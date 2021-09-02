I Found a Condom Wrapper at My Boyfriend’s Place—Should I Buy His Weird Explanation?

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I (early-30s woman) have been dating my boyfriend (late 30s man) for almost a year. We have the most fantastic sex life, and our libidos are well-matched. Relationships are hard for me (I have experienced gaslighting, abuse, and assault), so it isn’t easy for me to trust others and my own intuitions. Something happened a little while ago that has been bothering me. I hadn’t been to his place in a few weeks because of work schedules and pandemic issues. When I got there, there was a condom wrapper on the living room floor by the couch. We hadn’t been using condoms lately, but we did when we were first dating so I know he had them around.

I asked him about it, and he said that he had worn it to masturbate because he did not want to get semen on the couch since the couch cushions are hard to clean. I have seen—and participated in—his masturbating on the bed, and he ejaculates onto his sheets and puts them in the wash. But I know that his TV is in in the living room, so he could have been watching porn in there.

Not long before I found the wrapper, I asked him if he still wanted to be exclusive (since we were recently both vaccinated). He said yes; he was happy, didn’t want to have sex with anyone else, and didn’t want me to, either. I really don’t want to accuse him of anything, and I care about him very much. I have just always heard that men don’t like wearing condoms because it dulls the sensation so much. Feeling confused, I searched online, and many people say that men never wear condoms to masturbate, so this is a sure sign of cheating. Another small group of people say that guys do occasionally do this. I have no other reason to think that anything is off, and I really believe in respecting one’s partner and being supportive and fair.

But my past experiences make it very difficult for me to figure out if my suspicions are reasonable. I really need an expert to weigh in. Do men wear condoms to masturbate? Does this explanation sound reasonable?

— Suspicious

Dear Suspicious,

Some people do wear condoms to masturbate, but his explanation’s credibility depends on a few more factors that you didn’t specify. The first is his attitude toward using condoms during sex. If when he used them with you it was without complaint, it’s possible he likes condoms or even practices using them for sex during masturbation. (This Healthline article about wearing a condom during masturbation lists a number of reasons why someone might want to do so, including do build their “condom confidence” during partnered sex.) Additionally, if he’s a distance shooter/sprayer, it’s conceivable that wearing a condom would make for the easiest cleanup in a do-not-soil situation. Finally, when you confronted him about this, did he acknowledge that wearing a condom during masturbation is unique (i.e. by starting his explanation with something like, “This may seem strange, but…”)? Self-awareness is a rare commodity, so this is hardly an airtight method of determining veracity, but I’d be way more suspicious about someone who played this like, “Well duh I wore a condom to jerk off,” versus, “I have this quirk, and you may even have a hard time believing this…”

So basically, I’d need more info to be more confident in my answer. Finding an unexpected condom wrapper is almost always suspicious in a monogamous relationship, so the burden of proof is on him. If he just tried to sweep this under the rug and move on, it would seem that he’s trying to avoid further conversation. You can ask him questions to get some clarity on the points I listed above. The more he squirms, the more suspicious you should be.

Dear How to Do It,

I have an amazing partner with an amazing dick. We’ve been together 12 years, and he’s always been basically hard on command. The last month he’s been having some ED—we start fine, but after a few minutes things deflate. This is seriously unusual for him. He thinks it’s psychological—there’s obviously a lot going on—though we’ve been through stressful times before, and it never affected his dick. I’ve suggested he get a medical work up to check things out, both physical and psychological. He doesn’t seem in a rush to see a medic and explain his dick isn’t working. I am trying to be understanding and treat this as a technical hitch and take the emotion out, but I really miss the hard dick, and I’m getting short tempered and sad and also concerned there’s a medical thing going on. He’s in his 50s. Help!

— Hard Up

Dear Hard Up,

I’ve heard “ED” referred to as a “canary in a coal mine,” for its ability to alert doctors to a number of serious conditions of which it is a symptom, including heart disease, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis. He should absolutely get this checked out. Stress could be at the root of his ED, but so could a lot of things. I’d advise you to approach him from a place of concern and not frustration. Though the latter is certainly justified, the former is more likely to get through to him. The Mayo Clinic has over a dozen physiological causes listed—make sure he sees what his body might be informing him he’s up against.

Dear How to Do It,

I am a 28-year-old gay man who wants to incorporate certain kinks in the bedroom with my partner. One of said kinks is using handcuffs. My partner is passionate about the Defund the Police movement (as am I), and as a result he associates handcuffs with police misconduct and is skeptical of incorporating it in the bedroom. While I certainly share his concerns about police misconduct, I think a person should be able to make a reasonable distinction between a political movement and a toy in the bedroom. He has no quarrels with the actual kink of being tied up, its simply the use of handcuffs that bother him.

— Hands Tied

Dear Hands Tied,

Is it possible for you to meet him halfway and to find an alternative means of being tied up? It’s hard for me to be sure whether your kink strictly involves handcuffs (as you seem to indicate at the start of your letter) or if it’s more generally about being tied up (which you suggest when you refer to being tied up as “the actual kink”). If rope or something like it will do, go with that.

Even if your boyfriend relents to your specific request (and I don’t think you should even put him in the position of having to do so as it will require more pressure than is appropriate), the handcuffs may take him out of your sex anyway, and having sex with someone who’s distracted or otherwise not engaged just sucks for everyone. If you simply must use handcuffs, and he absolutely will not, well, you’ve found yourself in a mismatch. In that case, you can consider other ethical ways of pursuing your interests—these include an open arrangement that will allow you sex with likeminded partners or breaking up.

Dear How to Do It,

Are there other straight men like me or am I a very unique case? I love being a heterosexual male, and I’ve always been exclusively attracted to women. I absolutely love sex and lovemaking and have since I first became sexually active in my college days. However, I also have another part of me that has been an essential part of me since I was first dressed as a girl by my older sister when I was 6-years-old. I LOVE dressing up in what has traditionally been referred to as “girl’s clothes,” and this overwhelming need has been firmly integrated into my sexuality over the years.

I love being male and am 100 percent comfortable with my straight male identity and my love of women as sexual partners. I have no interest in changing my gender or sexual identity. But I realized some years ago that I’m EXTREMELY turned on by dressing up in the clothes worn by women, and it’s now a strong element of my sexual feelings, desires, and fantasies.

Making love while dressed in female panties, bras, slips, and other intimate garments is thrilling beyond description. And putting on a dress and tights and a petticoat makes my heart race. (The more ultra-feminine and “girly girlish,” the more it excites me!) It’s made my entire sexual life SO much better and satisfying, and it’s also opened up the door to many more “taboo” and “kinky” sexual fantasies and activities that I’m growing increasingly interested in as well.

Ninety percent of the time, I’m absolutely satisfied with the straight, heterosexual “vanilla” sex that constitutes almost all of my sex life. It’s just that on certain days, or at certain times I just NEED to dress and feel “girlish” and fully allow the “Girl Inside of Me” to be free and express herself, especially sexually. There’s nothing as blissfully erotic in my life.

So, I’m just curious to know if I’m all alone or are there other straight men like me. Are you out there, or am I one out of a million with an exceedingly rare sexual craving and a full realization that part of me has ALWAYS been a girl and that it feels so wonderful to occasionally enjoy being sexual AS a girl, despite the fact that I am confidently and comfortably male all the rest of the time?

— Penis in Panties

Dear Penis in Panties,

You are not alone. Precise numbers would be impossible to ascertain, given that they’d rely on self-reporting that would inevitably be obstructed by stigma and shame, but in her 1995 book Crossdressers: And Those Who Share Their Lives, researcher Peggy Rudd estimated that as much as 10 percent of the male population at least occasionally crossdresses. (Note: In literature, heterosexual men who enjoy wearing women’s clothing have been typically called “crossdressers” or “transvestites.” I’m going with the former with acknowledgement that the very concept of “women’s clothing” exists in a binary that is increasingly outdated in terms of industry standards as well as our cultural conception of gender). A 2008 study, which cites the aforementioned stat via Rudd, found that of its 21 male crossdressing subjects, all but one had femme personas and most went out dressed up in public fairly regularly. “I need to express my femme side” was one respondent’s explanation as to why he does it.

There are many other reasons that straight men, who aren’t interested in transitioning or having sex with men, crossdress. As far as kinks go, this one is pretty mainstream. It’s generally misguided to assume you’re the only one of anything—sure, human experience is vast and, in Anne Fausto-Sterling’s terminology, “shades of difference” separate us. But also: There are a lot of freaking people on this planet. If this were just your thing, you would not be one in a million but one in 7.8 billion. If identity and sexuality exist a continuum, and I believe they do, it’s conceivable that others have experienced the same enjoyment of sex “as a girl” as you have. You may benefit from connecting with likeminded people. The /crossdressing subreddit currently has a robust 174,000 members. Crossdressing support groups also exist. Both could give you a sense of community and a more tangible understanding of how not alone you are.

— Rich

More How to Do It

I recently orgasmed during a typical massage at a massage therapy chain. It happened during a thigh massage, but no boundaries were crossed. I am married and monogamous, and I get massages for stress relief, although I prefer male therapists both for the hand strength and the added titillation. I wasn’t seeking anything in my sex life—our sex life is good—but the orgasm made me wonder how I can incorporate that experience in our sex life. I don’t want to tell my husband what happened, but I want him to do it to me.