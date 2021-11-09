Picks

The Surprisingly Versatile Low-Tech Gift You Should Give This Year

By
I love gift-giving. I’m one of those people that starts planning my holiday shopping in March. There’s a list on my computer, which I frequently update, with gift ideas for family and friends. For me, little compares to the satisfaction of being able to find the perfect present that creatively or unexpectedly reflects a loved one’s interests or passions. That’s why, this year, I’m adding jigsaw puzzles to my gift-giving list.

My dad got me into jigsaw puzzles. Every holiday season, while he was out shopping for presents, he would pick up a new one for us to work on. He’d unveil it on Christmas Eve, and we’d putter away at it while we sat around decorating the tree. They were usually the generic kind that you could find at department stores or food marts—with wholesome pictures of kittens or pastoral scenery. We had a friendly competition around who got to be the one to place the last puzzle piece and declare it, “finished!”

As much as I loved those days, I’m glad there’s more on offer now than those dusty generic landscapes. We’re in a golden age for jigsaw puzzles: You can find puzzles in whatever shape, size, or design scheme that your heart desires. Trust me when I say there’s a puzzle out there for every type of person. As a gift, it’s a unique way to show the recipient that you thought about them and their interests, while giving them another way to engage with their hobby. Have a co-worker who loves spending time outdoors? Consider a National Park puzzle. Does your sibling love to bake? Check out a kitschy kitchen or food puzzle. There’s even haute couture for that fashion-loving friend.

Galison National Parks of America Puzzle

Galison National Parks of America Puzzle, 1,000 piece

Areaware Men's Little Puzzle Thing: Cherry Pie

Areaware Little Puzzle Thing, Cherry Pie

Hardie Grant Iconic 1000 Piece Puzzle

The Masters of Italian Fashion Puzzle, 1,000 piece

Jigsaw puzzles fall into that delightful experiential gift category—perfect for the person who has everything. They can be appreciated solo or with a partner(s). They have no use by or expiration date. They can be enjoyed over and over again, the experience evolving with the puzzler. They also travel well. Puzzles can be done in front of a fire with a glass of wine or cocoa, or at the kitchen table after dinner, or in the living room of an Airbnb.

If shopping for gifts gives you a headache, have no fear! I’ve curated a list of puzzles sure to satisfy everyone on your list. Bear in mind shipping delays this holiday season—with ongoing supply chain disruptions and distributor delays, online retailers such as Bookshop recommend placing orders several weeks in advance to guarantee on-time delivery.

For the Artsy Friend

EuroGraphics Great Wave Kanagawa by Hokusai Puzzle

Great Wave of Kanagawa by Hokusai Puzzle, 1,000 piece

White Mountain Great Paintings puzzle

White Mountain Great Paintings Puzzle, 1,000 piece

For the Architecture Aficionado

Michael Storrings Cityscape Panoramic Puzzle

Michael Storrings Cityscape Panoramic Puzzle, 1,000 piece

NEW YORK by Little Friends of Printmaking, 1000 piece

New York by Little Friends of Printmaking Puzzle, 1,000 piece

For the Fashionista

Vogue: How The Wind Blows

Vogue: How the Wind Blows Puzzle, 1,000 piece

Barbie: Paris Fashion Puzzle

Barbie: Paris Fashion Puzzle, 500 Piece

For the Bookworm

Princeton Architectural Press Classic Paperbacks Puzzle

Princeton Architectural Press Classic Paperbacks Puzzle, 1,000 Piece

White Mountain Readers Paradise Puzzle

White Mountain Readers Paradise Puzzle, 1,000 piece

Laurence King Publishing The World of Shakespeare

Laurence King Publishing the World of Shakespeare, 1,000 piece

For the Music Lover

EuroGraphics Instruments of The Orchestra Puzzle

EuroGraphics Instruments of the Orchestra Puzzle, 1,000 piece

Greatest Rock Albums of All Time Puzzle, 1000 piece

Greatest Rock Albums of All Time Puzzle, 1,000 piece

For the Foodie

Areaware Little Puzzle Thing

Little Puzzle Thing

Springbok Snack Treats Puzzle

Springbok Snack Treats Puzzle, 500 piece

For the (Budding) Scientist

Nifyto 3D Interactive Puzzle Augmented Reality

Nifyto 3D Interactive Puzzle Augmented Reality, Sea Animals

For the Outdoorsy One

Americanflat National Parks Jigsaw Puzzle

Americanflat National Parks Jigsaw Puzzle, 500 piece

For the Jetsetter

White Mountain America Puzzle

White Mountain America Puzzle, 1,000 piece

A picture of a puzzle with snack food on it.
White Mountain Best Places in the World Puzzle, 1,000 piece

For the Fantasy Fanatic

Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Puzzle, Great Hall and Astronomy Tower

Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Puzzle, Great Hall and Astronomy Tower, 1,725 piece

For the Star-Gazer

BetterCo. Milky Way Puzzle, 1000 piece

BetterCo. Milky Way Puzzle, 1,000 piece

Galaxy Star Constellation Puzzle

Galaxy Star Constellation Puzzle, 500 piece

For the Pet Pamperer

Vintage Images Dog Breeds

Vintage Images Dog Breeds, 1,000 piece

Buffalo Games Quarantine Cats Puzzle

Buffalo Games Quarantine Cats Puzzle, 750 piece

