Care and Feeding is Slate's parenting advice column.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Is it ever okay to bribe your kids to play sports? Our six-year-old is playing fall soccer. She’s the one who asked to play, but she’s found that she doesn’t love it. For the first several games she mostly ambled halfheartedly up and down the field. To be fair, she enjoys the practices and being part of the team, she just gets overwhelmed with the intensity of the actual games. The season is only three months long and is already half over, and if she quit the team they would not have enough players to continue, so she has agreed to finish out the season. So now my husband has started offering her prizes, like toys, for having “good” games. By “good” he means that she shows some genuine effort and follows the coaches’ directions. She doesn’t need to win, she just needs to try. I was horrified at first and told him as much. But then…I saw my kid out on the field actually trying and smiling. And then I noticed that most of the other parents are bribing their kids too! Like is this really the norm?! I hear lots of comments from the other parents about how much this game is “going to cost” them. So now my “what the hell?” has turned into excitement at seeing my child contribute on the field. I confess I have let this “deal” continue, yet it still feels…wrong. And it nags at me. And of course, inevitably, she now expects rewards for every game well played. She still doesn’t love soccer and expresses that this season will be her one and only go at it. (She’d like to try baseball next year because the intensity of games is less constant.) Are we royally screwing up here and setting a terrible precedent? Or is it maybe not so bad???

—Hurts So Good

Dear Hurts So Good,

As a youth sports coach and dad to two youth athletes, I’m not a fan of this setup at all. Kids shouldn’t expect prizes for doing the bare minimum like giving effort during games and practices. What’s next, giving kids gifts for brushing their teeth? It’s completely ridiculous if you ask me.

Life is full of things we don’t want to do, but we do them for any variety of reasons—to uphold a commitment, to support down a teammate, to learn about persistence or that anything worth doing requires effort (sometimes unpleasant effort). Sometimes we do these things because they’re good for us (eating our vegetables, brushing our teeth), or because it’s something our family values (having a clean living environment), the list goes on.

Your gut feeling is correct—it feels wrong, because it is wrong. (And be warned you’re on a very, very slippery slope here.) Sure, she’s smiling and trying, but that’s because she knows she’s going to receive some sort of payment when she’s done. If she was my kid I would stop this bribing nonsense now and tell her that she must finish out the season. If she decides to not play another season, that’s fine, but she has to live up to her commitment.

One caveat, though—if your daughter goes above and beyond the call of duty, then you should absolutely reward her for that. Maybe your daughter will win Most Improved Player, maybe she’ll score a goal, maybe she’ll help out another player who’s injured, or show herself to be an excellent sport. Those things are worth celebrating.

But please, I beg of you—stop rewarding kids for doing the bare minimum, and encourage the other parents to do the same. Otherwise we’re going to create a world of adults who believe they’re entitled to rewards simply for showing up.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a stepmom to an 8-year-old boy, Joel, who I have some concerns about. I’ve been married to my husband for a year, but have been in Joel’s life since he was 6. My concern is that Joel is obsessed with horror games, and has been for over a year. At his mother’s house he has a much older brother, who is 15, and I assume that is where Joel has been introduced to these games, but they are way too old for a 7 or 8-year-old. Joel has nightmares from them, and while my husband discourages his constant dialogue about them, he won’t step in and say “no more.” My husband is hoping he’ll grow out of liking them, but I think we should be parenting him and setting boundaries of what is acceptable or not. The newest wrinkle is that Joel is asking to have pictures in his room of these horror characters. I say no, my husband is less firm, and as the stepparent I will ultimately defer to his choices.

That said, I live here alone for the majority of the year while my husband is working out of the country, and the thought of having these awful things in my home deeply disturbs me. I get nightmares from hearing about these games! I’m no prude, but they’re terrible… Am I wrong to want these toys, games, and anything to do with these games to not be in my home? At the very least until Joel is old enough for them? Is my husband right to just let this play out? It’s been over a year and isn’t slowing down… I’m worried if Joel is constantly exposed to this very grown up and violent media we’re asking for issues in the long term. I consider Joel to be my son, and I truly just want what’s best for him.

—Worry Wart Stepmom

Dear Worry Wart,

Unless it’s Halloween, you are definitely not wrong for not wanting creepy imagery in your home, and I think the vast majority of people would agree with you. Not to mention, we’re not talking about a teenager here—Joel is 8 years old and shouldn’t be engaging with that kind of content.

I’m not sure if you’re aware, but there are ratings for video games, and you can use this information when talking to your husband about how inappropriate some of these games are for a child so young. Would your husband be OK with Joel watching PG-13 or R-rated movies right now? I’m assuming he wouldn’t (but if so, you may have a bigger problem on your hands). It’s important for your husband to know that the same concepts exist for gaming.

Not to mention, this kid is experiencing nightmares from these games and he wants to have a shrine to them in your home? That’s an obvious hard pass. I know your husband is the biological parent, but who cares if he thinks this phase will pass eventually? The bottom line is it’s impacting your stepson’s mental health and it needs to be addressed right now.

My advice is to stop deferring to your husband’s flawed logic and demand that the games and anything that has to do with them are removed from your house immediately. You’re right when you say that you’re setting Joel up for potential long-term issues if you allow this to continue. If necessary, get Joel’s pediatrician onboard to back you up on this — and hopefully that will open his eyes to how problematic this is.

Being a parent—biological or stepparent—means teaching our children about boundaries and not letting them do whatever they want without being checked. Don’t feel about laying down the law and teaching children that they don’t run the show—otherwise we would have kids out here eating Skittles for breakfast every day.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 12-year-old son is—and I say this lovingly—a huge nerd. He attends a school where a lot of the other kids have grown up quickly. He’s in seventh grade, and many of his classmates are already dating, involved in drugs, or in home situations where they see unhealthy behaviors quite frequently. As a result, his school’s discipline system is pretty strict. They have a “zero-tolerance” policy for alcohol/drugs/weapons/bullying/etc. At first, this was appealing to me, as it made me feel reassured that even if his classmates brought illicit items to school, the school would swiftly take care of it. Well, this has come back to bite us. My son brought a small knife to school as part of an anime costume for a pre-Halloween Spirit Week. It was less than five inches in length and apparently related to his favorite show (he has a small friend group who gather in a teacher’s classroom to watch the show at lunch daily). Because of the zero-tolerance policy, my son was immediately suspended for five days. He was completely devastated.

He’s a good kid who’s never gotten in trouble at school. He was dealt with very sternly by the assistant principal, and is now convinced the AP and all his other teachers “hate” him. He’s also worried about what the other kids will think. We’re not sure how many of the students know exactly what happened, or whether rumors will be spread that he brought a knife to school. Setting aside those immediate concerns, I also feel like the school overreacted and I’m not thrilled about the idea of sending him back. Can you provide a reality check? Did the school handle this correctly? Did I fail as a parent because my kid brought a weapon to school? How can I help him navigate his return to school after the suspension in a way that preserves his self-esteem, but still helps him understand that what he did was wrong? Please advise.

—Knives Out in the Midwest

Dear Knives Out,

Yes, the school handled this appropriately. I mean, isn’t that the definition of a “zero-tolerance policy”? I don’t understand why you thought the school overreacted. What did you expect them to say? “Oh, you’re in Advanced Placement classes so of course you didn’t mean any harm. We’ll save these punishments for the kids in standard-level classes instead.” If anything, that’s the type of school I would want my kids to attend because I know they don’t bend the rules when it comes to the safety of their students.

That said, you know your son is a good kid and wouldn’t hurt anybody, so I can understand how devastating it is to both of you. However, your son’s positive reputation should come into play, and hopefully he has enough friends who have his back. It’s not like he brought a knife into school on a random Tuesday in January—it was for Halloween. I promise you that kids all over America were suspended last week for bringing weapons into school as part of a costume. Most teachers have seen it all and won’t “hate” your son for an honest error.

I’ll tell you a quick story that may make you feel better. When I was in one of those “elite New England private boarding schools,” one of my friends snuck some beer into the dorm. I was a strong rule follower and I was 18, so I didn’t drink anything. Unfortunately, I made the mistake of holding a beer when my friend went to the bathroom and our dorm leader caught me red-handed. Did he care that I wasn’t drinking? Of course not. I had a beer in my hand, and the zero tolerance policy meant that was I suspended and unable to walk during the graduation ceremony (I had my diploma mailed to me instead). I was an honor roll student who took advanced-level courses and never got in trouble before, but none of that mattered.

Did it ruin my life? Nope. I still went to college and I have a great life today. Did my teachers and peers hate me? Nope. They believed my story, but understood that rules are rules, so I had to pay the price, regardless of my intent.

Some lessons are more painful than others, but I doubt this one will have a lasting detrimental impact. In today’s microwave society, people have a such a short memory that it will probably be forgotten about next week. Even though he’s hurting right now, remind him that this was an honest mistake and not an indictment. This won’t define his future. He’ll be OK.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a stay-at-home mom for my six-month-old baby, and a friend of mine who lives nearby has a two-month-old. She will be returning to work soon, and needs part time childcare for three hours two days a week (6 hours per week total) while she teaches. I used to work in a daycare and am experienced with babies. I’m already home with my baby, and feel the marginal effort of adding a second infant to the mix would be well within my capacity. I’d like to offer to provide my friend with this service. I’m a bit worried, though, that introducing this new element could be very complicated for the friendship, which is relatively new (three Covid-limited years). I floated the idea to my friend and she said that she would pay me—I’m not sure I’m comfortable with that. I don’t want to create a situation where I’m “the help,” and I feel like money often complicates friendships. I don’t really need the money.

At the same time, I don’t want to refuse payment and leave her feeling beholden to me, or for me to end up feeling taken advantage of. Is there any way for this to work, or is the idea doomed from the start? My husband is concerned that were I to accept payment I’d be taking on some sort of legal liability, and wouldn’t be able to ever be sick or go on vacation. I feel like vacations with notice are normal and expected for any childcare provider, and moms don’t really get sick days anyway (though of course I’d warn her if her baby might be entering a germy household).

Do you have any advice, even if just to say this is a terrible idea? Any stopgaps we can put in place to mitigate risk? Should I accept money? Her other option would be to hire a stranger she’d find online, which if I were in her position would really freak me out. I feel like I can do a great service to this new mom by letting her have a familiar environment and a caregiver she’s comfortable with as she transitions back to work. I think we could quite reasonably start with just the spring semester and see how things go—she’ll have a different summer schedule, and by next fall her baby will be older and they’ll have had more time to develop a long term plan. But will I completely jeopardize the friendship if I take this on?

—Friend or Employee?

Dear Friend or Employee,

I think it’s really kind of you to want to do this, but you are right to give it some serious consideration. To me, it seems like the sort of favor that could be wonderfully generous for a finite period of time—while she looks for a permanent solution—but could be a disaster as an ongoing arrangement. What if your two children don’t mesh? What if your parenting styles are vastly different? What if your friend’s child is incredibly difficult, and you can’t pay your own child the attention you’d like, because you expend your time and resources on your friend’s child? If I were you, I’d offer her your generosity as a “friendly favor” for now, while she looks for professional childcare. For your own sake, I’d establish an end date—whatever seems good to you, a month, two, or a semester, as you mention. If for some reason it’s better than you ever imagined, you can extend it. At least then you’ll have a better sense of what this commitment might entail.

You should set clear boundaries with your friend before the arrangement begins to ensure you’re protected. I’m not saying you need to draft a legally binding document, but you should have a conversation about what it will look like if you plan to take time off, go on vacation, etc. The main goal here is to be viewed as a friend being a friend instead of a daycare provider.

If she insists on offering payment, then maybe you can tell her that she can treat you to dinner once a month for “moms night out” or something to that effect, but I certainly would steer away from being viewed as an employee by receiving weekly paychecks.

You’re a very good person for stepping up like this, and I’m sure your friend recognizes it.

—Doyin

