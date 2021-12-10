Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My almost 12-year-old son has become really interested in World War II over the last year or so. I’m very happy that he’s so into something educational, as opposed to TikTok dances or video games, but I’m nervous. While we often have discussions about each country’s stance during the war, and he reads a lot of books, he also does a lot of online research on his own. We monitor his internet activity, but I know there’s no way to police every single thing your kid sees online. I’m worried he’s going to be exposed to Nazism or right-wing extremism at some point. He’s young, white, and male, and quite impressionable at this age. We live in an extremely white, agnostic community—I’m not even sure he’d know what Judaism was if we hadn’t talked about different religions at home. I keep wanting to broach the topic of this, but I haven’t been able to so far. How do I ensure he stays on the right side of history?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— How to Handle

Dear How to Handle,

I’m generally of the opinion that war is probably one of the worst obsessions that a young man can have, for the reasons you can imagine. It’s undoubtable that a kid who has fixated on WWII will come across some information on Nazis, and considering just how many young people have been seduced by their modern incarnation via the internet, I think you are right to keep a close eye on this obsession. But you also have to get in front of the internet and introduce the conversation about Nazism and right-wing extremist views before he’s heard the other side of the story. Make sure that his fixation on weaponry or whatever else might have interested him about the period never overshadows his understanding, as much as possible, of the atrocities that occurred. Honestly, all parents of White boys need to be having some very serious dialogues about those belief systems and the people who traffic in them before someone comes along offering “a different perspective” on society and culture. Kids your son’s age are struggling to make sense of the world around them, and they can be susceptible to dangerous influences with absolute ease, even when you think you’ve been keeping watch. Talk to him tonight. Also, try to identity just what it is he finds so compelling about this war and figure out ways to nurture that interest in less fraught ways if you can.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m an older preteen, and I just came out as bisexual. It didn’t go badly, not exactly. My parent knew that I had a crush on a girl prior to this, so I think they knew. My parent works in mental health and has many clients who have kids who have “come out as something like bi to get attention.” I’m not like one of these kids, and I have evidence to support it! I have known for over a year. My parent doesn’t want me to pick a label for myself, but I really want one. This is a fight I feel the need to fight and win. My grandfather who I am extremely close with is in poor health, and I really want to come out to him. My mom gives EXTREMELY HARSH punishments so I’m worried what would happen if I defied her. At the same time, I want to be a loud and proud bisexual. And I feel that is my right. I communicate the best in writing, but I don’t mind saying it verbally if I don’t have to bring it up, if that makes a difference. What am I supposed to do to be a proud member of the LGBTQ community, but also avoid punishment? I’m hoping you can help me, please.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Bisexual Who Knows It

Dear Bisexual Who Knows It,

I am so sorry you aren’t getting the support you deserve from your parent at this point. I’m curious about those kids who came out “for attention” and how your parent determined that to be true. I’m also curious about these punishments that you speak of, and if they’d actually punish you for simply stating your identity. I sure hope not, but I do know that there are parents who would, and as a result, there are young people who spend their time working to survive their parents’ home from the moment they realize that their identity is one that would not be fully accepted there.

You can perhaps write your parent a letter—since you say writing is easier for you—that explains that while you understand that they don’t want you to rush into choosing a label for yourself, that you are very clear about who you are and only want for your family to accept and acknowledge that. Hopefully, they will receive that well and stop asking you not to be honest. However, I’m wondering what you think will happen if they don’t. If you feel that asserting your identity to your parent is going to make it harder for you to live under their roof, you are allowed to make a decision with your safety and comfort in mind, not just your understandable desire to be true to your identity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can you speak privately to your grandfather? If you can talk to him in confidence, about both what you want to share and your parent’s reaction to it thus far, he may be a valued confidante—someone who isn’t inclined to tell you what to do, but instead, who will embrace you as you are. If that’s not him, is there someone in your life (a teacher, a friend’s parent) whom you can speak to about what you’re dealing with openly without them running back to your parent? It’s important that you begin to identify the people who will have your back and support you unconditionally, no matter what your parent choses to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You don’t have to have your parent’s support to be an out and proud bisexual. Ideally, you will in time, but even if they never seem to understand or accept you fully, their view of you simply doesn’t matter as much as your own. Wishing you all the best on your journey.

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

· If you missed Thursday’s column, read it here.

· Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

Advertisement

Advertisement

A close friend of mine has three children, ages 12, 14 and 15, that constantly ridicule and mock her physical disabilities, lack of money, the fact she divorced their father, her inability to work outside the home, and her housekeeping skills, to the point she is extremely depressed about their level of disrespect toward her. They make fun of her almost constantly, whether solely in her presence or around others. It has become unbearable to watch, to bite my tongue and not correct their horrific behavior. Children this age are typically more compassionate, and when she asks me for advice, I find myself as a loss for words, as I know she won’t punish them for their behavior. Is there anything I can do to help the situation? FYI, I have in the past cleaned her home, helped her complete numerous household tasks and errands, and given her money. But none of this leads to permanent change.

Advertisement

— Feeling Inept

Dear Feeling Inept,

You’re a good friend, and I’m so sorry your girl is going through all of this. It sounds like she could use some help gaining control over a few aspects of her life—perhaps you can hold her hand along the way. Sit her down for a talk: Explain your concerns, that you’ve been watching her manage these really difficult situations with grace, but that it may be time for her to take some steps to improve things around the house—in particular, how it looks and how her children treat her. Does she have any emotional support? It sounds like she’d really benefit from having a professional to talk to; perhaps you can take on the task of finding a few within her means. She’s got to learn to erect some stable boundaries for her children (something else a therapist can help with), and she may need to hear that from someone who really cares about her. Be frank: The way her children treat her is unacceptable, she does not deserve it, and it must end. Help her plot and plan on a new way of living. What kind of chores can these kids start taking on so that the house isn’t such a wreck? Is there money in budget for an occasional cleaning service? Ride with your girl on this journey: She needs someone who is not only going to tell her what she needs to hear, but also who will also be there with her along the way as she works to implement some necessary changes. Wishing you and her all the best.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

What should the rules be for sleep-overs for LGBTQ+ middle/high schoolers? When my husband and I were that age (a thousand years ago), the easy, bright line rule was no opposite-sex sleep overs. But if the goal is preventing/reducing sexual shenanigans, that rule doesn’t work with a lesbian middle schooler. You can’t flip it and say no same sex sleepovers, because you miss out on so much normal middle school bonding. We want to say no sleepovers with romantic interests, but that’s too easy to circumvent with tweens who don’t want to share their crushes in the first place. It feels like we should have a conversation with the other kid’s parents to make sure we’re all on the same page about what’s happening, but what if that means outing someone who isn’t ready to be outed? And while we’re super proud of our daughter for choosing friends who think “liking girls” is equivalent to liking chocolate vs. vanilla vs. whatever ice cream, we know that these same kids’ parents aren’t all as open minded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’ve asked our gay relatives and friends, but we’re mid-40s, and no one we know in our generation was out back when they were in middle school. Yay for our awesome kids who know who they are and are proudly out, but how do we navigate this? COVID has bought us some time in all this, but with younger kids being vaccinated, we need to have a response. We talked with our 12-year-old about this, I said “I want you to be able to have sleepovers but I don’t know the rules around LGBTQ, we’re trying to sort it out and do right by you, what do you think the rules should be?” But she hasn’t shared any ideas either, other than “Google it.” Which, honestly, is the best I’ve got as well. What are the guidelines for navigating this?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Need New Rules

Dear Need New Rules,

As I’ve written in this space before, same-gender-loving young people are not the only ones that engage in sexual experimentation during sleepovers and on other occasions when they’re left to their own devices. With this in mind, the rules for slumber parties with queer kids should be the same as the ones for those with kids who are assumed to be otherwise. The expectation should be set that no inappropriate activity will take place, and the kids should feel watched enough that they’d worry that any attempt at doing something banned would be foiled by the parent who just seemed to be up all night long, constantly popping in to offer snacks when she should totally be sleep. While there must be adequate privacy (so that young folks can comfortably wear pajamas and sleep), there should not be access to places where kids can go sneak off unattended for long periods of time, nor should they feel they have free reign to do whatever, whenever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However … even with watchful eyes, it’s possible that some fooling around may go down at a sleepover, regardless of the orientations of the children present. Again, it didn’t take the increased visibility of LGBTQ people in society to make this sort of thing a thing. Straight girls have been practicing kissing (and other stuff) on one another at slumber parties for generations; furthermore, consensual experimentation between peers isn’t the worst thing in the world, as much as we may want to avoid facilitating it for our own children. All you can do is reduce the risk that things get truly out of hand by making sure your kids and their guests have eyes on them more often than not.

Advertisement

— Jamilah

For More Parenting Coverage, Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting

More Advice From Slate

I have a good friend who has been depressed lately about getting older, being single, and feeling like he will never get married and have children. I am also single but very happy with that fact. He has not behaved inappropriately, but I am very aware that he is attracted to me, and I do not return those feelings. He knows I don’t return his feelings. I am concerned that since I do not reciprocate his feelings I risk making things worse either by offering support or by distancing myself. How do I support him through this while keeping appropriate boundaries?