Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My family is hosting some other families for an afternoon Christmas get-together. It was suggested that I make our favorite cake and that our 7-year-old decorate it. My partner thought it would be enjoyable and affirming for our daughter, and added that my own cake decoration skills aren’t anything special anyway. I agree it could be cute, but I have given a firm “no” to my partner—alas, after my daughter has latched on to the idea—for two reasons.

Firstly, it seems disrespectful to our company; we’ve let our daughter decorate cakes for our own family, but we have otherwise made efforts to make this party special. Secondly, once you can bake a cake for company, my dear husband, then and only then may you decorate it!

As a result, I’m being accused of “not being a father.” I don’t get any glory for slapping some cream on a cake and honestly, I’m only baking it because my partner can’t be bothered. However, it will be very difficult to bake the cake with my daughter and prepare all the ingredients for the topping only to then stand back and pretend that she’s doing a “great job” icing it. There’s an important dynamic here, but should I just chill out over the frosting?

—Spatula Spatter

Dear SS,

While I do understand hesitating to serve the work of a 7-year-old at a “special” event, I think you’re being a bit of a spatula Scrooge here. It seems like icing the cake together would be an ideal compromise. Your daughter won’t miss out on the exciting opportunity to participate in the party prep (which she was already promised), and you can do quality control on the execution.

Another idea would be to make two cakes: one frosted and made presentable by you, and the other decorated by your daughter, perhaps served exclusively to the children in attendance at the party. Either way, you get to let go of the grip you have on your powdered sugar and allow little mama to participate. This isn’t a wedding cake; the stakes aren’t that high, and it isn’t that hard to go behind an unsteady little hand and fix some sloppy frosting work. It doesn’t matter if the result isn’t picture-perfect, because if you do your job right, it will taste great enough that people won’t care. Focus on that!

From this week's letter, "I'm Deeply Disturbed by the Way My Friend's Son Treats Her": "He did none of these things with my husband—just with his mom, Grandma, and me."

Dear Care and Feeding,

Our 2-year-old daughter inherited my husband’s curls but my thin hair, a combination that I’m very ill-equipped to manage, as my hair is as straight and low-maintenance as they come. She has perfect ringlet curls after the hair’s washed, brushed, and towel-dried, but one night or nap of sleeping on it and it’s Tangle City. We’re working on brushing it daily but she, understandably, protests angrily. We can eventually detangle it but we’re still left with frizzy, half-curled hair extending in all directions.

I don’t really want to use product in my 2-year-old’s hair, but I feel I’m doing her a disservice by just splashing some water on the really frizzy parts and sending her off to day care. Are there better tools we should use or routines we should get into?

—Hair Care, Where

Dear HCW,

Textured hair often requires more moisture than straight, thin tresses, and water will not cut it as a styling product. There are a number of hair care items designed with kids’ hair (and sensitive skin) in mind, including this line from Mixed Chicks that includes a conditioner and leave-in that can help tame those curls. Also, before bedtime, divide your daughter’s hair into two or four sections, depending on how thick and long it is, and braid it; a satin pillowcase or bonnet will also help keep her hair from frizzing up at night. Good luck to you!

Dear Care and Feeding,

Prior to the pandemic, my husband and I would send our 9-year-old daughter to my parents’ place for a couple weeks at a time once or twice a year. They are her only surviving grandparents and neither my husband nor I had good relationships with our grandparents, so it was important to us that our daughter get that opportunity.

My parents are very loving and sweet to her but have a very unhealthy relationship with one another. They were both very young (my mom was a teen) when they became parents, and I think that’s part of why they settled into such a toxic dynamic. My dad will blow up over the smallest things, many times over things that he completely misunderstood. My mom will feed into this, and it devolves into a screaming match (no physical violence). They would do this in public, in front of my friends, and had no real boundaries. My childhood was spent walking on eggshells, and I resent them for this. (Yes, I’m in therapy.) We live very far away so I don’t see my parents that often (less often than my daughter does). I assumed age had mellowed them out because other than some low-level sniping, it’s been a very long time since I’ve seen one of their classic blowups.

Her last visit with them was in winter 2019, and my husband and I came halfway through the trip. We got to their house from the airport and I saw our daughter hanging out next to the garage, which was weird. “I didn’t mean to do anything, I was just playing a game,” she said, while cry-sobbing. OK, WTF? I walked inside and my parents were screaming at each other at top volume. Apparently, my daughter had been playing on my mother’s phone and the battery died. My mom has always been spacey about her phone and my dad tried to call her; he came home and lost his shit. My daughter watched this blowup and thought she was in trouble or got my mom in trouble. I snapped. I told them they need to stop and cool off and apologize to their granddaughter or we would be leaving. They both immediately turned on me and said I was being dramatic and that I had no right to “threaten” them. We left, got a room elsewhere, and tried to salvage the rest of our trip. My parents did call to apologize and asked us to come back but I just couldn’t. Those terrible memories came flooding back; looking at my Mini Me’s face and seeing all that pain cut deep.

Shortly after this, the pandemic happened, which forced distance. But as soon as pediatric COVID vaccines were approved, my parents have been asking when we’re going to send our daughter out next. I told them I wasn’t comfortable sending her out alone because of what happened last time. I offered to fly them out here instead; I figured I’d be able to control the dynamics easier in my home court. They balked, claiming it was going to be too hard for them (both are retired). They “promised” not to get into a screaming match in front of her again (which made my eye twitch—imagine how many times I begged for that as a kid).

I don’t see a way out. They refuse to compromise by coming out here. My daughter misses them. On the one hand I am grateful that my daughter has a loving relationship with her grandparents. On the other, I just can’t stand the idea of her being exposed to that toxicity again. I dread the day the screaming is directed at her. I don’t want my daughter to miss out and feel estranged from her family as an adult, the way I feel about my own grandparents.

My husband says we should just wait it out and see if they acquiesce. Knowing them, they won’t. Is there any version of this where sending her out wouldn’t be a terrible idea? Like assuming they are on their worst behavior, is damage control even possible? Unfortunately my job has very strict rules on out-of-state travel now due to COVID, so coming with her isn’t an option for the foreseeable future.

—Conflicted Mama Bear

Dear CMB,

I understand why you want so badly for your child to have a better relationship with your grandparents than you did, and that she may be able to contextualize some of the fighting between her grandparents differently than you did when you were the child witnessing their outbursts. However, that doesn’t mean that these interactions are insignificant or that they don’t cause her great stress and worry. I think it is fair to assume that if you send your daughter back to your parents, they will exhibit the same behavior you have known from them your entire life, just as they did the last time she was there. If this were a simple matter of them deciding to be on their “best behavior”—as you said, they had you begging them for that as a child and couldn’t deliver. It’s because they can’t; their dynamic is what it is, and absent some major intervention and concerted efforts from the two of them, that won’t change.

There are other ways for your daughter to remain connected to her grandparents: letter writing, video chats, phone calls. Wait until you are able to accompany her to see them and make it a family trip instead of sending her off to navigate their madness on her own. Your parents may be disappointed by this, but they only have themselves to blame. Explain to them that their constant fighting was incredibly difficult for you to bear as a child and that you simply refuse to subject your own child to that dysfunction by herself again for the foreseeable future.

For more of Slate’s parenting coverage, listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Dear Care and Feeding,

My child will be turning 10 a couple of weeks after Christmas. He really enjoys Christmas and especially the idea of Santa Claus. We have enjoyed “being Santa” for him. But I’m wondering if it’s time to stop? In 2019 he asked about Santa (“Is he real?”) and I soft-shoed the answers (“What do you think?”). He hasn’t asked any questions like that since and is still excited about the idea of Santa this year. I knew the truth by this age, but I suspect he’s leaned into Santa a bit longer because of the ongoing pandemic and needing something happy to focus on. He is on the autism spectrum and sometimes can take things rather hard. I worry about him finding out at school and feeling upset about it, but frankly, that’s how I found out and it was no big deal.

I have tried to set up this moment for success by having my Santa speech ready and planning to use my mother’s excellent technique: She always told us Santa brought what was in our stockings, and she and Dad gave us the presents under the tree. Since stockings were mostly small items, it seemed that there was less to lose when we found out. I still intend to do stockings for him every year, just like my most fantastic parents did for me. I’m nervous he’s going to be really upset, but I know he’s already questioned the whole Santa thing. Is it time to let the cat out of Santa’s bag?

—Ho-Ho No Mo’?

Dear HHNM,

Your son is at that age where kids begin to put two and two together about the whole Santa thing. Hopefully he’ll have an “a-ha” moment that is super clear to him and he’ll solve the mystery for himself, but you can nudge this along by using the same wrapping paper for Santa’s gifts and something you’ve purchased, or writing “From Santa” in the exact same handwriting as you used on boxes that read “From Mommy.”

In the meantime, there’s nothing wrong with trying to extend the fantasy through the end of this holiday, as COVID has absolutely increased the value of anything that allows our kids to be distracted from how crappy things are right now. Perhaps close to his birthday, you can tell him that he’s now old enough to know an important secret—one that he must guard closely, because younger kids aren’t ready for this information—and gently tell him just who has been putting those gifts in his stocking all along. Explain that Santa is a fantasy for small children, and that you loved sharing that with him, and that now he’s part of the group of people responsible for keeping that magic alive for friends and younger classmates who may still believe. Treat the information like an honor of sorts and swear him to secrecy.

—Jamilah

