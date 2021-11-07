Help! I Want to Make a Move on My 24-Year-Old Co-Worker. I’m 50.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns—your first month is only $1.

Dear Prudence,

I am a professional male in my late 50s in a large corporation. About three years ago, I entered into a professional mentoring relationship with a junior female employee who was then 24 years old. She has told me that my advice and guidance have been tremendously helpful in her professional growth. For most of this time we worked in different locations and our communication was usually via email or phone. Not long ago we agreed to meet outside of work for dinner in order to get to know each other better. Before the dinner took place, I suffered a major heart attack and almost died. My recuperation was rapid and we had our dinner three weeks later. This meeting was like an electrical charge to my system, especially in the aftermath of a near-death situation. After that night, I could not get her out of my mind and developed a very unhealthy infatuation with her. Compounding the problem, she was transferred to the same building where I work. I tried to move our relationship to a much more personal level (I never said anything of a sexual nature) and the harder I tried, the more cool and distant she became. A couple of weeks ago she told me she was going to be out on an assignment. In my paranoia, I thought she told me that only to avoid seeing me. That afternoon, I prepared some professional-development material to leave on her desk. When I went to her office, she was there. I gave her the materials and left. The more I thought about it, the more hurt and angry I became. I sent her a text asking if she thought it was time for us to end the mentoring relationship. I told her that while I may not have been in love with her, I was definitely in love with the idea of being in love with her. She told me that she agreed we should end it and she promised to keep the entire drama between the two of us. Believe it or not, I’m one of the good guys who just happens to have made a terrible mistake. Is there any way I can repair this relationship, rebuild her trust, and regain her friendship, or should I cut my losses and let it go?

The word mentor comes from The Odyssey; Odysseus asks his wise friend Mentor to watch over his son when he leaves to fight the Trojan War. However, were Odysseus to have discovered that his trusted Mentor turned out to be a letch, he surely would have used his martial skills on him. As long as we’re talking about the Greeks, you allude to a reason you went so overboard so fast for your protégée. There you were, a passenger on a ferry across the River Styx, and just before arriving at your final destination, you beat it back to the living. If you are being truthful when you say your recent behavior is out of character for you, it may be that in your rush to recover, you haven’t really dealt with what the fact that you almost died. But that still is no excuse for your behavior. Helping guide the career of a promising colleague is a wonderful thing, but there are many ways for the relationship to turn rancid, and having the older partner develop a romantic interest in the younger is at the top of the list. Your silly excuses to drop materials on her desk, your declaration of loving the idea of being in love with her, makes me imagine the letter she might write me. It would be about the older guy at work who had been so proper and professional and has now become her stalker. Please just leave her alone. If you must have contact for work reasons, be cordial and professional. The less you see of her, the easier it will be to regain your mental health. In order to speed that process, find a therapist to talk through your medical crisis and how unmoored you became in the aftermath. You mention no wife or girlfriend. If you’ve been lacking in romantic partners, this second chance at life in the second half of your life is a good time to find someone who shares a mutual desire to be together. —Emily Yoffe

Dear Prudence,

I discovered this weekend that my husband belongs to a website for people whose spouses or partners cheated on them. He posts there frequently, and he’s talked about our children, our financial struggles, and my infidelity with my boss. The thing is: I’ve never cheated on my husband. It’d be one thing if he’d created a fictional persona for this website. It’d still be misleading and a cause for concern, but the things he writes about our marriage are lies. A few times he takes an argument we had in real life and filters it through the prism of a man whose wife cheated on him.

I’m so upset. I haven’t talked to him yet, and part of me wonders if there’s a reasonable explanation. Why would he invest time creating this false portrait of our marriage? He’s never expressed concerns about my boss to me, and I’m not even that close to the other man. I could use some perspective: How concerning is this discovery?

It’s very concerning! It may be common to, say, rehearse arguments in the shower, or to fantasize that we’re more aggrieved than we really are in the midst of a disagreement, or generally to indulge in the occasional Secret Life of Walter Mitty–style fantasy, but this goes way beyond passive imagining and well into questionable territory. He’s presenting a false version of you to strangers in order to feel victimized and heroic at the same time. That takes away time and energy he could have been putting into your actual marriage! Whatever justification your husband tries to offer you—my guess is that his first response will be something along the lines of “I don’t really know why I do this,” followed by “It’s just blowing off steam, I guess” or “It doesn’t mean anything”—know that you have every right to be hurt, that your trust and intimacy have been violated, that your husband needs to find a better strategy for coping with disappointment and insecurity, and that you don’t have to just “get over it.” —Danny M. Lavery

Dear Prudence,

For the last three years my husband has insisted on throwing a huge (50-person) party for my daughter’s first, second, and third birthdays. Each time I’ve argued against it but given in because he was so adamant. Now we have two kids and I (tried) to put my foot down, saying that the parties are really stressful for me, and I’d rather have a very small party with kids from her preschool. Prudie, he told me that it was fine, but I had to understand that not inviting all our friends and family would cause irreparable damage to the relationships, and that everyone would feel differently about me after being excluded. He also said that a kid-focused party, with kid activities, is silly because it doesn’t provide the adults with memories for years to come. So now I’m dreading the party and feeling like my husband is insane. Please tell me how to negotiate this.

What will happen when you just have appropriately small events marking these early birthdays is that your relationships with your family and friends will be vastly improved when they realize they don’t have to make any more memories of the annual baby blow out melt-down. If your husband has put you in charge of putting together these extravaganzas, he’s highly manipulative. If he’s going to pout and blame you for destroying relationships with everyone because, as a mother of two young children, you just aren’t going to wear yourself out hosting huge parties at his demand, then you’ve got larger problems in your marriage. He told you it was “fine” to stop the parties. So take that as his final answer. If he then makes your life miserable because he let you have your way, tell him this silly thing is making both of you miserable and you need a neutral party for help. —E.Y.

Dear Prudence,

My son “Adam” has dated “Jenny” for five years, off and on. They love each other very much but have taken several breaks, including most of this spring and summer. During that time Adam had a fling with “Sasha,” a longtime friend. Adam and Jenny reunited in August, and shortly thereafter Sasha found out she was pregnant. She and Adam are in their early 30s, and they could afford to raise a child. Adam has told Sasha he’ll support whatever she decides to do, but the pregnancy has put a strain on his relationship with Jenny.

I believe he’d love this child and would make a wonderful dad, but I also realize that part of him would be relieved if Sasha had an abortion. Adam has turned to my husband and me for emotional support. I love Jenny very much. I know she aches because she might not be the mother of Adam’s first child. At the same time, I desperately hope Sasha keeps the baby. I want to be a grandmother, and I’d do whatever I could to support this baby. I haven’t told Adam this, but the uncertainty of what will happen has been gnawing at me. I also feel compassion for Sasha; I don’t think these are the circumstances in which she imagined she’d have her first child. How should I be supporting my son right now? And if Sasha decides to have their baby, and I want to develop a relationship with her, how can I do so while remaining sensitive to Jenny?

I can imagine this situation feels extremely stressful and high-pressure; the good news is that you don’t have to do anything right now. (The bad news is that you don’t get to do anything right now.) I’m glad that your son has told Sasha he’s prepared to support her regardless of her decision. That’s the right thing to do. Given that he’s a grown man in his 30s, I don’t think you need to do much to support him right now, other than to encourage him to stay in friendly, open contact with her and to figure out what material support he can offer her. If Sasha does decide to carry the pregnancy to term, and she and Adam become co-parents, then they’ll likely need to have a number of conversations about what that relationship will look like. If that happens, then your only responsibility to Adam’s girlfriend is to be kind. (That’s assuming they stay together—given that they’ve broken up repeatedly in the last five years, odds are good that they’ll break up again under such pressure.) That doesn’t mean pretending you’re not excited or downplaying your relationship to your son’s child as a grandmother. —D. L.

