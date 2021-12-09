Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

After a full year of remote kindergarten with an excellent teacher, my son is back in the classroom for first grade. Since school started in late August, his teacher has yet to work a full week in the classroom. Even weeks with a scheduled day of non-attendance for students have had at least one day with a substitute teacher, if not more. I don’t love homework for this age but I’m not sure how many days I can hear “we don’t have homework because we had a substitute” or “we didn’t do math today because Mrs. S. was sick again.”

Given the circumstances of the last two years, I’m trying to extend the woman some grace but where should I draw the line? She’s been at the school for more than 15 years and from what I’ve heard this isn’t a new problem. As far as I can tell he’s doing great but how would I really know if he has a different teacher every 3 days? If he’s fine, do I let it go? Express concern to the principal? Directly to the teacher?

—Sick of Subs

Dear Sick,

I get where you’re coming from. Anybody with kids this age knows how far consistency and stability go in helping kids thrive, and given how much the pandemic has stolen the comfort of normalcy from all of our lives—kids’ lives in particular—it feels really pressing to give them a sense of routine whenever we can. However, you asked where you should draw the line, and the thing is: this isn’t really your line to draw. Usually, a teacher’s annual contract includes a standardized, generous number of sick days, and they roll over from year to year. Since Mrs. S. is a tenured teacher of fifteen years, by now she has probably stockpiled a more or less inexhaustible reserve of sick time, and she is entitled to use it. I don’t mean that as an endorsement, necessarily, just a statement of fact; these are protected terms of her employment. Maybe Mrs. S. is chronically ill or invisibly disabled (or is a caregiver to someone who is); maybe she has long COVID; maybe she’s trying to protect her longevity in the classroom by taking time whenever she doesn’t feel her best. Neither you nor I can know, and it’s not our business to know. Her use of sick time is between her and her administrator.

What you certainly can check in about is your son’s performance in Mrs. S’s classroom. Even if she regularly misses a day of school per week, she is instructing her students far more often than not, and she ought to be able to describe your son’s social and academic progress with confidence. If you ask for an update and she indicates that he is on track and provides you with a clear and nuanced understanding of his strengths and needs, and if your son seems happy and unbothered, then I think you can be comfortably assured he’s in good shape. As for his overall school experience, the lack of homework is totally fine, but I do raise an eyebrow at the mention of skipping core academics like math, so if you’re hearing lots of reports of a substantially diminished school day when a sub is there (watching movies, foregoing instruction entirely, hitting or bullying or general anarchy), then I’d get in touch with Mrs. S. and start by asking for clarity about what he’s relayed. But if it seems like sub days are shaggier and worksheet-prone but generally functional? I’d leave it be.

Again: I get where you’re coming from, I really do. I’m also parenting a first grader who did a year of remote kindergarten, often sitting all alone in an empty room, trying her five-year-old best to connect with the teacher on the other end of the iPad. It sucked, and I viscerally hoped that her return to in-person school would be as positive and engaging and productive as she deserved after that. In your situation, I’d be a bit dismayed too—but I’d stay within the scope of what is mine to manage, and if I had no evidence of a problem, I’d try to assume there isn’t one.

—Ms. Bauer (middle and high school teacher, New York)

How much should we as parents be on top of our kids in terms of their homework, assignments, etc.? I have a fourth grader, and the parents’ group chat I’m part of is always filled with messages about reviewing the kids’ homework, whether someone can text a picture of this or that assignment because the kid forgot it at school, etc. I am relatively hands-off, but I’m torn because I feel like it’s an age where they still need parental support, but that we also have to back off a little bit. Would love some guidance about what teachers feel is appropriate for this age group.

—To Hover or Not to Hover

Dear To Hover,

I always tell parents this: Provide your child a quiet space to work. Ensure that there are plenty of books in your home to read. If your child wants to read with you or read something to you, drop everything and engage. If your child has written something that they want to share, drop everything and be an ideal reader. If your child needs a study buddy, be ready to assist.

But when it comes to the actual completion of the homework, leave that to your child. Fourth grade is an excellent time for your child to experience the consequences that come with failing to complete an assignment, losing an assignment, or putting forth a less than adequate effort on an assignment. As your child gets older, failure to complete homework eventually impacts grades and long-term plans, so now is the time to allow your child to stumble.

Work ethics and conscientiousness are not born from parental parachutes but some hard work and the hard falls. It’s not easy to watch your child stumble and fall, but it’s the right thing to do.

Stay strong.

—Mr. Dicks (fifth grade teacher, Connecticut)

I am looking for wholesome, but challenging and fun books for a precocious third grade reader. My nephew is reading at a middle school level, but unfortunately middle school level reading often has content that is inappropriate for him (too violent, too romantic, too snarky, too dark, too focused on terrible middle school social Darwinism, etc.) What series or books do you recommend for the avid reader? Or do you have any resources for book lists?

—Helping to Raise a Reader

Dear Helping to Raise a Reader,

I could give you a list a mile long! I’m going to recommend three books that I love in particular. More importantly, I’m going to recommend that you contact the children’s librarian at your local public library, and you should direct your nephew to his school librarian (or you could even check with the school librarian at your local school). These people are obsessed with books and love nothing more than dispensing their wisdom to anyone who will listen. They will be able to guide you far better than I can.

That said, there are three books that will challenge a third grader but also be appropriate in terms of content:

The Tale of Despereaux by Kate DiCamillo. It’s my very favorite children’s novel, my students love it, and the timeline of the story shifts, making it a more challenging read than most. But it’s a brilliant story with a beautiful theme.

The Wild Robot by Peter Brown. The marketing for this book describes it as Wall-E meets Hatchet, and it’s a pretty good description. Lots of excitement but nothing that will scare the bejesus out of a kid.

I also like to include nonfiction in list like this, so how about We’ll Never Forget You, Roberto Clemente by Trudie Engel. Clemente was both a great baseball player and a remarkable humanitarian, which makes this a wonderful story for children.

Before you look into any of these books, though, call a children’s librarian and make their day. They can’t wait to talk to you!

—Mr. Dicks (fifth grade teacher, Connecticut)

My daughter, an elementary school classroom teacher who’s in her 11th year has a chronic health condition aggravated by stress, and I’m just so worried about her.

She has a masters in special education in addition to a masters in elementary education. She has 21 students. Three have IEPs. She has 5 boys and one girl that are on the spectrum, only one of whom has an IEP. There are several others that need to be brought up for services in addition. She has two students with seizure disorders. She doesn’t have a full-time aide in the class—the special ed teacher and an aide come in at scheduled times.

One of the boys on the spectrum is not toilet trained and he’s 7 turning 8 this year. He is the first one brought up for services, and the parents admitted he isn’t toilet trained, that he does nothing for himself, he has no self-care whatsoever. He’s pooping in his pants and not telling anyone and sitting in it until my daughter notices. Multiple days it’s come down his pants onto the classroom floor. The parents are in major denial about their child, act like this is usual/acceptable and are always making excuses to my daughter and the administrators…. he’s getting sick, allergies, things like that.

I won’t go into more detail but my question is this… in a regular classroom setting who is responsible for helping my daughter with this toileting situation? She’s begging for help, and this one issue is affecting the whole class more than any other of the many behaviors that are going on. My daughter has an extensive support network of co-workers and nobody seems to have had or knows about this in a regular class. But this has to have happened before, right? Admin now wants him in a pull-up and the parents are resisting. My daughter already has alarms set to have him go to the bathroom during the day and then she checks the “output” but the pants pooping continues. He is now urinating in the toilet at school, so progress, but all of this is taking too much time from an already extremely needy class.

I’d appreciate hearing anything that could help her. Or me, to be able to listen without worrying or freaking out so much.

—So Much Stinkin’ Stress

Dear SMSS,

What a difficult situation for your daughter and for her student. My heart goes out to her. As teachers, we never know what we might encounter in a given year, which makes the job interesting but also sometimes exceptionally challenging. This student is lucky to have your daughter in his life.

This situation should be a priority for her administrator if it’s not already. An entire classroom of students, including the child with the problem and the teacher, is being negatively impacted on a daily basis. The problem may not be easily solved, but your daughter should feel fully supported by her administrators.

Your daughter is not responsible for teaching this child to use the bathroom properly, nor should she involve herself directly. Logistically, it’s impossible for a teacher to spend any time in the restroom with a student while the class is unattended, nor should a teacher put themselves in a situation where a student is partially clothed and the teacher is alone with them.

This student requires an immediate and layered intervention that will likely involve the special education team, occupational therapy, physical therapy, the school nurse, and the school psychologist. She should call for a planning placement team immediately if it’s not already been done.

Best of luck.

—Mr. Dicks (fifth grade teacher, Connecticut)

