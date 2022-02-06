Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a high school student who babysits for my neighbors. The kid are 7 and 9 and are generally pretty great. However, I’m wondering how to handle something. The 9-year-old said something homophobic I don’t care to repeat (it included the use of a slur), and the 7-year-old laughed and added that being gay was gross. I was surprised in the moment to hear hate speech from such young and otherwise cool kids, but all I said at the time was that using a slur is never acceptable. I hesitated to say anything more because I wasn’t sure if I would be overstepping my bounds.

While at school and in general I do my best to calmly but firmly call out people who say hateful things, but I’m not sure I have any right to interfere with the way my neighbors are raising their kids. These kids are too young to be forming their own ideas about this stuff, so I have to assume they were just repeating something they’ve heard their parents and other prejudiced adults say. So if I tackled the subject, I felt like I wouldn’t have been pointing out their homophobia, but their parents’, and thus contradicting their parents’ values. But maybe I should be contradicting these values? Surely it would be good for these kids to have an older person in their life who can be a positive influence about sexuality and identity—but is it my place to be that person? Their parents are paying me to watch their kids! Nevertheless, I still feel guilty for letting this go. Honestly, I’m not sure where the line is between minding my own business about how other people raise their kids, and not challenging actual prejudice they’re being raised with. I would appreciate any thoughts on this.

—Worried Babysitter

Dear Worried,

The kids might have been repeating something they’ve heard at home; they might be repeating something they’ve heard at school, or playing after school with other kids. Wherever they’ve heard it, letting them know that it’s hateful and wrong—and why it’s hateful and wrong—is the right thing to do. If (when?) they report back to their parents, one of the following may occur: 1) the parents will thank you, because hate speech is not something they learned at home, and the parents had no idea their kids were spewing it; or 2) the parents will be furious, they will read you the riot act for “contradicting their values,” and—perhaps—they’ll fire you. The question is—if the truth is behind Door #2: Would you rather be fired for doing the right thing, or “mind your own business” and not be the one voice they hear that gets them thinking about why what they’re being taught at home is wrong?

Challenging prejudice is always the right thing to do. Sometimes people will get angry when you do this. Sometimes you will be shunned—or fired from a job—for it. But your instinct to speak up, and to educate the children who are in your care, is the right and brave one. (And even if the parents are angry—and even if you lose this babysitting job—you will have planted a bug in those kids’ ears. Who knows? It might make a difference.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a divorced father of two teenage daughters who cry a lot. I know the pandemic has been particularly challenging for kids, and I know that divorce (even an amicable one) creates stress. But my girls cry so often and over the most commonplace events, it doesn’t feel like ordinary adolescent processing of emotions. They both see a therapist (since our divorce five years ago) who assures me they aren’t struggling with depression or any serious mental health issues.

But I’m unconvinced this is “normal” and it certainly doesn’t seem healthy. My 14-year-old cried the other night while we were watching the episode of “The Office” in which Jim pranked Dwight by pretending to be turning into a vampire! Why on earth was she crying? I asked her. Oh, because the prank was so “mean,” she said. It made her sad. I’ve seen both girls on FaceTime calls with friends, crying together about studying for a challenging test. My ex-wife believes this is a “just what kids do now” thing. Yikes—on-trend emotional fragility seems like a great way to stunt emotional development. I hate to be the “dry your tears and toughen up, kid” kind of dad but that’s increasingly how I feel about it. Am I being crazy/heartless? Or do I (and the other adults in my daughters’ lives) need to help them better manage their emotions?

—All Cried Out

Dear ACO,

I don’t think you’re being “crazy”—and I certainly hope you’re not heartless, though you do seem to have very little compassion for or patience with your kids. If they feel like crying, even if it’s over something that seems to you insufficiently sad, upsetting, or frustrating, what’s it to you? You say you “hate to be” the quit-your-crying/get tough dad. Then don’t be that dad.

What is it about their tears that bothers you so much? You don’t really believe they’re crying because crying is in fashion, do you? (You don’t suggest that they seem to be forcing themselves to cry, or that their tears seem put on/not real.) It seems to me that you do want them to be tougher, or at least to seem tougher. Why? Maybe they are both sad about things other than a character being mean on a TV show, but it’s easier to cry over that than over what’s really bothering them. Or maybe they are super-sensitive people, or going through a super-sensitive stage in their lives that will pass (me, I don’t cry when someone does something mean on a TV show—but I do change the channel, because I hate it).

You say you’re unconvinced your daughters are OK (or what you call “normal”) even though their therapist has told you otherwise. This sounds to me like your problem, not the kids’. If it bothers you so much to see them cry, then don’t look. But demanding that they feel things—and express their feelings—in exactly the way you do (and thus the way you deem is appropriate) is—I have to say it—bad parenting. Don’t do it.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My fiancé doesn’t cry. In our nearly four years together, I’ve seen him shed a tear once: at his uncle’s funeral. Is this a problem? He comes from a family that cries—both happy and sad tears—so I don’t think this is learned behavior. And he insists this isn’t some deeply internalized consequence of society’s obsession with masculinity. Since getting together, he has grown emotionally and now at least he feels comfortable talking about feelings. But I still struggle with the fact that he doesn’t cry. Is that normal? Is there something deep-seated here? His lack of tears sometimes makes me feel as though he doesn’t really, you know, feel. We’re getting married soon and there’s this selfish part of me that wishes he’d shed even half a tear at our wedding. Please help.

—Cry for Me

Dear CfM,

Oh, dear. Look: some people cry a lot. Some people don’t cry at all. What’s normal? We express our feelings in a way that makes sense to us—a way that feels right, or natural, to us. There is not a rule about this. And I happen to know for a fact that someone who doesn’t cry is not someone who doesn’t feel.

I’ll tell you how I know. I am married to a never-crier. And I remember thinking, many years ago, when I was pregnant, that for sure he would cry when our daughter was born—how could he not? (He did not.) Indeed, in all the years we’ve been together, I have seen him cry once. Like your fiancé’s tears, his appeared at a funeral. And although we’ve been to several funerals together in the nearly 30 years of our marriage, this was the only one at which he shed tears. It was a long, long time ago, at the funeral of one of our friends, who died young and suddenly, while he slept. I remember thinking at the time that only something that shocking, inexplicable, and awful would ever bring my stoic husband to tears. I hoped that nothing ever would again, and so far, nothing has.

Don’t expect your fiancé to show emotion the same way you do. If he lets you know how he feels in other ways—with words, with actions, with whatever tools he has at his disposal—you don’t have to be concerned with this one way. There is no one “normal” way to be.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Can I get some honest feedback? I got myself a DNA test for Xmas (my mom is adopted; she doesn’t know and has no interest in finding out who/where she comes from; I’ve always been curious). I got the results last night and mentioned this to my partner earlier this evening. Zero response. Zero. My feelings are hurt and I’m not sure how to broach the subject. I don’t want him to be curious about something he’s not genuinely curious about, but this is 50 percent of his kids’ genetic makeup! And if it were his genetic report, I’d be devouring it. How can he not be at all interested? (Or even just pretend to be!)

—All Alone With My DNA

Dear AAWD,

How can he not be interested? See above: no one way to be.

It is irrelevant that if your situations were reversed, you would be fascinated. He’s who he is, you’re who you are. I think sometimes that if only we could always remember this (about our partners, our children—our closest friends), all of our relationships would be happier and healthier ones. And we would each be happier and healthier, too.

I get that your feelings are hurt that something that matters so much to you seems to be of no interest to him. But lots of people have no interest in this sort of thing (about themselves or about others). That he isn’t curious about your genetic background doesn’t mean he isn’t interested in you. He may feel that this kind of information is meaningless, reductive, or … just boring. (Now, if he always responds to your enthusiasms by ignoring you when you talk about them, that would be another story—but because you are so taken aback by this, I assume this is a specific [non]response to a specific situation.) You’re excited to have this information about your background. That’s great—enjoy it. And if you want to take a stab at seeing if you can engage him in your excitement, give it another shot: tell him what you learned; don’t wait for him to ask. But if he doesn’t seem wowed by what you discovered, chalk it up to a difference between the two of you, not an insult. (Of course, if all you want is for him to pretend to be interested, you can probably get him to deliver that, especially if you let him know how hurt you were by his initial response. But is that really what you’re craving from him? (Editor’s Note: Click here to listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting tackle this same question.)

—Michelle

