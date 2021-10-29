Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I live an almost perfect life with my husband of five years and our 3-year-old daughter. My husband recently found out he had a 10-year-old from a past relationship. He’s attempting to get to know him, but he is embarrassed to bring the child around the family. How can I support him?

— Surprise Stepmom

Dear Surprise Stepmom,

The only thing to be ashamed of would be if your husband failed to meet his obligations to his child now that he knows that he exists. If he didn’t choose to be absent, he should hold his head up high and do the best that he can do now. Let him know this. Encourage him to take advantage of the opportunity to give his child himself as best as he can, and be clear that any relative who looks at him differently for embracing his son isn’t someone he should be looking to for affirmation anyway. Be there for your husband, be a present and loving stepmom, but don’t attempt to do the work of integrating your stepson into his life for him. Remind your husband that both of his children deserve his time and attention and that anyone who considers themselves to be his family should be proud of him for stepping up. Don’t let up, either.

From this week’s letter, “My Son’s Fear of Aliens Has Gotten Out of Control”: “Aliens feel very real to him, and I feel like we’re starting to lose control of his phobia.”

Dear Care and Feeding,

Recently, my 14-year-old son purchased a vinyl record by Tyler the Creator called Igor. I was fine with it; it’s his music taste, not mine. But I heard it over his speakers one day, and I couldn’t help but notice the language! I did more research on the artist, and it was appalling to say the least. It’s old (like, a decade), but still. Lines like “Rape a pregnant bitch and say I had a threesome,” it’s disgusting! I don’t know how to approach him, or if I should. I talked to my husband about this (I’m his mother, we’re together), and he said that it was okay because he didn’t get the album I found online, he got a newer one that’s tamer. He said he listened to vulgar stuff when he was that age, too. I see his point, but I at least think it would be good to have some kind of conversation with our son.

— What to Do

Dear What to Do,

Tyler has moved away from some of the shocking misogyny and violence in his earlier work, but it stands to reason that a kid who takes interest in him might want to explore the rest of his catalogue. Either way, it’s always the right time to discuss the misogyny and violence your son is encountering in music, film, TV, video games, and otherwise engaging with in popular culture.

It’s not a matter of dissecting everything any particular artist has said, or even making your personal take on said artist known (which is often a great way to make a kid more passionate about someone or something you’d rather they avoid), as much as it is your charge to help him get to a place where he can thoughtfully interrogate what he’s consuming and process it in a healthy way.

Explain why women are talked about the way that we are, why violence against us is so normalized in entertainment and the impact that it has on us, as well as in terms of how young men and boys see us. Offer images of gender that reflect how you want him to engage with the world. He’ll begin to ask his own questions about lyrics like the one you cited and, hopefully, either distance himself accordingly or begin the difficult work of separating art from real life. Best of luck to you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a trans man in my mid-twenties, and I want to get pregnant and have biological children. That’s something that cost me many years to admit and become comfortable with, but I feel like my life would not be a fulfilling one without children in it. I have considered adoption, but I have a history of mental health issues, I am trans and gay, so my chances to be considered in an adoption agency are slim in my country. My boyfriend is wonderful, caring, and I know he would make a fantastic dad, but he is a little younger than me and has expressed some doubts about wanting children—he says if he does, it would be far in our future. I am very scared that things will not work out. We are both still students at university, and I understand that now is not a good time to have a child, but I don’t think “far in our future” is a good idea either.

Taking testosterone has caused some changes to my reproductive organs, which means it would already be a risky pregnancy. I would have to stop taking hormones for at least a year; waiting until I am 35 and we both have stable jobs and a house would really minimize my chances of having a healthy baby. Unfortunately, having children is not something you can make a compromise about, which is what we normally do if we want different things. Either I risk my already fragile fertility and wait until he is ready, which could just as well never happen, or he must have children he doesn’t feel ready for, which is also unacceptable. I love my partner and I have no idea how to handle this crisis. Any ideas?

— Trans Dad

Dear Trans Dad,

Fertility can be a cruel clock and the timing of our life’s plans—and romances—don’t always line up with when our bodies are best able to create children. I think what you need to decide for yourself is if your current relationship is worth sacrificing to start having children at what may be the optimal time for you physically. Is single parenthood something you would consider? How badly do you want to have children with this specific person?

Have a series of honest conversations with your man and let him know how important parenthood is to you. Talk about a realistic timeline for when you would need that to happen, and make sure that you are communicating clearly with your doctors—both the one supervising your hormone therapy and an OB-GYN—about your family plans as well, so that you’re giving him accurate information. You and your partner will both have to make decisions about timing; is he willing to start a family any earlier, are you willing to deal with the increased difficulty that may find you if you wait a few years longer? These are serious considerations, and you owe it to your boyfriend and yourself to talk openly and honestly, and to make choices in that same spirit.

Wishing you all the best on your journey towards parenthood.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Am I being unreasonable? Six weeks before the holidays, my son’s daycare decided to change its policy and close for the week of Christmas. My husband and I both have jobs that require us to work holidays, and neither one of us can take off for the week. The original promise was that they’d only be closed for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but decided to close for the whole week and still charge us. This is a huge problem for us because we already pay $500/week for daycare and now we will have to pay another $600-$800 for outside help that week. We are glad the teachers are getting a paid week off, but it seems unfair to us that we have no choice but to agree and pay. We specifically chose this daycare because it observed very few holidays and our child’s meals are included in the price. We are hesitant to complain because we don’t want to lose our spot or for our child to be treated differently but we can’t afford to pay $1100-$1200 dollars the week of Christmas.

— Conflicted in Chicago

Dear Conflicted,

You aren’t being unreasonable at all; you chose this day care center with a specific set of expectations based on their promises and now, things have changed in a way that inconveniences you terribly. Have you spoken with any other parents to see if they are also feeling the same way? You should absolutely let the center’s leadership know that you enrolled your child based on the holiday schedule, and now you are being placed in a position where you cannot afford to pay double what you normally would and seek outside care. Let them know this may impact your ability to keep your child there in the future; they should not have surprised you with a paid holiday for staff, no matter how much they may deserve one. Hopefully, they will either reconsider, hire part-time staff, or make some sort of accommodations for families in the same bind as you. Wishing you all the best.

— Jamilah

