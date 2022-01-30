Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter is Extra Sensitive. All her feelings are big, and she is very attuned to the world around her. She knows her feelings are bigger than other people’s, but she can’t do anything about it. She’s 8. I have a sibling who is like this, which is how I sort of know it’s a real thing. That is, I don’t think she’s making it up when she says she can’t wear socks because they hurt (not all socks) or the food is too “intense” or she sobs for ten minutes because someone in a book stubbed a toe. But how can I help her navigate a world that would like her feelings to be smaller? That would like her not to scream at a perceived slight? She sees beauty in the world faster than I do, but reacts so strongly when it’s missing.

—Princess and the Pea Parent

Dear PatPP,

Of course it’s a real thing. I knew that even before I had a child who cried because inanimate objects would be lonely when we left them (and she too went through a period when most socks felt terrible; she too cried over fictional characters’ pain). I knew because I had a lot of friends who were poets. For a long time I assumed she would grow up to be one.

Not that there would have been anything wrong with that.

Listen, I wouldn’t try to change your kid for the sake of a world that would like her feelings (all of our feelings!) to be smaller—a world that places more value on things than on emotions. Or ideas, for that matter. Or poetry. Helping her to “navigate” that world, I believe, means helping her not to be beaten down by it, not to be made to feel small or pathetic or even “extra.” She is who she is (at least right now; she may get sturdier as she gets older, as mine did—she may learn to shrug some things off while still feeling many things deeply). I’m not suggesting that you cry right along with her when something that happens in a book makes her sad, only that you recognize it (“That is sad/upsetting, I know”) before you matter of factly move on. That matter of fact moving on, by the way, may be the best modeling you can do of how to manage “in the world.” In other words: we feel what we feel, but we must also continue to go about our lives.

I might as well confess now that I am pretty sensitive myself. Still, I live in the (often cold, cruel) world, I get things done, and I don’t think of myself as especially fragile. Fragile is not the same as sensitive, after all. Of course, I started channeling my “big feelings” into stories when I was around your daughter’s age. I guess I still do. (My husband, also extra sensitive, has made drawings and paintings since he was 6 and grew up to be a professional artist. Our daughter sang and acted in plays and later devised and directed them.) Perhaps the single most useful thing you could do for your daughter is find out which of the arts might help her express some of these big feelings. Or encourage her to experiment with all of them. It’s kind of what they’re for.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter and son-in-law have a 5-year-old daughter, “Becca,” who has always been highly sensitive, with strong emotions that tend to take over the family unit (she has meltdowns nearly every day). My daughter and her husband are, in my opinion, handling these behaviors completely incorrectly. My daughter labels Becca’s meltdowns “Big Emotions” and pretty much brings the family’s daily activities to a stop to counsel Becca through them. Becca experiences zero consequences (like loss of privileges or time-outs) and then the cycle begins anew. Becca has no mental health diagnoses and does not seem to have these issues at school at all. It’s purely an at-home behavior.

I am a longtime preschool teacher and recognize that my daughter and her husband are the driving factors behind this behavior. Whenever Becca feels like she’s not getting enough attention, she initiates a meltdown, gets attention, and then gets reinforced for the behavior. I’ve tried to talk to my daughter about this but she completely shuts me down, saying I’m “old-school” and that parenting is different now. She spends most of her day on Instagram interacting with content around “Big Emotions” (which I think is a ridiculous term; nearly every preschooler feels strong emotions and struggles with self-regulation!). I’m at my wits’ end. I’m horrified to see my daughter behave in ways that genuinely do not help Becca, not to mention seeing the way she feels like a bad parent because Becca continues to act the way she’s been taught to act. It’s a seemingly endless cycle and honestly hard to watch. What can I do to help my daughter and her family get to happier, healthier ways of managing Becca’s behavior?

—Horrified Grandma in Greenville

Dear Horrified,

I understand that your experience both as a preschool teacher and as a parent yourself have persuaded you that you know better than your daughter and her husband how to interpret and handle their daughter’s behavior. And I sympathize with your frustration (if not your “horror”): it’s hard to watch people, especially people you love, do all the wrong things—or, at any rate, what you are certain are all the wrong things. But the fact is that your certainty that “loss of privileges or time-outs” will snap Becca into shape, or that your daughter’s pausing to “counsel” her child through her meltdowns is precisely the wrong thing to do … doesn’t mean that you’re right. And the truth is that whether you’re right or wrong, Becca isn’t your child. Her parents are raising her as they see fit. It sounds as if you have made it clear to your daughter what you believe she should be doing. I think she has been quite restrained in her response, to tell you the truth, and if I were you, I’d back off before you permanently damage your relationship with your daughter.

Dear Care and Feeding,

The family chipped in this year for Christmas to give my daughter her gender-affirming surgery. Everyone is being very supportive, and we are all outwardly pro her becoming who she is. However, inside, I am screaming, “No, no, my baby!” I loved my son. I was delighted to be a mostly SAHM. Yes, it was boring and rough at times, and I totally think moms deserve subsidized childcare, but I loved taking care of their booboos and kissing them happy, and when my son (now daughter) broke his (at the time) leg, my husband (who has not expressed one iota of frustration throughout this process because he may be a better person than I am) said I adored taking care of him again, and I did! I helped him wash and get dressed and I think my children are gorgeous and wonderful. I joked (just once) to my (always has been a) daughter that while I may be gaining a daughter, I am losing a son—and she said I should consider going into therapy. (What I thought but didn’t say was that what I needed was grief counseling.)

I know I should be grateful for everything I have. There are members of my family who are in the military. During the pandemic, my cousin lost her son to an overdose; another lost hers to suicide (true tragedies—why can’t I get some perspective?). Refugees are freezing on mountaintops, people are starving, and yet at night, after my husband is asleep, I get out baby pictures and home videos and cry over how my baby is now not the baby I took care of. I cry over her needing (yes, she needs to, I get that) to surgically alter the beautiful body that I nursed and cared for for so many years, and in which he (when he was a he) was happy until he wasn’t. I am just so sad to see him go, even if I am happy to welcome her. If you’ve got any advice on how to proceed (other than “Show joy, cry at night”), then please do let me know. I’ve gotten some books to help me through this (secretly, because I really am trying to present myself as totally on board) and developing secret parasocial relationships with transgender experts that now live in my head, I am really lost.

—Grieving Mom

Dear Grieving,

A year and a half ago, I answered a letter from another mom struggling with her child’s transition, and while I’m hoping that what I told her will be of some help you to too, I also want to say something more generally about the difficulty many parents have separating their needs—indeed, their lives, and their sense of who they are—from their children’s. In other words, to move this question out of the my-kid-is-trans realm and into the broader my-kid-is-not-who-I-thought-all-this-time realm. When parents strongly identify themselves in terms of their kids—and themselves as parents to those kids—any change (or simply new information) to the status quo and what has been expected of them is going to be destabilizing. Some parents get infuriated—some fight with them. Some try to bully them into doing/being what or who they were “supposed to be.” Some just try pulling rank (“I know better than you do, trust me”). Some cast their children out.

I see this playing out in every possible way. Parents who threaten to stop paying their children’s college tuition if they insist on majoring in art or English instead of engineering or accounting. Parents who persuade reluctant college graduates to go to law school, or to enter the family business, despite the kids’ utter lack of interest in these pursuits. Parents who are shocked, and make sure their children know it, by the way they dress or wear their hair or adorn their bodies with tattoos or piercings. Parents who are outraged when their children’s politics don’t match their own, or when they raise their children differently than they raised them or in a way they don’t approve of (see the letter just before this one). Or when they choose not to have children at all, or not to marry. Or when they come out as gay, or trans.

You are caught between three impulses, I think. One—the healthiest and I think, or hope, the predominant one—is to love and support your child, period. Another is your wish to react “correctly” (and since “correctly” in this case also leans in toward love and support, it might not be such a bad impulse either—but because it’s driving your grief underground, thanks to your knowing that grief is the “wrong reaction,” it’s compounding your troubles). The third impulse, the one that gets to the heart of everything I’ve said above, is to hang on to what you knew, or thought you knew, about your child and your relationship with her, and thus who you are. That’s the one you need to look at closely; that’s the one that’s leading you astray. Your investment in being your son’s mother is what’s making you feel lost (your word). Your certainty that this child was your son, your idea of yourself as his mother—and what that relationship meant to your sense of who you are—has nothing to do with the person your child is. That is all about you.

I salute you (hell, I’d give you a hug if I could) for doing everything you can to keep your struggle a secret from your daughter. This is your problem, not hers (and I say this with compassion: it really is a problem, and you could use some help with it). Your other daughter is right. Talking to a good therapist, one who won’t judge you for not being “totally on board” nor assure you that you’re right not to be, would be a good idea right now, because having to keep big feelings a secret never ends well. I wish you all the best. For what it’s worth, I believe you’ll come out the other end of this with a better relationship with your daughter than you had before. Everyone is more available for good, healthy, happy relationships when they are living their authentic lives.

Dear Care and Feeding,

We take Grandpa out to dinner once a week, and it’s starting to become an issue because my father doesn’t use the proper pronouns with my child, Jay. It’s not Grandpa’s fault—he’s not aware Jay has changed their pronouns. But as soon as my father gets in the car and says, “Hi, girls!” I can see Jay tense up and start to be uncomfortable. As dinner goes on, Jay retreats more and more, and by the end of the night everyone is on edge and frustrated, and Grandpa doesn’t understand what’s he’s done wrong. I’ve told Jay they don’t have to come to dinner every week, but they know how happy it makes Grandpa when we’re all together, so they don’t feel right about this. Part of me really wants to tell my father that Jay is non-binary, but I’m pretty sure it will just totally confuse and upset him, and then he probably won’t even remember it. On the other hand, it’s really hard to watch my kid’s discomfort at being misgendered and deadnamed for two hours every week. Is there anything I can do to make this situation better for Jay and/or Grandpa?

—Sandwich Generation

Dear Sandwich,

You haven’t mentioned how old Jay is, but it seems to me if they’re even half as mature as they are kind and compassionate (I don’t know of many kids who wouldn’t accept your offer to skip at least some of these dinners!)—they can have more agency than you’re granting them. For starters, if Jay tells you they are OK with the status quo, but you can see for yourself that they’re not, talk to them about this (“It’s lovely that you want to give Grandpa so much grace, but I can see how unhappy it makes you when he talks to you as if you’re someone you’re not”). If Jay is surprised by this and tells you that you’re wrong—then don’t insist that you know better than they do how they really feel. But if you’re right, Jay will be relieved to stop pretending.

Once this is out in the open between the two of you, it’s time to talk to Jay about how they’d feel about coming out to your father (of course this is their decision, not yours). It may be a great relief to Jay to learn that you’d be OK with that. They might want you to be the one to tell Grandpa … or they might say no, they’d rather not come out to him at all. And if Jay’s answer is the latter, I’d revisit your suggestion that they opt out of at least some of these family dinners but I’d also brainstorm together some other ways to handle this miserable situation.

The bottom line, though, is that it’s Jay’s wishes—and feelings—that should be your focus. If Jay is ready to come out to Grandpa, and Grandpa is “confused and upset” by it, so be it (I suspect Jay would not be surprised by that reaction, but just to be safe, I would talk to them about this strong possibility ahead of time). And if, as you suggest, your dad won’t even remember the conversation later, you should talk to Jay about where the two of you will go from there.

One way to deal with Grandpa’s forgetfulness is to continue to stand by Jay, gently but firmly reminding Grandpa of what he’s forgotten, exactly the way you remind him of everything else he’s forgotten (“That’s not Jay’s name anymore, Dad,” or, more pointedly, “Jay is not a girl, remember?”). This would be a far better option than making Jay re-live the coming out process every time they see their grandfather. But the likelihood of your father’s needing to be reminded—no matter how many times this turns out to be necessary—isn’t a good reason to keep up this charade.

—Michelle

