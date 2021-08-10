Help! I Left My Job to Take Care of My Kids. I’m Dreading Going Back.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Q. Used to be a doctor: I’m one of those moms who had to leave their jobs to stay home with their kids because of remote schooling. I used to be a hospitalist. Things are getting back to (semi) normal now, but my group already hired new physicians to replace me, and other groups in my area don’t have any openings. To be honest, I’m relieved, as we were getting crushed during the pandemic and I had a valid excuse to drop out (I was working double shifts, pulling 16-hour days). My partner (also a physician) says if I wanted to continue being a stay-at-home mom, they are supportive, but I feel embarrassed that I’ve dropped out.

A hospitalist group contacted me for a possible job interview, but it’s an hourlong commute, and the idea of going back to work gives me dread. At the same time though, I feel obligated to try to go back to work. I asked about part-time work, but they only have openings for a full-time position. I’d like to not go back to work, but I fear having that large a gap on my résumé would be bad if I ever wanted to go back. What should I do?

A: It sounds like you really do want to be a stay-at-home mom for now, and the embarrassment you feel about this would probably be easier to manage than the misery of working a job you dread with a long commute.

So, first figure out whether your fears about the résumé gap are legitimate. Ask around among mentors, if you have them, or online communities of female doctors, and see what they say. They may reassure you that you’ll have no problem being hired exactly when you feel ready. In that case, you can relax for now. If you’re told it really will be tough to reenter the workforce after a few years at home and you truly want to keep your options open, make an effort to keep interviewing but focus only on part-time jobs—even if that means doing something slightly different than you did before. I won’t pretend to know the ins and outs of the medical field but would something like teaching or consulting be a possibility? Get creative.

As far as the embarrassment you feel about your situation, I get it. There’s a lot of pressure on women to do everything, which sets many of us up to feel like we’re falling short in some way. But when it comes to the people whose opinions you’re worried about, remember that those who don’t know you well really aren’t thinking about you that much (especially if they’re working 16-hour shifts!), plus they’re not going to be there on Sunday nights as you are filled with dread, anticipating another grueling workweek away from your children. So forget them. The people who really matter in your life only want you to be happy. Do what it takes to get there.

Q. Only child: When I was 8, my mother got very sick. My father had an affair with her best friend. She got pregnant and had my half-sister. My father didn’t acknowledge this until my mother died when I was 11.

They got married that year. They couldn’t play happy family with me there (I was old enough to figure out what a new 3-year-old half-sister meant). So I got sent to the farm upstate where my paternal grandparents lived.

As a teen, I ruined holidays by asking my stepmother if taking my mother to treatments made her hot and heavy or if she was planning out the wedding during the funeral. My father would snap at me and I told him to go screw himself. My half-sister was never there. I had that much respect for her and my grandparents.

But as far as I am concerned, I am an only child. I moved in with my maternal relatives as soon as I turned 18. I have gone no-contact with my father and his new family since then. The only people I see are my paternal grandparents. They are not long for this world and their last request of me is to reconcile with my sister.

She is 18 now. I have stalked her on social media, and I can see she has fed into the narrative that her parents are Romeo and Juliet, and I am the awful daughter who broke Daddy’s heart.

I want nothing to do with her. I have no desire to love her. But I love my grandparents and could take it for a while. Am I awful if I fake it for my grandparents for the last months of their lives?

A: What you’ve been through is awful. Faking it for a few months is not. Go ahead and do it—you have my blessing.

Q. Not finding empathy: I’m vaccinated and like most everyone, concerned about the path out of this pandemic. I read news articles about anti-vaccine people who contract the virus and succumb to it. My immediate reaction is that they got what they deserved by not getting vaccinated. My schadenfreude escalates when I read these COVID victims were Republicans or religious zealots that I generally lump into the “crazies” category for politics and religion. Society is paying a high price for their obstinance. Why should I care if they are dead?

A: There’s no “caring” police. You really are allowed to feel—or not feel—however you want. But if your lack of empathy is really bothering you, you can always remember that every person who passes away leaves behind loved ones—maybe parents, maybe children, maybe best friends—who are suffering because of the loss. And at least some of the people in that category made responsible choices when it came to the pandemic or were too young to have a say. So you can be sad for them.

Q. Alone in a house divided: For me, like millions of others, the past year and a half has been one of personal struggle, pain, and uncertainty. Sadly, the pandemic and current political unrest and divisiveness in this country have torn my family apart. Three years ago, 50 of us spent a week together at a family reunion celebrating our heritage and embracing each individual. Now, the liberal side is no longer speaking to the conservative members. The unvaccinated and vaccinated tear each other down. It’s science versus personal beliefs, Black lives matter versus every life matters, big lie versus stolen election, and on and on. And it’s not just one generation that is drawing battle lines … it’s everyone. What happened to polite discussion? Compassionate discourse?

I love my family—every member. But now as I dig out my masks again and listen to one side or the other spout their entrenched views, I am overwhelmed with depression and find myself withdrawing from them all. Any advice on how to navigate this and move forward?

A: Trying to manage the interpersonal dynamics of a group of 50 is a huge task. Don’t worry about what other people do, feel, or say—instead focus on what you can control. Put all your energy toward nurturing deep, meaningful, and fun connections with the family members you enjoy and admire, and who share your values (or with whom you’ve mutually agreed that shared values about everything going on in the world don’t matter, if that’s what works for you).

If nobody fits this category, redirect your attention to your immediate family and a circle of close friends who make you happy. Believe me, you’ll get more joy from that than you would from a large, superficial gathering where everyone has to curate conversation topics, go through the motions of a high school debate event in the name of “compassionate discourse,” or spend a weekend pretending that nothing of consequence is going on in the world and our choices don’t matter.

Q. Sleepy in Seattle: My girlfriend of two years is a generally delightful person, whom I love speaking to about all things great and small. She is mostly an upbeat person, although this can conceal when she’s feeling insecure or unhappy, and so the fact that she trusts me enough to talk about said insecurities and problems with me is an honor!

However, the time when she often brings these things up or is visibly sad is often … right as I am falling asleep. I don’t think she’s intentionally waiting until then or anything, but just naturally feels more vulnerable and open at night and when we’ve cuddled into bed together—so rather than thoughtful discussion, I’m often bringing a lot more drowsy mumbling to the table than I’d like. I want to talk about these things during the day, when I’m fully awake, but she never brings these things up then. How do I bring this up without it sounding like I’m criticizing the natural cycles of her mood?

A: When you’re both wide awake—say, 2 p.m. the next day—you could say something like, “Hey, can we talk more about that sad thing you brought up last night? I was so tired I felt like I didn’t give it my full attention, and I want to make sure I understood what you said and gave a thoughtful response. I’m not at my best when I’m dozing off.”

Maybe she’ll get the hint and stop with the late-night vent sessions, and if not, you can explain why you’re struggling with them clearly and kindly, just like you did here.

Q. Re: Used to be a doctor: I love Prudie’s answer. One thing to put on your list to ask people is ways to stay current. If you end up reentering the workforce, you want to find ways to show you haven’t been left behind and have been keeping—even honing—your skills. That could have the added value of helping you feel less like you’re not making use of all that education, skills, and experience.

A: Good idea. And according to the four seconds of Google research I just did, continuing education courses for medical professionals do exist. Signing up for one could help you find your next job and decrease some of the embarrassment you feel about not using your degree.

Q. Re: Used to be a doctor: Go for the interview and keep looking for a job closer to home. Something will turn up soon, and it will be better to have even a short stint at a job that was less than ideal on your résumé, where you will be enhancing your skills and experience. The longer you’re out, the harder it is to get current and find a new job.

A: I’m not sure about this. I got the impression that she really didn’t want that job. And the fact that they reached out to her makes me think she’s a great candidate and other, better opportunities will arise. I think she can be a little bit picky, even if she does decide that going back to work is the right thing for her.

Q. Re: Used to be a doctor: I know it’s not what you want to hear but especially in a field like medicine that requires staying constantly current on new advances (see also: STEM), it’s going to be nigh impossible to go back once you’re gone for any meaningful period of time. I’ve seen it happen again and again to women who left for various caregiving reasons (kids, elderly parents). And there’s no consulting or part time in medicine. If they hire you, they want you there the whole time.

Decide what is right for you and your family. But don’t fool yourself into thinking going back will be easy later.

A: Well, this sucks. But it’s good information. With this in mind, the letter writer should do some real soul-searching about whether she wants to keep her options open because she actually wants to go back to work or because it just sounds like the right thing to do. I think there’s a possibility that she truly wants to stay home and will just need to work through her shame about that.

Q. Re: Only child: Most people put a very polished version of truth on social media.

Have coffee with your half-sister. Talk with her as an individual and don’t make any big decisions right away. Your grandparents will appreciate the effort and you may find you’re making some assumptions.

A: When I think of “polished” social media, I think of stylish outfits and beautiful meals, not “the narrative that her parents are Romeo and Juliet, and I am the awful daughter who broke daddy’s heart.” I’m not sure family drama and animosity toward siblings is the type of thing most people fake. But certainly, if the letter writer is up for it, coffee wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: OK, friends. That’s all for today. Try to behave until we talk again next week!

From Care and Feeding

My 13-year-old son will not stop sneaking up behind me and scaring me. He thinks it is hilarious. But I have PTSD and do not find this entertaining. I’ve told him sternly to stop, I’ve tried having more heartfelt conversations with him about how much and why this bothers me, but nothing works—he just doesn’t care. My husband backs me up and has also talked with him about this (also unsuccessfully). It worries me that my son has such blatant disregard for how I feel.