Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 17-year-old daughter “Hannah” is heading into her senior year of high school, and in the past few months she’s had a major falling-out with her former best friend. It seems the best friend got a boyfriend and became pretty attached to him very quickly. My daughter used to hang out with Hannah almost every day; now, they see each other maybe once a week. I don’t think Hannah is taking it well. She is upset about the situation all the time and breaks down into tears multiple times per week. She admitted to driving by her friend’s house a few times to see if the boyfriend’s car was there. Hannah also uses the Find My Friends app to track her friend’s whereabouts, and if the friend is at her boyfriend’s house on a night when she used to hang out with Hannah, Hannah sulks for the whole evening.

On one hand, I’m heartbroken that my daughter is having such a hard time. I know friend breakups can, in some ways, be even harder than romantic breakups, and that society doesn’t really have a “script” for how to handle these types of breakups. Hannah has never had a boyfriend, and I think she may be feeling anxious about her friend getting a boyfriend and leaving her behind. On the other hand, I don’t think Hannah’s behavior is healthy. This situation has gotten all-consuming, and her grades, interest in activities, and relationships with other friends have all suffered. I almost wonder if Hannah has a crush on the friend? She’s approaching stalker-type behavior, and I’m horrified. How can I help my daughter through this, encourage a healthy parting of ways with the friend, and get Hannah to focus attention on other parts of her life again?

—Mom in the Midwest

Dear Mom,

Continuing to hang out once a week isn’t quite a total falling-out, but I get that after seeing her best friend every day, once a week would feel like abandonment or rejection to Hannah. She’s hurt and lonely, and she could also be jealous and/or nursing a broken heart—I think you’re right to allow for the possibility that she might have feelings for her friend that go beyond friendship. In any case, while you can and should encourage her to talk to you, there’s no one single action you can take that will necessarily make this easier for her. Friend breakups are really tough.

I understand how hard it is for you to see your daughter in pain. Try to make it clear that you’re there for her any time she needs to talk or wants someone to listen. Ask what she’s experiencing and how she is feeling, and validate those things—this will only be harder for her if she tries to ignore her emotions or is made to feel they are wrong. But also be clear that, no matter how hurt she is, she shouldn’t be spying on or digitally stalking her friend. If this goes on or gets worse, Hannah may also benefit from talking with a trained counselor. She could make an appointment with her high school counselor, or you could try to find a private therapist who can help her understand and feel these intense feelings without letting them overwhelm every other area of her life.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Is it OK to force children to play together? While I encourage my kids (7 and 9) to be social and inclusive, I have never actually forced them to play with others (or with each other) when they don’t want to. I figure it’s healthy to practice not joining in with the group from time to time, as practice for refusing peer pressure when it really matters. The other parents in our learning pod disagree, and want me to start pressuring my kids to join in every game and group activity. As it is, they’re not refusing every time, just sometimes. I feel uncomfortable with the idea of forcing them, but the isolation of the pandemic has me second-guessing my instincts. We’re in a red state that has banned masks in schools, and my kids are too young for the vaccine, so for now this is our only opportunity for socializing. Should I start forcing my kids to play with their peers, or stick up for their “right” to choose what, when, and with whom to play? (For context, both my kids have been diagnosed with social anxiety, but have come a long way with therapy. Unfortunately, therapy was through their school and we can’t afford a private therapist right now.)

—Let the Children Play … When They Want To

Dear Let the Children,

I think your instincts are spot-on. It wouldn’t be OK if your kids were being excluded or if they were excluding others, but it’s fine for them to make their own choices and voluntarily sit out or do their own thing sometimes. Don’t force them to play or join in every time if they don’t want to, and don’t allow other parents to force it either. I think this is especially important because your kids have been diagnosed with social anxiety. While it’s good that they do have some opportunities to hang out with other kids, compelling them to engage with the group all the time could cause them to become more anxious.

These parents sound pretty pushy about playtime, and it makes me wonder what it’s like for your socially anxious kids to play with theirs, perhaps under those same parents’ supervision. I’m not saying you need to immediately get your kids and go home, but if your children do ever express unhappiness or major anxiety about the group, listen and take them seriously. It could be that this particular pod isn’t the best fit for them. Either way, so long as they do attend, it should be understood that they shouldn’t have to follow the crowd all the time. So long as they aren’t excluding or harming anyone, what they want and what they choose should be respected.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have two daughters, “Jen” and “Dana.” Jen is 23 and Dana is 25. While Jen is extroverted, chatty, and 100 percent outgoing, Dana is much more introverted, preferring to spend a lot of time alone/in silence. I have always communicated to them that neither introversion nor extroversion is better or worse, as long as they are happy and have fulfilling relationships in their lives.

The problem is my parents. Jen loves calling them on her way home from work or when she has a free moment on the weekends. She winds up calling about once a week on average. My parents absolutely love this. Dana, on the other hand, calls far less frequently, probably once every few months. She will occasionally email or text in addition to these calls. Dana has privately shared with me that she finds phone calls with her grandparents pretty exhausting and that when she’s feeling overwhelmed or busy in her personal life, these calls are the first thing she’ll scale back on. This would be fine, except a) my parents hate it, and b) they continuously complain about it to me and to Jen, much to my chagrin.

My parents interpret Dana’s relative infrequency of calling as a personal affront and always bring it up when I see them in person. They ask pointed questions to Jen and will even call Dana out on it when she does call them, which of course makes her less likely to want to call. I’m sick of hearing about it. Both Dana and I have explained several times that it’s solely because of introversion, nothing personal—but my parents will not let up. Dana’s also confided in me that it’s hurt her relationship with them. I don’t know what to do. Should I just tell Dana to suck it up and call more often? Threaten my parents that the calls will end altogether if they don’t back off? Stay out of it altogether?

—Caught in the Middle

Dear Caught,

I definitely wouldn’t tell Dana that she has to call more often. First of all, she’s a grownup who can make her own choices. It sounds as though she knows herself well and is setting the boundaries she needs. Second, I think she’s being rather generous in calling and texting your parents as often as she does, considering their behavior and how they’re trying to make her feel. They’ve chosen to make this a point of contention, guilting both of you instead of listening to what you and Dana have explained, multiple times, about her introversion and the differences between her and Jen. Your parents’ refusal to accept this is, in its way, also a refusal to accept Dana as she is.

Furthermore, by continuing to complain to you about her, they are seeking to manipulate you into feeling guilty and telling your grown child whom she has to talk to and how often—so they are actually interfering in your relationship with your daughter. I think you should let your parents know that your kids are adults, that you see and support both of them as they are, and that you’re past the point where you can or should be managing their relationships or communication with relatives. I’d also point out that your parents’ behavior is making it harder for both you and Dana to talk with them. They should be told that they’re creating an unnecessary problem in their relationships with you. Beyond that, I would refuse to engage with them on this issue anymore, as their guilt trips and complaints aren’t going to lead to any productive discussion or real solutions—the only thing they will do is stress you out.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter attends middle school in a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama. Throughout elementary school and now into middle school, she has noted and complained about the sexist separation of boys and girls in P.E. class and the different activities they do based on their gender. For example: Boys go out to warm up by jogging laps on the track; girls are only asked to walk, not jog or run. Both play kickball, but the girls have outsized bases, and she says the rules are modified so that it’s almost impossible not to score. The girls are not allowed to play “rougher” games like dodgeball, but play video games such as Just Dance instead. We think this is sexist bullshit. She’s not a super athlete, but she doesn’t understand why she can’t play dodgeball or floor hockey or jog, and neither do I. Is it normal for schools to have distinct P.E. curricula for boys and girls? Are we alone in thinking this is old-fashioned and sexist?

—Aiming for Equity in P.E.

Dear Aiming,

Yeah, this all sounds sexist and also extremely bizarre to me—and where does it leave nonbinary kids? It’s one thing if there are students who need certain accommodations in P.E. class, or if they sometimes give all the kids a choice of activity and not everyone chooses the same one. And I know rotations are a thing, where kids are split up into groups to rotate through various stations. But I’ve never heard of something quite this pronounced, and even though I always hated dodgeball, this just feels weird and unnecessary.

You could bring this up with your P.E. teaching staff. If you aren’t satisfied with their answers, you can consider talking with the school administration. If there are other parents who you think would be bothered by this, you could try to enlist their support. I also think the students themselves should feel free to question this practice and advocate for change, with adult support. They shouldn’t bear all the responsibility alone, of course, but raising their concerns might be important and even empowering for some of them. If your daughter has noticed and been bothered by this practice, for sure other students have as well.

—Nicole

