Help! I’ve Ended Up Unexpectedly Rich at 30. Can I Give Cash to My Poor Friend?

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I (30F) have a fairly well-paying job, stable retirement/investment/savings accounts, and the mixed curse and blessing of having inherited a fair amount of money through the death of some loved ones in the past few years. Their deaths have been wholly devastating, and one friend in particular (31F) has been absolutely invaluable in my healing in the wake of the loss of my loved ones. I consider myself fairly financially savvy, while my best friend is not (per her own admission when we have discussed financial topics). She works in a severely underpaid field, and feels lost when it comes to investing and retirement planning. Especially with how amazing and supportive my friend has been, I would really like to give her some money to help her manage and plan for her future, but I really don’t want to come across as anything other than supportive and loving of her. I also support her emotionally, so this isn’t a tit for tat scenario—I just want to help in another way that I know she feels uncomfortable with. I know the answer is to talk with her about it, and we have many conversations about difficult or “taboo” topics, but I want to offer this in a way that doesn’t seem condescending. Do you have any suggestions in navigating this?

— Loaded BFF

Dear Loaded BFF,

This is incredibly kind of you. You don’t sound like a manipulative person, but before you do anything, ask yourself: “Can I really give this money with no strings attached?” Meaning, if your friend starts to become distant in two years while dating a guy who you hate, or if she doesn’t show up for your baby shower, or if she suddenly has a new best friend and you catch them hanging out in someone’s Instagram story when she said she was staying in for the night, are you going to be upset (which is normal and fine) or are you going to be upset because you can’t believe someone who you were so generous to would treat you like this? What if you catch her making poor investments, or not investing at all and still not saving for retirement despite her windfall? Will you be frustrated with her? Will you still respect her? Will the friendship survive?

If you really think you can give her this gift without increasing your expectations of her in any way, or changing the way you treat her, absolutely go for it! I would phrase it like this: “So you know I inherited some money recently. I didn’t do anything to deserve it, I don’t need all of it, and we share so many other things like emotional support, I want to share it with you.

I’m giving you a check, and I want you to know there are absolutely no strings attached, you don’t owe me anything and unless you want advice on managing it, I don’t ever need to know what you do with the money—just like you don’t expect to be paid back when you’re there for me.”

Dear Prudence,

I work at a small business with a relatively good culture—feedback, transparency, etc. There have also been direct training and policies about positive communication and constructive problem-solving (i.e. no gossip). This is all well and good, except I was being a little informal and chatty with some new hires and I mentioned that it was so annoying when people won’t gossip. I referenced someone who I’ve tried to get gossip out of and they wouldn’t budge (this was me joking about how serious they are about it). Unfortunately, two out of the three people took this as “we should gossip to make our manager happy” and started sharing stories. I froze a bit at, 1. Being so stupid about how I presented information to people who don’t know me well and, 2. Encouraging a bad workplace practice. I feel a little weird about backpedaling (like they would think I set them up or they’ll lose confidence in me), but I also think I should address it. How do I set this back on course?

— Not What I Meant

Dear Not What I Meant,

Awkward! I think I’m squirming mostly because I can totally see myself saying something like this. Take the three people you demanded gossip from to lunch or coffee and, without making it a big deal, apologize. “So, remember when I said I tried to get people to gossip at work? I was thinking about it and I realized it was irresponsible of me to say that and could be bad for workplace culture, and I immediately regretted it! I think we were getting along so well that I felt comfortable and forgot to be professional. So I’d like to take that back—and of course I’d still love gossip about celebrities and reality TV if you have it. But seriously you should never have to do anything outside of your job description to make me happy.”

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend and I of four years decided to go on a break a week ago. This break has been a long time coming after a very up and down relationship with a lot of fighting and a lot of love. We agreed to be apart for a month. I haven’t been able to have sex with him for a while and have had many dreams of being single. I wanted to have the break be open to hooking up with others, but that made him distressed so I recanted. Fast forward to this weekend where I met a guy named “John” on a group trip through mutual friends. I was immediately taken with him. With his interest in books, music, his looks, his kind demeanor, it was overwhelming to meet someone like him. The trip included an amazing adventure, and I felt happier than I have in a long while.

The first time John tried to kiss me I said no, I explained that I am on a break with my boyfriend, and that I have unresolved childhood trauma I need to work through. I believe I over-explained because I liked him more than just for a hookup. Fast forward to the end of the night and I couldn’t resist any longer. We ended up making out all night. I felt like this was an indication that I truly do need to be single.

But here is the dilemma: I told my SO that I believe this separation may be more permanent today. It left me in anguish to hear him cry, and myself in anguish that we really may not be able to reconcile, that my heart may be too closed, but I said let us still take the rest of the month. I did not mention anything else.

John lives eight hours away and is coming within two hours for a Halloween show. He wanted to see me the night before and suggested we camp. He also invited me to the show but I have said I am not sure, as that would be my and my previous (?) SO’s anniversary, and I am afraid of the repercussions in my heart and soul. My stomach is in knots because all at once I am losing someone I love deeply and have met someone that I have never been as attracted to in my life. How do I give myself the time to heal from my big loss and not miss this opportunity to get to know someone who I connect with? Should I skip seeing John? I wanted to take the opportunity with him being near me, as I have not been able to think of much else since I met him, but I am also worried I am a disgusting liar. I do not plan to tell my SO (?) that I have met someone, as that is his worst fear and also because I have gone back on my word. I feel myself making a mess and I don’t know what to do; I am having too many impulses in different directions. Please help.

— Paradise Lost

Dear Paradise Lost,

Relationship breaks—when they’re based on the couple’s troubles rather than something like temporary distance, or one person needing to devote their full attention to an educational or professional goal—are dumb. They are ridiculous half-solutions for people who aren’t brave enough to make a real choice. The idea that you’re just not going to see the person you’re committed to, because your relationship is bad, but also not see other people doesn’t make sense and doesn’t line up with human nature. Call your boyfriend back and tell him not that this separation may be permanent, but that it is permanent. You’re broken up.

Then feel free to see John.

Yes, you’ll be sad, but that doesn’t mean you’ve made the wrong choice. Ending a relationship, even a bad one, is always tough. Comfort yourself with the knowledge that if you and your boyfriend are meant to be, you’ll both miss each other and eventually reunite and agree to actively work on your issues—rather than taking a “break” from them—and accept whatever the other person did while you weren’t together.

