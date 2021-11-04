Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

When I was a child of about 11, my mother took me to the doctor’s office for a physical. I insisted that I receive the physical alone since I was embarrassed for my mother to be in the room as I was getting older. That day my normal physician, a nice older lady of around 60, was apparently out so a substitute physician, a much younger woman, performed the physical instead. During our time alone, she molested me. At the time, I said nothing to my mother or father partly because I didn’t really understand what had happened to me. This experience greatly affected how I felt around girls my age and older. I became incredibly uncomfortable being alone with almost any girl or woman who wasn’t family, even some female friends that I had known for many years, were difficult to be around. It also made dating almost impossible as I got older. Time went on and I mostly adapted to avoiding uncomfortable situations in school and later my professional life.

Unfortunately, keeping these feelings and somewhat constant anxiety bottled up eventually got to me, and about a year ago I checked myself into a hospital suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts and asked for help. This completely blindsided my parents, who thought I was doing very well. Not talking to them was my fault, but ever since the incident I generally did not talk to my parents about my issues. Fortunately, I received help that I desperately needed and am doing much better. I have even made some female friends that I feel comfortable spending time alone with. Unfortunately, my parents have convinced themselves that they must be responsible for the mental health issues that affected me due to their parenting when I was younger. My mother now frequently asks me if there was something they did or didn’t do that affected me. I did not talk to them about the incident at the doctors when I was getting help and instead told them I was having issues with work stress and PTSD from my prior military service. I have told them repeatedly that they were great parents and not to blame themselves. I strongly believe that telling my mother I was molested in a doctor’s office while she waited in the lobby would devastate her. I also don’t want them to feel as if they were responsible for what happened to me. I’m not sure what to do. Should I tell them the whole truth or continue keeping my secret?

— Guilty Son

Dear Guilty Son,

I’m so sorry this happened to you and that you’ve had to live with a secret about something that was absolutely not your fault for so long. It’s not your mother’s fault either. I have to disagree that she would be devastated if she knew that this happened in a doctor’s office. It might actually give her some relief to know that there was nothing she did or failed to do that caused your suffering. If and when you feel ready, tell her what happened and remind her that no one would suspect a doctor, who is supposed to be a professional and a trusted figure, of this kind of behavior. Hopefully when the truth is out in the open, you can both begin healing.

Dear Prudence,

My mom and I have always had a rather strained relationship. After my dad passed away, we ultimately got closer (especially after not living together). For the past three years, my now husband and I have lived in the condo she owns. She went to live with my brother three years ago to help care for my young nephew. She offered us to live at the condo, as long as we took care of rent and association dues. She takes care of bigger needs (i.e. like a landlord would do).

The biggest issue I face is that while we do pay for the mortgage, and general upkeep of the home, it still feels like we’re living with her. She will occasionally stay overnight, ask to stop by to pick something up or hang out, or occasionally show up hours before she was expected, walking in during certain private situations …

On one hand, I absolutely appreciate all she has done for my husband and me. She helped us pay for our wedding, takes care of the big needs at the condo, will treat us to lunch, let me borrow her car or offer a ride (we have just one car), etc. But also, as a married woman whose husband is having a VERY difficult time with this, I am stuck in the middle.

Ideally, I’d want to keep living here for the next year as we work to save money for our own home rather than pack up again. But how can I have a conversation with my mom about boundaries in the living space we pay for? I love and respect her, but I also need to be fair with my husband’s feelings. As he doesn’t feel he can live comfortably knowing she may stay the night or pop by unexpectedly. It causes a strain in our marriage. When I have tried to approach the subject about how often she is stopping by, she has pulled the victim card and calls me ungrateful. Prudence, please help me find the right words so that my mom understands we are living here with the understanding that it’s temporary, that it’s our space, and that we have to set boundaries.

— Stuck in the Middle

Dear Stuck,

It would be one thing if you were living in the condo for free, but you’re paying for it! You can solve this problem by taking that money and moving somewhere else—somewhere with a landlord who will never expect to pop up and spend the night.

Even if your mom is giving you a good deal, your peace of mind and marriage are worth it. I’m sure your relationship with her was strained for many years for a reason, so I’m not at all hopeful that a reasonable conversation about your need for space would be effective. This isn’t about finding the right words to set a boundary—it’s about actually creating a boundary. Which you can do by giving 30 days’ notice.

Dear Prudence,

Recently, a guy I know asked me if I would want to hang out with him. I wasn’t expecting it, and it threw me off guard so I told him I wasn’t available on that day and suggested another day. Well, as soon as my friends found out, they completely freaked out and started telling me that he’s into me. The truth is, due to some past experiences and the fact that he’s a good-looking guy, while I am … normal, I’m feeling really anxious about this. We emailed each other (I don’t know him that well), and he seemed pretty … uninterested? We did end up pushing it back to next weekend, but I just feel unsure. How do I approach this “date”? I like him and I wouldn’t mind moving forward with this, but I just want to get a reality check. What expectations should I have from him, if any? He’s one of the nicest and kindest guys I know, and despite getting to know me and my friend at the same time, he only asked me.

— Confused “Friend”

Dear Confused,

He could be really into you. He could be mildly into you. He could just want to be friends. He could have been really into you and met the love of his life the next day and lost interest. The possibilities are endless! I know this is new and exciting, and you can’t just flip a switch and turn off your anxiety, but I think the best way to approach this hang-out is with curiosity, and the hope that you have a pleasant time talking to someone you like. That’s it. When you start wondering what he’s thinking and what he’s going to do and worrying about what will happen if this turns into another negative experience, see if you can stop yourself and focus instead on something that’s more in your control: Making a plan to be okay and have some other things lined up that you enjoy, regardless of what happens. Good luck!

Dear Prudence,

I have worked at the same organization for 10 years, and for the first 9 I loved it. I was (and am) pretty senior in title, and was deeply engaged in strategizing the future of the organization and the work we were going to do. Halfway through COVID, however, the organization went through a reckoning related to both racial equity and some workforce treatment issues—our constituents and some past and current junior staff revolted, our board conducted some investigations, and most of our senior leadership was let go—but not me. All that is likely for the best in the long term, but in the short term it means that most of the people I was closest to in the organization, and the ones who situated me where I was and were the best advocates for (and biggest fans of) my work, are gone. I find myself in fairly deep mourning about losing both my work friends and a set of people who valued and understood my work.

Our interim leadership is nice and competent, and is trying to right the ship, but also doesn’t either know me or seem to particularly value my work in the same way. It is possible that, as a vestige of the old regime, I’m actually being actively sidelined out of strategic dialogue, though that’s unclear. But what is clear is that major strategic conversations are occurring, and I’m mostly not at the table in the way I would have been. I want to be part of carrying forward, and think I have things to offer—but I find myself listless and disconnected, and often just caught up in cycles of thinking about what “could be happening” if the reckoning hadn’t occurred—and feeling more than a little like I can only try and ask how to be part of it so many times before I either look desperate or clueless.

My question is: How does someone faced with the loss of both human connection and a solid sense of place, positional influence, and value inside their workplace (but who is still there and doesn’t want to leave, particularly) move past the feelings of loss and mourning so that they can be an active part of what comes next, particularly when the “bright new future” that could be the outcome hasn’t come into focus yet?

— The One Who Is Left

Dear One Who Is Left,

It’s wonderful that you are (or were) so passionate about your profession, and that you’re good enough at what you do that your behavior didn’t raise any flags during the investigations. But I think this is a wake-up call about the danger of letting work become too important to your identity. As you’ve learned, things can change quickly. A favorite boss or mentor who made you feel special one year might be nowhere to be found the next. A new manager can fail to see your talents. Hell, you can be laid off even if you’ve done great work, and if you are, you may never hear from the majority of your colleagues again. That is, sadly, just the way things are in workplaces.

So by all means, apply for other jobs where you think you can put your experience to use and take on more of a leadership role. But what might be even helpful is to switch your focus to the impact you want to have at work, rather than the way you want to be seen and treated. If you don’t feel that what you do is particularly important to the world, then it’s time to look for meaning and connection outside of the office. Where can you share your talents, get close to like-minded people, and really be understood and appreciated for who you are? Church or volunteering? A sport? Political organizing? More quality time with friends? The things that make you happy and make you feel like your time on earth is valuable should not be things that can be completely destroyed by a reorganization.

Dear Prudence,

I met a nice, tall, dark, and handsome man online, and we initially hit it off. The problem is when it comes to making and breaking plans. He’ll ask me to get together for a drink after work then pick me up only to say he’s not feeling up to it and cancel right then and there after he already picked me up. I could have made other plans but chose to make time for him. He’ll say he was thinking of getting together but was too tired and blamed his age (only 50!). Another time he asked me to go to the movies. I told him I’d go with him after work that day, but he was off and only goes to the movies in the morning. He won’t make plans with me, but I’ll see him on social media doing fun activities and plans. We like to do a lot of the same things yet he doesn’t ask me about those.

— Seeing Red Flags

Dear Red Flags,

He’s married. And/or horribly flaky. Cut him loose!

Dear Prudence, I am a soon to be college graduate in the field of Psychology, with plans to take a gap year before I begin a Ph.D. program. I have received several job offers for this period of time, specifically, one to teach an Intro to Psych class at my old high school. The high school I attended was a very strict, conservative protestant school with VERY antiquated and offensive views on sex, love, and gender. I was viewed throughout my time as a student as a “good” kid because I got good grades, kept my mouth (mostly) shut, and appeared to be following their paradigm of pure Christian femininity to a T. They did not, and still do not know that I am gay. Attending this school as a closeted queer teen was, frankly, hell on earth for me. I was imbued literally daily with the idea that I and people like me were evil, disgusting, and were going to burn in hell for merely existing. This, as you can imagine, took a profound toll on my mental health, so much so that my senior year I was disturbingly close to suicide. Thankfully, a much more accepting college, therapy, and personal growth has led me to accept myself for who I am and grow into my own. My mental health is worlds better now, and I am grateful for the increased empathy and awareness my hard times gave me. Throughout my experiences in high school and looking back, I have always known that if I had a little support from the adults at my school, even just one to tell me that I’m not a monster, that I’m not alone and my god didn’t hate me, my experience would have been so much better. A part of me wonders, what if I did take this job? What if I could be that one adult for some other child, and, for the others, I could teach a Psychology course structured to lessen the blow of all the evils they’re taught, and help the many students who disagree with the status quo to find their voice and stand up for themselves? Another part of me thinks this is ridiculous, and that I can’t possibly undo enough damage to make any difference, but I can’t stop thinking about how much this would have helped me and my other queer friends who attended that school. (As an example of this school’s behavior, I had one friend who was suspended and nearly expelled after a bully of his told a teacher he and another boy were dating, but another boy who did blackface on social media was only suspended for a day, and THAT was only after student and parent protests.) Should I further consider this job? And if I end up taking it, what are some ways I can covertly demonstrate to my students that I am liberal without being fired? — Us Against Them?

Dear Prudence,

My wife and I moved for my work over the summer. She has been unemployed since COVID hit, and we couldn’t find anyone to take care of our young son. She has been a stay-at-home mom ever since and hasn’t really enjoyed it. She finds it isolating, especially since the move (big city to tiny town) and hasn’t made any friends. We also have a 13-year-old daughter together who actually has the opposite problem—she has bloomed into a true social butterfly.

My wife has found one friend in Nan, our neighbor. Nan has an 11-year-old daughter herself: Anne. They come over, at least three times a week, for dinner or a movie night. I am fine with family time being neighbor time because it makes my wife happy and Nan and her kid are genuinely alright to be around. My problem is that Nan and my wife keep pushing our daughter to be “besties” with her kid and take her along when our daughter goes out with her friends.

Anne is “quirky” at best. She collects animal bones and snake skins and constantly jumps into conversations to roll out random animal facts. She is fairly thin-skinned and will go on rants about how “stupid” other girls are for liking makeup and fashion. It is clearly a self-defense mechanism, but my daughter loves makeup and fashion, and so do all of her friends.

Advertisement

The few times that my daughter has made attempts to include Anne in her social group without adult supervision have ended in tears. One of the girls called Anne “creepy” for showing off a rabbit skull she had in her pocket and she cried; another time, Anne threw away my daughter’s new makeup because she didn’t want to watch braiding videos on YouTube and got voted out. My daughter has confessed to me she doesn’t like Anne and hates having to “babysit” her because their moms were friends. I asked if she was ok with Anne being over while us adults were here and could she be kind then. She affirmed.

I tried talking with my wife. Our daughter will be in high school next year—she needs to navigate her own social groups and not be fenced in by us. My wife said that our daughter had it easy compared to Anne and could stand to learn some empathy. What should I do? Press, let up, or hope it all goes away?

— Forced Friendship

Dear Forced Friendship,

You’re right. It’s reasonable to ask your daughter to be kind to Anne, or any other friend of the family, when she comes over. There are almost certainly some deeper issues behind this kid’s quirkiness that aren’t her fault, and your wife isn’t wrong that treating her with compassion is the right thing to do. Right up until the point where Anne is being mean or destroying your daughter’s things, that is.

Your wife is confused if she thinks the only quality your daughter will develop from being forced to engage with someone who insults her and doesn’t respect her belongings is “empathy.” Perhaps you can frame it like this the next time you discuss it: “Anne called our daughter stupid and destroyed her makeup. What are we teaching her if we tell her she has to put up with that kind of treatment? How would you feel if she took that lesson to heart and ended up in a relationship with someone who demeaned and abused her?” If that argument doesn’t land, I wouldn’t worry too much—after all, adults really don’t choose friends for high school-aged kids. It sounds like Anne isn’t making a big push to hang out with your daughter, so when both of their schedules start to fill up with activities and social events with other friends, this problem should take care of itself.

