Help! My Wife Wants to Raise Our Kids to Be Nudists.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns—your first month is only $1.

Dear Prudence,

My wife of more than 10 years has always been a bit of a nudist. Nothing public, but around the house and our pool and out in the boat she likes to be in the buff. Our son is now 6 years old and my daughter is 3. My children are being raised in the nude, the same way my wife was raised. They get home from school and their clothes come off. I come home at night to two naked kids and a naked wife. Now that our children are getting older, I think it might be time that everyone starts covering up a bit more. My wife disagrees and does not want to change. Are we doing damage to our kids here?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I wonder if the mail carrier, just as a courtesy mind you, instead of pushing the mail through the slot, always makes sure to hand it to the lady of the house. You say your wife is a “bit of a nudist.” But from your description, I take this to mean that she reluctantly puts on clothes only when not doing so would get her arrested. I once hung out at a nudist colony for a Slate article, where I discovered I am most emphatically a “textilist.” After spending the day with a couple hundred naked people, I came to the conclusion that no one should take off their clothes, ever. (I also learned that gravity is a force that all must reckon with.) Your wife is a second-generation nudist and she is trying to turn her kids into a third. But it’s unfair to impose this on them. For one thing, if the clothes come off when the kids come home, that means no other playmates are allowed over. I learned at the colony that children raised to let it all hang out start wanting to cover it up once puberty hits. Surely, once your son refuses to let his naked mother wrestle him out of his clothes, he will also start wishing every time he looked at his mother he didn’t have a daily reminder of whence he came. I think a clothing-optional option is only fair for your children, as long as it is truly an option. But good luck convincing your wife that you’d like her to spend more money on her wardrobe. —Emily Yoffe

Advertisement

From: “Help! My Always-Naked Wife Is Turning Our Children Into Little Nudists.” (Nov. 20, 2014)

Dear Prudence,

One of my oldest friends, “John,” is getting married soon, and I’m returning to my hometown to act as a bridesmaid. My mother asked me where the wedding was being held, and I thought nothing of it until she told me that she plans on driving to the church, 40 minutes away from her home, to stand outside and possibly “find a seat in the back” to watch the wedding! I told her kindly but firmly that it was a private event and that she hadn’t been invited. She insisted that churches are public spaces, and since she wasn’t costing them any money, she was allowed to be there. If she were friendly with John’s family it might be different, but she hardly knows them. In the decade since I’ve moved away, she has only seen or spoken to John once.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What makes it worse is that over the years, almost without fail, she’s insulted John’s family whenever I’ve brought him up. She’ll gossip about how “obesity runs in his family,” and will make disparaging remarks about their appearances. She’s always been obsessed with looks, equating weight with worth, and the last thing I want on the happiest day of my friend’s life is to have this smug near-stranger silently judging him and his loved ones. How do I put a stop to this nonsense and get her to stay at home?

Advertisement

I’m worried that your mother’s plans don’t involve “silently” judging John and his family at all. Her proposed course of action is so aggressive, and so outside of the bounds of reasonable behavior, that I think there’s every likelihood she’ll attempt to audibly belittle the groom and his family. Since she hasn’t listened to your objections, you need to take further action in order to prevent one of your oldest friends from suffering public embarrassment on his wedding day. “Mom, you know perfectly well that people send wedding invitations because weddings are private events, even if they’re held in a church. You haven’t been invited to this one, you barely know the people involved, and whenever their names have come up in the past, you’ve said cruel things about their appearances. There is no reason for you to be at this wedding, and your proposed course of action is rude and inappropriate. If you insist on crashing the ceremony, I’m going to have to alert John and his family beforehand so they’re forewarned and don’t let you into the building. Please don’t make this harder than it has to be.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If your mother doesn’t listen to this (although I hope she does), then I think you’re going to have to speak to John. The odds that she’ll do something even more disruptive than sitting through a wedding to which she’s not invited are high enough that it’s a necessary evil. You don’t have to go into detail about the nature of your mother’s hateful comments about his family, of course, but you can tell him about her plans, that you’ve done all you can to dissuade her, that you’re embarrassed and sorry to have to share this with him, but that he should coordinate with either his wedding planner or the church staff in developing a plan of action for making sure uninvited guests don’t disrupt the ceremony. —Danny M. Lavery

Advertisement

From: “Help! My Mom Is Planning to Crash My Friend’s Wedding.” (May 10, 2018)

Dear Prudence,

I met my fiancé at a house party. I was there with my best friend, who happens to be gorgeous. He began talking to us and kept talking to me after my best friend left. We made plans to hang out later, and over the next three months our friendship evolved into a wonderful relationship. Recently my fiancé and his good friend had a falling out, and in an act of spite his friend forwarded me a series of emails from around the time we first met. By reading them I learned that, initially, my fiancé only spent time with me because he wanted to have a shot with my best friend. He called me plain, repetitive, and mildly annoying. I know those aren’t harsh criticisms, and that they come from the first few days of our friendship. But I’m still upset, because those are my worst fears about myself, and it hurts to know that the person I’m marrying thought those things about me too. My fiancé couldn’t be more apologetic, and he’s been very sweet and reassuring to me since I received the emails. (He didn’t say those things out of hand, they were answers when his friend asked him about me.) I know he loves me so much. I still can’t put those emails out of my mind, though—what can I do to get back to being a happy bride-to-be?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The thing about love is that it’s a wonder drug that makes the initially plain, slightly annoying person into the most beautiful, fascinating woman in the world. There would be far fewer happy marriages if everyone who had an initial neutral or even negative reaction to their future spouse didn’t stick around to get to know each other better. I’ve mentioned their marriage before, but Paul and Julia Child were gloriously happy for decades. When they first met he thought she was a gawky, awkward virgin, and she thought he was a self-satisfied roué. But during the course of their friendship Cupid’s dart hit—just as it has for you. Your now-fiancé, after chatting you up, still could have pursued your friend. He didn’t. He probably now sees her as a really stunning woman who’s just not right for him, because you are. It also seems right that he’s had a falling out with his former friend, because what a jerk this guy is. Forwarding such emails in order to hurt an innocent person—well, good riddance. Humor can help here. Maybe when you find yourself nattering on about the wedding you can stop and say, “You know what, I’m finding myself to be repetitive and mildly annoying—although I do think I look pretty good.” It will be a relief for the two of you two laugh about how a great romance got its start. —E.Y.

Advertisement

From: “Help! My Fiancé Originally Wanted My Best Friend. How Do I Get Over This?” (June 4, 2012)

Dear Prudence

I’ve been happily married for nearly 10 years. We have three kids and full-time jobs. Even back when we were dating, my now-spouse never really initiated sex. Since the first kid came along, we have less alone time, unless we have an overnight getaway and hire sitters. At some point, I realized that we only have sex when I initiate it. We’ve talked about it a dozen times over the last few years, again at my initiation. I’ve explained that I don’t mind initiating sometimes, but I don’t want to do it all the time because it makes me feel that I’m not desired. He says he doesn’t want to risk “pressuring” me. I said that’s not an issue, but nothing’s changed. The last time we spoke about it, a year ago, I said I want to see a therapist about it, but he refused and said he thought we could figure it out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now he waits for a signal of interest from me before initiating, which still feels like I’m effectively initiating. If I don’t get things started, we can go months without sex. (Yes, sadly, I tested that theory.) We’ve also tried the “designated nights of the week” approach, and again, if I “signaled” on those nights, we had sex; if not, he let the night pass without a word.

Advertisement

So I gave up. Now we have sex about once a month, because that’s about all I can muster in terms of initiating. When we do have sex, it is good, and we often joke that “we should do it more often.” But I want him to take the lead occasionally. Should I initiate yet another talk, and do it differently? I don’t know what else to do.

Advertisement

It may be that you might find some use in seeing a therapist even if your husband doesn’t want to go with you! I think at this point you know that the kind of talks you have been having are limited in their effectiveness. That doesn’t mean “not talking about it” is the best strategy—just that you should attempt to name certain dynamics that you’ve previously left unchallenged and unacknowledged. For whatever reason (I think we can safely dispense with the idea that he is worried about “pressuring” you, given how clear you’ve made it over the years that you do not feel pressured), your spouse does not want to initiate sex without a clear sign from you and would prefer not to have sex at all than do so. He may simply not enjoy initiating sex! Often people assume, especially in a heterosexual relationship, that men naturally “ought” to initiate sex, but I’m not sure that’s a useful expectation. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t find you attractive or that he doesn’t enjoy having sex with you, but he does seem unwilling to meet you halfway on the matter. There is a lot of good here—you two have three young children but are still having sex at least once a month; your conversations about sex, while not where you’d like them to be, are relatively nondefensive and open; and you both enjoy sex when you do have it together. If you can find a way to honestly discuss your attraction to each other and your mutual desire for physical intimacy, rather than running secret tests on him and feeling bad about yourself afterward, you may be able to find other ways to receive affirmation in your physical attractiveness and not feel like signaling your interest in sex is an act of concession or failure. —D.L.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From: “Help! My Husband Never Initiates Sex With Me.” (March 15, 2018)

More from Dear Prudence

Last October I gave my husband an ultimatum, see the dentist or we’re over. In the 16 years we’ve known each other, he has not been to the dentist once. As a child he had a traumatic injury to his front teeth, and that the repair was not done correctly. As a result, he does not smile and show his teeth, and he talks so that his teeth can not be seen. Due to his lack of regular dental visits, I am not interested in kissing him. He has extreme halitosis and I have mentioned this to him and he gets very upset and angry with me. I’ve told a couple friends about my ultimatum, they think getting divorced because of poor oral hygiene is ridiculous. What are your thoughts?