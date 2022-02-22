Uh-Oh, I Think I Made My Boyfriend’s Biggest Turn-On Into a Turn-Off

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a woman in a relationship with a man for 15 years; we’re both 33. I consider myself fairly adventurous in the sack, which has allowed us to continually evolve our sex life throughout our relationship. We both agree that our sex lives are amazing.

My dilemma: In the past two to three years, my boyfriend seemed to enjoy some light (and timid, because I was new to it) rimming. He was shy about it—and to be clear, did not ask for it by name—but would confirm that he was happy with it when done, and it was usually just a couple of minutes between blowjobs. Tonight we actually talked about it openly during sex, which was super hot, but because I was enthusiastic, I ended up getting overeager (read: jabby, too strong, not great, awkward, confirmed by him when I asked him, which we both joked about). I asked him if he liked it another way and thought we were getting somewhere, but then he said he just thinks he isn’t into it anymore because maybe the taboo has worn off. He rims me and we do some casual assplay, but that’s the extent of butt stuff. After we were finished sex, I asked him if he really wasn’t into being rimmed or if it was some secondhand embarrassment due to my not being great at it. I even said that I pride myself on good oral and want to practice if he’s interested. He said again that he thinks it just doesn’t do anything for him.

I of course respect his feelings and told him that I won’t bring it up again if he doesn’t want me to, but do you think it’s possible that he just stopped liking it if he very clearly liked it in the past? Sex and communication are the most important things for me in any romantic relationship, so I’m feeling a little insecure and that him saying he just isn’t into it anymore is a euphemistic way of saying that I did a bad job and he cringes at the thought of me trying again. I’m not trying to convince him to like it, but I really am curious to know if this is a preference that changes over time or if I just set our sex life back five years because I sucked (no pun intended) at eating ass once.

—Buttlicker

Dear Buttlicker,

Sometimes sexual specifics are enticing out of the corner of our eye, and leave us cold when we look at them directly. That’s a possible factor. The removal of taboo that your boyfriend mentioned and a coincidental shift in preferences are also possible reasons for his waning interest in rimming.

That you know of, has your boyfriend ever lied to you about something to spare your feelings? Or at all? If he has, you might ask yourself whether you’re happy continuing in a relationship where you’ve been given a reason to mistrust what your partner says to you. If that isn’t the case, believe him when he says that he isn’t interested in more rimming and isn’t sure why. If that’s a struggle, check in with yourself about whether this is something you struggle with in other or previous relationships.

Dear How to Do It,

My long-term partner and I recently decided to open up our relationship, which I had always told them was an option. I’ve been in non-monogamous relationships before, and find them to be preferable to strictly monogamous ones. The problem is, my partner lied to me and had already started another relationship outside of ours before this conversation. From the beginning, I made it clear that communication and honesty were paramount to this working.

I’ve had some time to process this on my own, and the only thing that keeps bothering me is the fact that I was lied to, and the lying was completely unnecessary. When pressed for a reason why they didn’t just tell me the truth from the start, I got an answer along the lines of “I thought you’d be upset with me,” even though my partner acknowledged that I’ve never behaved in such a way to make them believe I’d be mad. So, I guess my question is, how can I cope with feeling so disrespected by the one person I’ve always expected to be honest and open with me?

—Why Lie

Dear Why,

So the two of you got together and discussed open relationship structures as a possibility. Then your partner started a relationship with a third person and lied to you about it? And then when the two of you decided to proceed with opening up, the truth came out, and they said they didn’t tell you immediately because they thought you’d be upset with them?

Especially if you’re going to stay open, this needs to be resolved. You mention that you’ve been in open relationships before, but not whether your partner has. If they’re new to this, they may be making mistakes for the first and only time—meaning, we’re all bound to bungle on our first attempt, but they might learn quickly and avoid repeating the same situation. How much of a learning curve you’re willing or able to have patience for is something you’ll want to decide for yourself. Regardless of whether this is an inexperience issue, I think it’s worth another talk.

Spend some time digging into your feelings. The better you can understand your response, why it’s happening, and what you want, the better you can communicate. Is your feeling of disrespect more of a “been shown contempt towards” or a “been disregarded”? Is it just the lie? Or the fact of the other relationship? All of the above and more? Does that affect whether you want to stay in the relationship or leave? Are you OK with them continuing in this second relationship? Are you OK with being open at all right now? Do you want an apology, and do you think that’s a reasonable expectation—meaning, do you think you’ll be able to have a fruitful discussion about this?

Choose your time wisely—when everyone has their biological needs met, there’s time without interruptions, and you’re both in a reasonably calm headspace. Tell them you feel down about this, and give them a couple of sentences that show the effect their actions have had on you. Maybe that’s “I feel confused and surprised by your actions, and disregarded. This is disorienting, and feels bad;” you’ll have to fill in your own specifics. It sounds like they already understand what they did, so the idea here is to communicate the harm their actions caused. Green flags are responses like “I think I reacted to shame and want to work on that” or even “I’ve started therapy,” anything that indicates they’re going to take action to prevent this from recurring. Red flags are things like dismissal, attempts to blame you, or to otherwise avoid the issue. A red flag doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to leave, but a banner’s worth of them is.

Dear How to Do It,

This is certainly not a problem, but when I masturbate with a vibrator, a few orgasms in, I reach a point where I can touch the vibrator to any part of my clit and have an instant mini-orgasm that lasts 1-2 seconds. I can repeat this infinitely by moving it to a slightly different place. Is this normal? Is there a name for it?

—Buzzed

Dear Buzzed,

In chapter 10 of Annie Sprinkle’s The Explorer’s Guide to Planet Orgasm, she describes several types of orgasms, including what she calls a clitoral climaxing wave: “like standing in the ocean, bobbing up and down in about four feet of water with small waves passing gently through you.” It may be that your small waves are sharper and faster than her description, and that what she calls a big clitoral climaxing orgasm is the catalyst for your waves. The book is informative and engaging, so I hope you read it and gain lots of ways to articulate feelings and experiences around orgasm. Her website also has plenty of other insightful writings on sexuality if you want more of a preview of her perspective.

So, I don’t know of a slang term or single word that describes what you’re experiencing, but because you’re the person who has the experience we’re trying to describe, I think you’re best suited to name it. If you do, please let me know.

Dear How to Do It,

I am a 48-year-old married man with a loving wife and three kids. For the most part, we have a very happy marriage. That said, I know my wife is frustrated with me because over the past three or four years, my thoughts on sex have trended downward to the point where I find it very uncomfortable. I really don’t want sex at all; if I could be sexless, I would.

I don’t know why I feel this way. I’ve gone to therapy and had my testosterone tested, and according to both experts, I am “fine,” with both not having any suggestions. If I do get into the “mood,” it’s usually inconvenient for me, and I either suppress it or quickly masturbate to get rid of the sensation. This happens very rarely, like once every two months.

I really want to make my wife happy, but I don’t know how. My first marriage ended due to infidelity on my first wife’s part, and I am afraid of that happening again.

— Not in the Mood

Dear Mood,

Angela Chen wrote a book called ACE: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex, and I think it’s worth giving it a read to see if you recognize yourself in any of the stories. Asexuality is a term that describes people who are uninterested in sex. Our identities and sexualities generally shift over time, as we move through life and our bodies continue to change. Recognizing ourselves in a few stories doesn’t mean that that’s our label, but those stories can help us work through our own situation nonetheless.

You don’t mention whether your therapist specializes in sexuality, and if they don’t, I think you should look for one who does. If they do, look for a different one. Sexuality is a massive field, and there are many therapists and counselors out there who’ve taken a special interest in it and studied extensively. The American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapists has a referral directory on their website. And if it turns out that asexuality feels like your identity, ACE sex educator and friend of the column Aubri Lancaster suggests checking out TAAAP.org and AcesAndAros.org.

As for your fear of the way your first marriage ended playing out a second time, you can intervene. Talk with your therapist about this fear. Talk with your wife about this fear. Consensual open relationship structures might be a solution for you. A vibrator for her might be a show of caring about her sexual desires while maintaining your own boundaries. And take care to remain intimate in all the ways that work for both of you, to keep that connection alive.

