The Most Unholy Snacks People Invented While Working From Home for a Year

Working from home has its advantages. Sure, Zoom is terrible and the isolation from colleagues can be tough. But those of us who are still remote can work out in the middle of the day, avoid bras or shoes, and even sneak in a nap. The past 18 months of pandemic era remote work has also allowed snacking creativity to bloom. Spared from the anxiety-inducing (or perhaps appropriately peer-pressure-filled) task of eating in front of other people, some of us have shaken off the office kitchen shackles and indulged in our weirdest, grossest, most delicious snack fantasies.

I, for one, am here for it.

My favorite snack as of late isn’t too bizarre. It’s cream cheese, or vanilla yogurt, spread between two Tate’s cookies. It has to be Tate’s brand, preferably the gluten free variety, or otherwise it doesn’t taste right. It’s a crunchy, gooey combo that’s just sweet enough to satisfy the need. It’s also not necessarily cause for social ostracization, but probably not a snack I would have made at my cubicle.

I asked my Twitter followers for their own WFH creations, and they, as always, understood the assignment, sharing the weird, and, honestly, the off-putting snacks they’ve been eating when nobody’s looking.

First up, my colleague Katie, who is really going for it.

I know I could just Slack you this to save public judgment, but I want to support the weirdness: ranch dressing packet in dill pickle jar tiktok, dill pickles & peanut butter, strawberries + goat cheese + balsamic vinaigrette, I also regularly just eat a thing of DIP for lunch — Katie Rayford (@katie_rayford) September 15, 2021

I was surprised to see that nachos appeared most in the line-up. Perhaps it’s the simplicity of the dish that allows for multiple iterations and bizarre combinations. One tweeter sang the praises of nachos that subbed pork rinds for chips and another claimed that they put peaches on their nachos. (I’m sorry, but I’m not sure I believe that!) Outside of the nacho space, people are dipping DOTS candy in Nutella, adding cheese to a PB&J, and combining Fritos with cream cheese and caramel sauce.

For Christine Slaughter, the inventor of dipping white cheddar into Nutella, the creation was happenstance. “I often snack on white cheddar, happened to have Nutella around (I don’t usually have any on hand),” she DM’d me, “and thought the sharpness might complement the overwhelming sweetness. It works! It’s like a tangier version of mixing hot cocoa powder into plain full-fat yogurt”—also, apparently, a snack that people make?

Many of the combos people are eating in the safety of their own homes are not things I would try—no shame to y’all though—but dipping a Hot Cheeto in spinach dip is something I can get behind. I was also impressed with the rituals people have developed.

I don’t have a name for it but:



1. Pretzel crisps layered on the bottom of a bowl salt side down (important)

2. Pudding on top of the pretzel crisps, my preference is chocolate flavored

3. As much whipped cream on top as your heart desires and stomach can handle https://t.co/mR0cy68VwJ — jadakiss’ mustache (@waterbuffalo69) September 15, 2021

And if patterns hold, it appears that the snacks we love the most but cannot bring ourselves to eat in front of our colleagues are some combo of salty, sweet, and/or hot.

Plain pancakes, no sugar, just eggs flour and milk. Then… wait for it… peri peri hot sauce. Never looking back. — 2022 mark’s year (@maybeimdownbad) September 15, 2021

Grapes speared on a pretzel stick I'm never going back — DJ Jazzy Carl (@DavidMaddd) September 15, 2021

Toast, smashed avocado, canned sardines, green onion, chili oil. — Matt (@WhatDeanerSaid) September 15, 2021

Coming to this thread late, but Trader Joe's brioche toast + honey goat cheese + ghost pepper jelly. — Fully approved Snitty (@clofsnitville) September 16, 2021

Food, whether we stick to the traditional or get weird, is one way we can get our creative juices flowing, I guess. Who says you can’t be productive while working from home?