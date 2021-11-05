Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter (sixth grade) has had a frenemy since first grade that she finally decided to distance herself from last year. This girl was very controlling; she would curse my daughter out for perceived slights and harangue her whenever she tried to have other friends. The pandemic gave my daughter the opportunity, since they weren’t in school together daily, to form new friendships, and it’s been going great for her. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the frenemy. She has been generally left behind, not just by my daughter but by a few other friends that I gather she was pulling the same bullying moves with.

Now that they are all back in school, the frenemy is taking this chance to pick on my daughter, spreading rumors that she is the reason all her other friends also “dumped” her and then gaslighting my daughter by telling her that everything that happened was her fault. My daughter is beside herself trying to figure out what went wrong and how to deal with this girl daily. She just wants no parts of this girl’s drama. I tried telling her to take the “be friendly but not friends” route, but that hasn’t helped anything. The frenemy just won’t let up.

Now, disturbingly, yesterday she cornered her on the bus and told her that my daughter moving on caused her to self-harm last year, which understandably freaked my daughter out and made her feel terrible, like it was somehow her fault. I know that this child has mental health issues (I know the mother and know the child has anxiety, depression, and sees a therapist regularly) but I cannot figure out 1) how to support my child in dealing with this girl and her trauma, and 2) if I should reach out to her mother (I did once when this girl did something over the line, and it was NOT received well). If I reach out to the mother again, I need a script for an uncomfortable conversation.

— They Warned Me Sixth Grade Was a Minefield

Dear Minefield,

Definitely get ready for that uncomfortable conversation, one that should also involve school administration and your child’s teacher. Sympathetic as we may be to this other girl’s mental health challenges, what she is engaging in is a form of bullying, and she’s made it difficult for your child to feel comfortable at school—this is bigger than simply navigating around a pain-in-the-butt classmate. Start with the homeroom teacher and explain that you’d like to have a conference with this girl’s family, that there needs to be a long-term solution and you’re happy to have an open dialogue in order to get that going. As far as what to say to this mom, be clear that you want nothing more than for both girls to enjoy their time at school and to get along. But her daughter’s treatment of your child, which led to the end of the friendship in the first place, has made that a challenge, and that must change.

Also, be open to the possibility that your daughter, too, may have engaged in some less than ideal (yet very on-brand for sixth grade) behavior. Check in and see if there’s anything she needs to apologize for, or anything she hasn’t shared with you, just to be safe. Let her know that even if she has fallen short, she doesn’t deserve to be gaslit or blamed for anyone’s self-harm, that she should not be treated poorly by friends or classmates, and that she’s done the right thing by distancing herself. Wishing you both luck with this.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 3-year-old son and recently found out I’m pregnant with my second child. I am meant to be in my best friend’s wedding in early December as a bridesmaid, and am wondering, is it reasonable to drop out? I will still be in my first trimester at the time of the wedding; I’m feeling awful (nausea, tired), and am nervous because I don’t know if COVID rates will increase or not over Thanksgiving. I love my friend dearly, so this is a very hard decision, and other friends have said they’d be fine going to Mexico right now and that I shouldn’t waste time second-guessing myself. I’m nervous because it feels like COVID is still uncertain and I’m hesitant to go anywhere I can’t speak the same language as my doctor should anything go wrong. Am I being overly anxious? Am I letting PTSD from the last 1.5 years cloud my judgement?

— COVID Cautious but Questioning

Dear COVID Cautious,

I don’t think you’re being overly anxious. You’re already experiencing pregnancy challenges and the idea of getting seriously sick in a foreign country during this time is scary for all the right reasons. I’m not sure from your letter if you are vaccinated; official guidance from the CDC (and those of us who’ve lived through cases of breakthrough COVID) says that those who are vaccinated are less likely to be hospitalized and to get terribly ill if they do contract the virus. However, there have been people to get very ill with breakthrough infections. Pregnancy increases the possibility of COVID death drastically, and the CDC has urged those who are expecting to get the shots ASAP. Even if you’ve had the vaccine, it’s totally within reason to feel uncomfortable travelling internationally while pregnant during a global pandemic, and if your bestie is reasonable, she’ll understand if you decide that this is just a bit too much for you right now. Good luck with your choice.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter (“Sara”) has a spouse (“Jamie”) who recently came out as gender-fluid, and explained that they often feel like a different gender from one day to the next. If this were just about adults interacting, I’m as tolerant as anyone; I’ll call Jamie “he” on Monday and “she” on Tuesday and “they” on Wednesday and whatever else Jamie wishes. Jamie has the right to identify as they might wish, and I respect that.

But this isn’t just about adults interacting. Sara and Jamie have a 6-year-old son (“Danny,” my grandson), and that son needs a father. However, Jamie and Sara are asking Danny to work with Jamie’s fluidity. Some days Jamie is “Daddy” and some days Jamie is “The Other Mommy.” Danny is obviously confused, and was embarrassed the one time I saw Danny around other kids on a Jamie-as-Mommy day. I’ve even seen Sara scold Danny and threaten to give him a time-out for misgendering Jamie. I tried to say something the first time it happened, and after Sara and Jamie sent Danny outside to play, they went off on me about respecting Jamie’s identity. They said that Jamie needs support, and Danny needs to learn to respect people as they are. I’m trying to respect Jamie, but I really believe that his son has to come first, and a 6-year-old is not ready for a parent who switches identities day to day. Danny needs a father who puts his son first. Sara thinks that I’m missing the point, and says they’re raising Danny to think beyond labels, not to be confused by them. What should I do?

— Gramma’s Tolerant, but Come On

Dear Gramma’s Tolerant,

I understand why you are concerned, but I think the first thing you’re gonna have to do is let go of the idea that Danny “needs” a father in the traditional sense. Many children are raised without fathers; if Jamie died suddenly, I’d hope you wouldn’t look to Sara to repartner quickly because “Danny needs a father.” Children need caregivers who love them and who can serve as positive role models for how to function in the world. Having a daddy is not the only way for a kid to grow up with a healthy relationship to manhood and masculinity; there are too many households that have men and have been just the opposite for us to pretend otherwise.

What children also need, however, is consistency, and this is where I connect to some of your concerns. Jamie’s gender fluidity isn’t a problem; however, I do wonder how the shifting titles will complicate Danny’s ability to understand their role in his life. It might be helpful for Jamie to have a title that is not “Mommy” or “Daddy” and that doesn’t change from day to day. “Jamie” would work beautifully, it seems: Danny doesn’t have a daddy, he has a Jamie who is both masculine and feminine, maternal and paternal. Perhaps you could encourage Sara and Jamie to consider adopting this specific way of identifying them. Be clear that you aren’t disparaging Jamie’s right to identify as “she” today, “he” tomorrow (a dynamic that will get easier for your grandson to manage as time goes on); but Danny should know that no matter how Jamie feels like expressing themselves aesthetically or verbally on any given day, the relationship between them is unchanging. Be sure not to accidentally slip any “he needs a daddy” rhetoric into this talk if you want it to go well. Best of luck to you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My sixth grader, “Sasha,” recently started a dance class, and has become fast friends with another girl in the class, “Nicole.” Nicole invited Sasha over to her house to watch movies and hang out, but I’m not sure I want Sasha going over there. Sasha had mentioned to me that Nicole’s parents are heavily involved in a deeply conservative church, which promotes sexist and homophobic views. I’m concerned about Sasha being exposed to Nicole’s parents, because I don’t want their views rubbing off on Sasha or making her feel bad about being a girl. However, I know that Sasha enjoys spending time with Nicole, and I don’t want to prevent Sasha from potentially missing out on a friendship. Do I let Sasha visit Nicole’s house?

— Winston Churchless

Dear Winston Churchless,

I think you should let Sasha visit, but express your concerns about the religious stuff to her and ask her to be honest with you about how Nicole’s parents behave when she is there, as well as the influence that the church may have had on Nicole’s own attitudes. Talk to her about what you take issue with and how dangerous those attitudes can be. Explain that it’s possible that Nicole sees the problem with her family’s value system—and the power that friendships with kids who see the world otherwise can hold—but be clear that she may subscribe to some of those views herself; talk to Sasha about how to proceed if that’s the case. Be clear with her that you are not okay with anyone’s parents attempting to influence her religious views, and give her some talking points to use in case she finds herself in an uncomfortable conversation with them so that she knows how to respectfully see her way out of it. If Nicole and her parents can host Sasha without attempting indoctrination, great. If watching religious movies or talking about sin is what they feel a need to do with visitors, your daughter will have to understand why she simply can’t be a regular guest.

— Jamilah

