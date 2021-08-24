Not Everyone Living the Minimalist Lifestyle Is a Cliché

Over the past few years, a home design debate has raged: minimalism versus maximalism. The former has become synonymous with intention and self-control, while the latter, sometimes known as “cluttercore,” is recognized as an embrace of the messy and the eclectic. In the second year of the pandemic, as many of us inch back into the world, maximalism has become a proclamation of life—rooms bursting with color, textures, and humanity.

“It’s about having pieces in your life that remind you of something, a trip to Asia, a memory of a loved one, something your kids painted,” said interior designer Abigail Ahern of maximalism recently. “It’s about curating memories and you don’t get to do that if everything is stored away or behind a push drawer.” Or, as a recent Walrus piece titled “The End of Minimalism” put it, “the finger-wagging minimalism that informed the housewares and home design market for over a decade—lining everywhere from Ikea to Ethan Allen with sober greige pottery and righteously untreated wood—is losing relevance while its opposite is gaining currency.”

I am not wagging my finger at anyone, but I would sooner gouge my eyes out than wake up every morning to an apartment overflowing with stuff, no matter how intentionally procured. And yet, I don’t think the minimalists, often depicted as sterile wicked witches of perfection and reduction, or podcast-listening bozos who foolishly think they’ve found the trick to life, are my people either. I don’t believe in rules, like only owning 100 things or replacing items but never upgrading them. I don’t think of the minimalism that I practice as pushing back on some impulse to fix my life via consumerism. And I couldn’t care less what you have in your house. But, in mine, negative space is crucial.

If I can’t gaze across my apartment—a quaint space I’ve spent months curating with earthy colors—and see empty floor space, unfilled countertops, and desolate shelves, it’s overwhelming. The gaps between the couch and the end table, the desk and the credenza, and the space on my dresser, calm me. This isn’t because of some problem I’m trying to solve, or a trend I’m trying to ride. It’s actually about my great-grandmother Muss, who made her home the way she saw fit and had a huge impact on mine.

I grew up in Muss’ house, a space bursting with furniture, trinkets, love, and whatever else she was able to squeeze into 700 square feet. On days I wasn’t running around outside, I laid on the floor in front of the small bookshelf in our middle room—I hesitate to call it what it was, a hallway—thumbing through encyclopedias Muss bought for my mother and uncle two decades prior in the late ’70s. Or, if that was too tedious, I’d lock the bathroom door and poke around the piles and piles of handmade blankets in the linen closet. Navigating the accumulation as a child was incredibly cool, allowing me to connect with prior generations through their things. But the older I got, the more I realized I had no desire to hold onto so much stuff.

With Muss’ clutter came a pervasive scarcity mindset. She held on to so much because she’d always had so little. Resources were not plentiful for us, so, in order to protect her peace, she kept everything. This struck me hardest when Muss was sick and I was tasked, alongside my uncle, with cleaning out her house. Toting out bags full of decades-old receipts, expired medications, toys belonging to children who were well into adulthood, baby clothes of relatives in their mid-50s—it was a triggering experience. That, soon coupled with the pain of her death, ultimately led me to a life of reduction.

I don’t keep things for the sake of having them, but my apartment is filled with the best aspects of Muss’s house. There are patterns and textures that make me smile—including one of her blankets, which I hung on the wall as an art piece. My furniture is a la carte, and mostly second hand, but each piece reminds me of something I cherish about my childhood home. My rattan coffee table is reminiscent, but admittedly less beautiful, than the one Muss had. The leather trunk I use as a nightstand reminds me of a wooden predecessor my great-great-grandmother gifted me when I was in high school. (Great-great-grandmother is not a typo, and neither is me knowing her as an older teenager.)

Creating a meaningful environment is important to me, and I don’t equate that with owning a lot of things. I rid myself of what doesn’t matter in my own way: I have quarterly purges where I go through my entire apartment and donate anything I haven’t bothered myself with that season. If I don’t love a vase I picked up while out thrifting four months ago, it’s gone! Fuck that vase! One of my friends or neighbors or some random person will love it and take it off my hands. I’m not buying books about reducing my personal inventory. (OK, fine, I bought Marie Kondo’s book.) I’m not talking about “air space” or listening to podcasts about decluttering my way into economic freedom. But when I look at my tastefully curated counters and unstuffed shelves, I think about how I don’t have to horde to feel safe. To me, minimalism is less a lifestyle philosophy or a side in a design war than peace of mind that I have what I need and I don’t have to worry.