Help! My Doctor’s Misdiagnosis Ruined My Life.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Q. Can’t let it go: Long story short: Six months ago, I switched doctors, after many years of seeing the same one. I did so on the advice of someone, after a conversation about how frustrated I was with symptoms that I had been experiencing for years, but that my doctor couldn’t find an answer for. He would always run tests, but ultimately everything came back normal, so even though he never said it out loud, I believed he felt my symptoms were just in my head. The new doctor immediately took action—working with me to find a medication that treated my symptoms, as well as coming up with lifestyle changes. I feel better than I have in 7-8 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, what’s the problem? The problem is that I’m so angry at myself for basically wasting those 7-8 years of my life. Those persistent symptoms interfered fairly often with my social life, dating life, and overall quality of life. I’m not young, and those would have been my prime years for really establishing my life. I can’t stop beating myself up over it. How do I move past this, and enjoy my new self?

A: I’m incredibly frustrated for you. You can’t get those years back, but I don’t want you to waste any more years bogged down by resentment! I have an idea for what might help you to find meaning in this unfair experience and move on: Use your bitterness to fuel a mission to keep others from experiencing the same thing you did. This starts by writing appropriately negative reviews of your doctor, as a warning to other patients who might be suffering without any answers under his care. Next, use social media to raise awareness about the condition you were ultimately diagnosed with, and the treatment that worked. In the same way someone changed your life by persuading you to seek a second opinion, you could open up new possibilities for someone who is feeling hopeless.

Advertisement

How to Get Advice From Prudie:

• Send questions for publication here. (Questions may be edited.)

• Join the live chat Mondays at noon. Submit your questions and comments here before or during the discussion.

Q. I’m not your mother: My boyfriend who lives with me is a lot poorer than me and I cover all our expenses. He works a job outside the house and I run marketing analytics at a global company while working remotely. We are both back in school at this time’ he is finishing his first bachelor’s (psychology) and I am finishing a second (computer science).

Advertisement

He refuses to do the vast majority of cooking and cleaning, claiming that I have time to do it while I work from home because of my proximity to the chores. The reality is that I don’t have time to do it all and need help. He says that he doesn’t know what to do because this is my house, but even when I ask for specific things, such as cleaning the bathroom, he delays them for weeks. He says that he just doesn’t have any time, but he does and is just terrible with time management and respecting my time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I really love him and am running out of time to have kids so I can’t just keep leaving men who disrespect me. How can I communicate to him that my time is valuable too, and that he should be more of a partner than a child in the relationship?

A: “I really love him and am running out of time to have kids so I can’t just keep leaving men who disrespect me” is a very depressing sentence. Believe me, you don’t want to have a child with someone who doesn’t contribute a single thing to your household! Or maybe you do, I don’t know. If getting pregnant is truly the most important thing to you, do it and have your baby, without any expectation that you’ll have a single bit of help or support—and without any expectation that you’ll stay with this man long-term—because you’re not going to change him.

Advertisement

Other options for becoming a mom include: freezing your eggs to buy yourself some more time, breaking up with this guy immediately and vowing not to go more than one date from this point forward with any man who disrespects you, not procreating until you have a partner who has the qualities you want, and keeping your mind open to the idea of adoption. Whatever you choose, I do think you should use some of the time before you become a mom to talk to a therapist, because you will be a much better parent if you can rid yourself of the idea that you have to settle for disrespect in any area of life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Q. Hung up on hypocrites: My boyfriend is in the wedding party for two friends who are getting married next year. One of them I quite like, but her fiancée has gotten on my nerves and I find myself avoiding encounters with her.

Advertisement

She has a tendency to talk over other people and then mumbles when trying to get my attention. I’ve asked her to speak up, especially in loud restaurants, but she continues. Recently, I told her the salon where she booked bridal hair services for her and her fiancée was owned by someone who is homophobic and transphobic, but she just told me, “The other places are too expensive and you can’t ethically consume under capitalism.” She also has a Black Lives Matter sign in the yard but has yelled at me and my boyfriend for desiring to send any hypothetical children to the majority-Black school district in our city; her and her fiancée plan to move to the majority-white suburbs “for the schools.”

Advertisement

I’m afraid to talk about this with my boyfriend since his last relationship was with a woman who was very abusive to him, cutting him off from friends and activities he enjoyed. I don’t want to come off as not wanting him to be around his friends. The reality is I don’t want to spend time around her because she comes off as an unpleasant hypocrite to me. How should I talk about this with my boyfriend?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: This woman has yelled at you—yelled at you!—about a decision that was none of her business. Friends who are enjoying each other’s company don’t do that. Ever. I seriously doubt that it will be confusing to your boyfriend—or interpreted as an attempt to abuse or control him—if you note that you don’t really like being around her. That doesn’t mean he can’t see her and her wife, or that you can’t grin and bear it at important events like the wedding. It just means that there won’t be a lot of double dates in your future. “I think I’ll sit this one out. Kelly and I don’t really click, but you should go and have fun! See you when you get home!” is a perfectly fair thing to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Q. Family feud: I have always been very close to my younger sister Elsa. When she had her son at 19, she ended up moving in with me because of conflict with our parents. We lived together until he was five. He would call me his “other mommy” and we have remained close since. No one ever saved any money for my education, so I squirrelled away every spare cent I could for his college fund.

Advertisement

I stopped for two years because my expenses got too high between my fiancé and I trying to save for both a wedding and a house. I told my sister this and let her know how much money was saved; she took over contributing to the college fund. He is 12 now. It has roughly $25,000.

Advertisement

My younger brother and his wife announced they are having a baby. They live in another state. They both have decent jobs but a lot of student debt. My sister-in-law called me and basically wanted to know when I would be setting up a similar college fund for her baby. I told her I wouldn’t be able to, but I would be happy to contribute, say, a hundred or two a year. She got seriously offended and told me that was “unacceptable.” I told her there was nothing she could do but accept it. It was my money and this was how it was going to be.

Then my brother got on my case—he couldn’t believe I would “abandon” his baby like this and accused me of favoring our nephew. I told him to stop being melodramatic, the situations were completely different (he certainly wasn’t a single teenage mother), and I pointed out he barely lifted a finger to help Elsa and I when her son was little, let alone contribute anything to the college fund. I told him to let it go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead he went to Elsa and demanded she give him half of the money—to be “fair.” What Elsa told my brother and wife to do is unprintable and now there is an all-out feud between them. Elsa cancelled her baby shower present and my brother told me they aren’t coming for Christmas if Elsa is there. My fiancé thinks it will blow over but I am really worried about a persistent rift. Since our parents died, we have been all the family we have left.

Also I can’t understand where this entitlement comes from. I am not exactly Auntie Moneybags here. My career is okay but I was only able to save so much because of overtime and the low cost of living here.

Advertisement

A: I’m right there with you when it comes to not understanding where the entitlement came from. It absolutely does not make any sense for your brother to demand money from you or your sister. I hope there’s not a persistent rift, but if there is, it’s not your fault or Elsa’s. I mean, she might want to apologize for the “unprintable” insults, but not for refusing to hand over half of her child’s college fund. Her relationship with you was unique, as was her son’s, and he was born during a very different time in your life. But you don’t have to explain any of this.

Advertisement

I’m sorry to say there is nothing you can do to make your brother value you as more than at ATM—I know this is hard, especially because of the loss of your parents—but I hope he comes around and works to reestablish a relationship once he realizes that a tantrum won’t get him access to your bank account. He can start saving for his child’s education when he chooses to, like everyone else in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Q. Ghost sister: My brother died, and the obituary was odd. It said he was the son of my deceased mother and father (he was adopted) but although his twin (also adopted brother) and his sister (birth family, I met her once) were mentioned, my two younger (biological) brothers and I were omitted. We were not close, but I did send cards and letters yearly. I visited rarely, usually living 1000+ miles away. He never visited me, and seldom sent a card or anything. I found out about his passing via his twin’s Facebook post. Does this mean I am not part of his family? Should I stop trying to stay in touch with his two adult children?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: I wish you’d said a little more about the background here (Were you and your brother raised together? Were you ever close? Who wrote the obituary, was it someone who knew you existed?) because I agree that it’s very strange that you were omitted. But I don’t agree that this should change anything about the way you think about the relationship you had with him or have with his other family members (except, maybe, the person who wrote the obituary).

Advertisement

You should evaluate these connections on their own merits. When it comes to his two adult children, do you interact with them beyond the occasional social media comment? Do you feel close to them? Do you have things in common and enjoy talking to them? If so, keep going! If not, there’s no need to block them or anything, but it might be time to admit to yourself that you barely kept in touch with your brother and will probably keep in touch with his kids even less if there’s not an agreement on both ends to make a big effort. Family is tricky, and, sadly, blood connections don’t always mean much. If I were you, I’d pour my energy and love into the people closest to me and worry less about who technically counts as a relative and who doesn’t.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Q. Re: Can’t let it go: I spent my 20s, like many women with painful reproductive organ issues, being put on pill after pill, and having their fertility valued by their doctors over their quality of life. Finally, in my 30s, I found a doctor who believed me when I said I didn’t want kids and performed a hysterectomy. My quality of life now compared to my 20s is incredible. I can do all sorts of things now that I was prevented from by my condition before, but I absolutely get into funks of outrage that I could have been living this life 15 years earlier if anyone had bothered to listen to me. The only real advice I can give to the LW is that your life is better NOW. So live it for now instead of focusing on the past and what could have been. Also, maybe drop your old doctor a line pointing out that it wasn’t all “in your head,” so maybe they’ll do better next time.

Advertisement

A: I feel like many women have this kind of experience, and it’s so infuriating! Maybe knowing that she’s not alone will help the letter writer. I agree that the doctor should get this feedback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jenée Desmond-Harris: OK, another live chat has come to an end. Get your questions ready for next week! I’ll talk to you then.

If you missed Part 1 of this week’s chat, click here to read it.

Discuss this column on our Facebook page!

From How to Do It

Six years ago, I was sent to a remote foreign placement for work. While there, I met Gwen, who was also sent there temporarily for work. It would be wrong to say Gwen and I dated. More accurately, we slept together like we were trying to repopulate the earth. Whenever we met, we would have long, five-hour sessions where we explored each other’s fantasies and kinks in a way I thought was impossible. The semiannual meetings turned to constant texts and phone calls and spending our vacations together, and it became obvious that at some point this was more than just sex. She tried to break things off with me about a year ago and confessed that she was in love with me. I had been trying to get up the courage to tell her the same thing, and we got together for real.

She moved in with me nine months ago, and that’s when the problems started.