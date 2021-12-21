Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am really concerned about my oldest daughter “Kendra.” She’s 34 and a mother of two children, ages 5 and 9. She has always struggled with anxiety—even as a child—but refuses to go on medication, as she says she doesn’t want to “mess with her brain.” COVID has really put Kendra into a spiral. Although she, her husband, and her two children are fully vaccinated, Kendra refuses to let them go to school or see anyone outside of their immediate family. I haven’t seen them in-person since February 2020 despite living in the same city, being fully vaccinated, and still having a quarantine pod myself. I don’t engage in any sort of high-risk behaviors. I have tried numerous times to reason with Kendra, understand her fears, encourage her to get therapy, etc. to no avail. Her husband is pretty compliant with whatever she wants so he is on-board with her approach to quarantining. I’m really starting to worry about her children. We FaceTime every week, and they’re sad they don’t get to see friends or people outside the house. I have to believe this is damaging to their mental health and socialization. Every time I think we’re making progress with the pandemic, there’s a new variant and it sends Kendra back to square 1. What, if anything, can I do to help her and my grandchildren?

—Mom in Memphis

Dear Mom,

I’m not going to waste any time debunking your daughter’s beliefs about COVID and schooling, because it’s pretty obvious she’s being unreasonable, so let’s get into solution-mode instead. This may sound drastic, but I’ve been in Kendra’s shoes before which is why I’m going to suggest it. You may need to drag her (possibly literally) to a therapy session with a mental health professional or love her from a distance.

When I was at my lowest point in my depression, I wouldn’t listen to any of my loved ones who politely asked me to seek help. I would say that I was fine, didn’t need meds, and thought therapy was for “soft” and “weak” men. Finally, my brother ripped me a new one by getting in my face and telling me that I had a problem, and I had to grow up and get help or else he would be done with me. At first I thought he was being a jerk for keeping his word by not speaking to me, but deep down I knew he was right—and I finally took the requisite steps to meet with someone. He did it because he loves me, and I can say without hyperbole that his outburst saved my life.

You need to have a similar conversation with Kendra. Forget the polite encouragement to go to therapy—you need to flat out demand that she go, or else. You can say something along the lines of, “I feel that you’re on a self-destructive path, and I can’t sit here and watch it happen. You’ve had anxiety all of your life, and it’s impacting your kids, and you need to talk to a therapist. I’ll schedule it and go with you, but if you decide not to go, then I cannot be a part of your life.” Having allies standing with you will help as well. I know her husband is falling in line with her beliefs, but does he really agree with her or is he just afraid of upsetting her? I think you should pull him aside and try figure out where his head’s at and see if you can pull him to your side when you have the conversation with her.

Yeah, I know it’s extreme—but what you describe is extreme behavior, and sometimes that’s what it takes to wake someone up (it worked for me). Unfortunately, this also comes with a price. What if she doesn’t listen to you? Are you willing to walk away from her and your grandchildren? I know it’s easy for me to advise you to cut off your family, but I also know that few things are more painful than having a front row seat as your daughter destroys herself and her kids. If you pull out all of the stops regarding getting her the help she desperately needs and she still declines, then you have to be at peace with it. No matter how you slice it, you can’t save someone who’s unwilling to save herself.

I hope her story turns out as well as mine did, but it’s going to require a very firm and uncomfortable conversation in order to get there.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a close relationship with a three-year-old, “Mary,” my priest’s oldest daughter. She was the flower girl in my wedding and her parents have told me that she talks about my husband and me even when we’re not there. I love this girl more than I thought possible for a non-blood relative, and every time I get to hold her for a few minutes during a service, I just melt. I don’t think Mary and her 2-year-old sister “Elizabeth” have many other friends their age. Mary was supposed to go to preschool this fall, but my impression is that their parents did not send them because of mask requirements. Basically every time that I see Mary–at least once a week–she asks if I can come over to her house to play or to watch a movie. While this often isn’t immediately possible because of my work schedule, it’s clear that she’d like to spend more time with me. My husband and I do not yet have any children of our own. What very little children’s books and materials we have at our home is in my heritage language that I’d like to teach my own children. I have no experience with kids and never even babysat them as a teen, so I don’t know what normal relations between adults and children (that aren’t their own) look like. Is there a non-weird way to take Mary up on her offer? Do we have to include Elizabeth, even though she’s much more of a handful and less comfortable with us? My priest’s wife is nine months pregnant, so I’d like to make their lives a bit easier if possible.

—BFF to a Toddler

Dear BFF,

You brushed over an important aspect of this story that I think is important. Mary didn’t attend preschool because of the mask requirement? I’m assuming that means her parents are against their daughter wearing a mask to school in the middle of a pandemic, which is a huge red flag in my eyes. I have no idea what your vaccination status is, but we all know that a three-year-old is unable to receive the COVID vaccine right now. Would you feel comfortable babysitting a mask-less, unvaccinated toddler for a few hours? Maybe you would, but I sure wouldn’t. Not to mention, shouldn’t her parents be concerned about who their vulnerable child hangs out with? Nothing against you and your husband of course, because I’m sure you’re fine people—but a lot of fine people have passed COVID onto others.

All of that said, I’m not against you hanging out with this little girl, but I’d advise you to create some ground rules first. I know the weather is cold in most areas of the country, but if you happen to live in a warm-weather city like I do, you should do your part to keep the playdate outdoors, so she can feel free to run around without a mask on. If you have to stay inside, then I would require everyone to wear a mask to be safe. I’d also state that you only feel comfortable with Mary right now and not her sister.

If you’re able to clear those hurdles with her parents, I wouldn’t be too concerned regarding your lack of babysitting experience. Your main goal is to keep her safe and alive, and if you love this kid as much as you say you do, then that should be pretty easy to do. Ask her parents what snacks she enjoys, borrow a couple of her favorite books from them, grab some pull-ups in case there are any accidents, and otherwise you can play simple games like “hide and seek” and the playdate will be over before you know it.

There’s nothing at all “weird” about hanging out with this little girl — but you definitely want to ensure she is as safe as possible when it comes to COVID and its nasty variants. The rest should be easy.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a 23-year-old female. My brother just turned 25. I just found out his girlfriend (27 I think?) is pregnant! This is terrible news! My brother is irresponsible and certainly cannot handle the responsibility required to be a father. He and this girl have been on and off for the past two years, and they have never gone longer than two months of being together as far as I’m aware. Every time they break up he is devastated and when they are together my brother just complains that he hates her. I thought it was stupid when they signed a one-year lease together, and now that I know she’s pregnant I think that’s extra stupid! My parents told me if I had nothing nice to say to not say anything at all, but this is clearly a terrible situation. Am I supposed to smile and say congrats? I can’t see myself handling this with civility this Christmas.

—Distressed Future Aunt

Dear Distressed,

I hear what you’re saying, but this doesn’t involve you. Honestly, how can you say for certain that your brother can’t handle being a father? I know plenty of people who I thought would be crappy parents who ended up becoming amazing moms and dads to their children, and your brother could be one of them.

You also don’t know the intimate details of their relationship—you’re only aware of the limited parts you have access to, and that doesn’t tell the whole story. What may seem like dysfunction to you, may not be dysfunction at all.

Your parents are absolutely right here—if you don’t have anything nice to say, say nothing. Playing the role of “Judgment Judy” only serves to alienate you from your brother and his partner. I mean, what would you want him to do now that he knows his girlfriend is pregnant? Leave her? Demand she get an abortion? Instead, why not just say, “Hey, I’m here for you big bro” and give him the benefit of the doubt? You may end up being surprised.

Don’t make Christmas weird or uncomfortable when it doesn’t have to be.

Dear Care and Feeding,

We have a gift-receiving conundrum. My mother-in-law, who we aren’t very close to, sends our toddler several gifts each birthday and holiday. Often these gifts are redundant of things our toddler already has or are things he’s not interested in, so we have ended up giving many of them away. Our MIL has struggled financially and we recently learned that she is ordering these gifts from a retailer that allows payment on monthly installments. We know these gifts probably mean a lot for MIL, but we feel very conflicted that she is financially stretching herself to send us gifts that we don’t really use. In an ideal world, we’d love her to send just one gift and perhaps a handwritten note or card that we can keep in a scrapbook. Is there a kind way to ask her to scale back the gift giving?

—Drowning in Gifts

Dear Drowning,

Maybe I’m missing something here, but this seems to be a relatively simple fix. If you’ve read my column before, you know that I’m all about the direct approach and you can say something like, “We really appreciate your generosity, but we don’t have any use for the gifts you’re sending. Instead, just check in with us on a video call or send a card. That would mean a lot more.” Notice how I didn’t mention anything about her financial situation, because that would only serve to make her feel bad, and quite frankly, it doesn’t have much relevance to your situation.

I think a lot of grandparents have the idea that sending material gifts shows how much they “love” their grandchildren, but as a parent, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Think about it — can you remember any gifts you received during your birthday parties when you were 5, 6, 7, 8 years old? Probably not. However, I bet you could remember calling your grandparents on the phone, or going on vacation with them, or having them stop by your house to visit. Those are things that really matter, and you should remind your mother-in-law of that.

If she’s a reasonable and self-aware adult, she will probably cool it with the gifts going forward. If she doesn’t follow your message, then I would be a little firmer by saying, “To be honest, we’re giving away many of the gifts you’re sending us because we don’t have any use for them. Please just send cards instead.” Keep hammering that message over and over until she falls in line, and eventually she will get it.

Experiences are greater than material gifts every day of the week — including birthdays and holidays.

—Doyin

I was quite surprised last weekend when my eighth-grade daughter was invited to a coed party last weekend that the parents knew about, but for which they weren’t present. I did not think to ask if parents were present, and my daughter genuinely did not know this would be the case. My daughter is not inclined to get into trouble, and nothing happened at the party. But the following weekend, the same kid had another party, approved by the parents, with no supervision. These kids are too young for such parties, right? How should I handle this?