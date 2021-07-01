Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

My cousin and I are not close, but our parents are. She had a stillbirth about eight years ago and named the baby after her late mom. I am having a girl and naming her after my husband’s mom and late grandma. There is a vague overlap with my cousin’s baby’s name—think Juliana and Lianna.

I didn’t know she had my number until she called and started to rant at me for being selfish and “stealing” her dead baby’s name. Also, I apparently had a “childhood grudge” against her. I told her she was acting crazy and to get professional help.

I was not in the loop that she was mentally unwell and in therapy. But after our conversation, my cousin made enough suicide-leaning social media posts that my uncle got the authorities involved. The family has decided to rally around my cousin to scapegoat me, saying I should have been more sensitive. How do we deal with the fallout?

—Baby Name Baffled

Dear Baffled,

As a general rule, don’t call people crazy and act as if getting professional help is a punishment for being unreasonable. But you know you aren’t the cause of your cousin’s problems, and the rest of the family has to know too. Don’t engage in any conversation about this beyond “I’m sorry I snapped at her, but I have every right to choose the baby name I did, and I’m not responsible for her mental health.” It sounds like she has a lot of people who care about her, so let them focus on how she’s doing while you focus on your baby.

Dear Prudence,

My best friend is back on with her on-again, off-again partner of a little over two years. He is manipulative and gaslighting, and they have no life values and priorities in common. Once, when she tried to end things in the past, he said, “You only think you want that because you’ve been talking to your friends, like [me], too much.” I really thought the last break up was going to be the one that stuck. I’m worried if I remind her of how miserable he made her, I will lose my best friend. (I’ve spent many evenings comforting her while she sobs about how a relationship shouldn’t feel like this and how she dreads a future where she spends the rest of her life feeling like this. I also have a two-page note from her about all the things she was going to remind herself of if she was ever tempted to call him again.) I’m also worried I’ll lose her if I leave her in this relationship. He knows I don’t think he’s good for her, apparently, and I find him impossible to even make small talk to. Is my best friend gone from my life for good?

—Gone for Good?

Dear Gone,

She’s not gone for good. You just have to outlast this guy. But it won’t be easy, and this phase of your friendship with her might be extremely frustrating and might involve a lot of selflessness on your part.

The advice I’m going to give you is based on my belief that it’s a waste of time to try to talk a friend out of a relationship that’s bad for them. Even if you’re right. Even if you have all your evidence lined up. Even if that evidence includes a letter the friend herself wrote, making the case that the relationship is worthless. Love (even dysfunctional love) often just seems to have a stronger pull than friendship, and it doesn’t really respond to reason.

It’s also based on another belief: That people are on their own journey and just have to go through what they have to go through. While we’d like to help our friends take shortcuts around pain and suffering and get out on the other side as soon as possible, that’s not often the way things work out. I’m not saying being manipulated and gaslit is necessary to build character. I’m just encouraging you to approach the situation with an openness to the idea that this relationship has something to teach her and she will make a move when she’s been transformed by her suffering and finally feels deep down inside that she deserves better. Feeling is not the same as understanding intellectually, or being told. And getting there might take some time.

I do think you can help the process along. But the best way to help her get to the part where she loves herself enough to stop finding this awful relationship attractive is not to remind her of all the reasons the guy is bad. It’s to remind her that she’s good and worthy, and not crazy, and deserving of respect, and able to be happy. You can do this simply by being a good friend, by affirming her and showing up for her, and by showing her what it looks like to interact with someone who actually cares about her and respects her.

So when she brings up that he’s lied to her or hurt her feelings, your line is not “He’s such a jerk! He’s always been a jerk!” It’s “You’re such a good/honest/compassionate person, and you don’t deserve to be feeling like this.” When she’s in tears because they had yet another fight, don’t say, “I can’t believe you’re letting this guy ruin another weekend for you. He always does this!” Say: “I hate seeing you like this and my heart’s breaking for you right now. Let’s go do something and try to salvage part of Sunday and lift your spirits.” Focus on her and only her. Don’t even say his name. It’s totally fair if this feels like too much, and if watching her continue to be hurt is too frustrating. But she’s your best friend, and you care about her, so maybe it will be worth it—especially because it means you’ll still be close to her when this chapter is over.

Dear Prudence,

Our first kid was an “oops” and wasn’t planned. My husband always said he wanted at least two kids. But with jobs, travel, and constant moves, I wasn’t ready to have another so shortly after the first one. I wanted to wait at least two years. Out of two years, it became three, then four.

When we started to try to have a second baby after about five years, my doctor referred me to a specialist, as we had been trying for a year without a pregnancy. After two years of medicated cycles and several IVF attempts, COVID came around the corner, and for me, that was the point to stop. I couldn’t take the constant injections and hormone changes, and I was getting to an age where my eggs weren’t good anymore. We kind of just stopped talking about it, and I noticed that I was happy with one and couldn’t imagine going through the whole baby phase without losing myself.

But every time I say something about friends having kids or our son mentions other kids with siblings, my husband shuts down and gives me this look of disgust or disappointment. I am the one that waited too long, I am the one who couldn’t get pregnant naturally, I am the one that cost us $40,000 of injections … Yes, I feel guilty for waiting, not knowing that my body would betray me like that, but I am trying to be at peace with this decision. But every time something (anything) sibling-related comes up, he can’t stand me. When will this stop?

—Sadly One and Done

Dear Sadly,

You are a hundred percent right to not try for a child if you don’t want one. And your husband is justified in being deeply disappointed, especially because you’d agreed on a plan and you unilaterally changed it without much discussion. This is such a heavy issue, and it sounds like he already deeply resents you—including for some things that aren’t at all your fault, like being unable to get pregnant naturally—and isn’t handling it well. I have to sit this one out and tell you to find a good couple’s therapist who can help both of you sort through your feelings and figure out if there’s a way you can be together (and enjoy the child you do have!) without bitterness and guilt.

Dear Prudence,

My name is Karen. As you probably know, over the past year or so, my name turned into a meme with some pretty bad connotations. It was funny when it was the “I’d like to speak to your manager” jokes, but now it’s associated with racism and bigotry. I like to think that I’m as far away from the meme version of my name as I can get, but it’s still causing me a lot of anxiety about how others perceive me and my name. When I go out to eat or get coffee, I ask whoever I’m with to give their name instead of mine. When I’m scrolling through social media, I’m jarred by seeing people censor my name with asterisks. I don’t want to change my name (I actually quite like it!), but this attention is making me feel really self-conscious. I also feel like I can’t even share my feelings, since that’s feeding into the meme. I know, of course, there are way more important issues out there that others face, and in the grand scheme of things, this is not a big deal—but I’ve been trying to deal with this on my own and can’t seem to shake this feeling. Do you have any advice for moving past this, not worrying about what others think, and learning to love my name again?

—What’s in a Name

Dear What’s in a Name,

Take a three-month social media break and reevaluate how big a deal this is. “Karen” as a stand-in for entitled, busybody, police-calling white women is 1) mostly online 2) temporary. The vast majority of people you interact with in your daily life aren’t thinking about the negative associations. And even if they are, what is your fear here? That the person making your coffee is imagining you did something awful as an infant that made your parents choose this name for you? I feel confident that people know how names work and that they don’t actually say anything about the people they’re assigned to.

Either way, the meme will pass. In the meantime, make it your mission to be a decent person who doesn’t call the manager on everyone, and reclaim your name.

Dear Prudence,

A couple months ago, I met “Tom” through friends. He and I were very friendly for a while, and I started to have feelings for him. Over the weekend, he confessed he had feelings for me too, but I get the impression his feelings are far deeper than mine. He also asked me to move to his hometown when he goes back there. I’m seriously considering it. I’ve been wanting to move for a while but got stuck here because of the pandemic. His hometown is a lot bigger than mine, although it was definitely on my list of potential places to move. The big problem is I’ve never been there and only know a few acquaintances there. Plus, I’m worried about how much more emotionally invested he is in this than I am. Am I crazy to be considering moving halfway across the country? He leaves in a month and says he’ll give me all the time I need to figure it out. I’m just worried I’d be jumping into something a bit too fast. Does this seem like it’s going to blow up in my face? I’ve never even moved for someone so I’m feeling a little out of my depth here. Do you have any advice?

—Staying or Going

Dear Staying or Going,

You are not crazy, but you need to listen to yourself. If you told me you’d just met this guy but you were super into him and felt excited and confident about making the move, I’d tell you to go for it and enjoy. But that voice that’s saying “I’m worried” and “Will it blow up in my face?” and “I’m out of my depth” is your intuition, and it’s telling you this is not a great idea. If you really want to move, you can do it without complicating the situation by tying yourself to a man who you’re not that into.

Dear Prudence,

My coworker “Jake” and I have been associates (not really friends) for years. I have kept Jake at arm’s length because he is a bit of a gossip as one of his negative attributes. I try to see the good in all. I am very quiet about my personal life.

Recently, there was a black-tie fundraiser. Many people were talking about my date and how attractive she was—not to me, but behind my back. Jake came to my office and started asking personal questions like: Is that my lady, or are we just friends? I gave him a disapproving look, and he responded with a “Oh, that is personal?” He began telling me I shocked everyone. He also told me “someone” said they thought I was gay, and he alleges he played the role of defending me. I’m not the only one who has a problem with him. Is my cutting him off completely overreacting?

—Grudge Holder

Dear Grudge Holder,

No, you’re not overreacting. Don’t cut him off completely, because it might lead to workplace drama if you refuse to speak to him, but do cut him off when it comes to anything beyond what’s necessary to do your job. Personal conversations with coworkers are a privilege, not a right.

Dear Prudence,

How do I convince my brother’s wife I’m better for her? My brother cheated and is in jail. I’ve fallen for her.

—Can’t Get Her Out of My Mind

Dear Can’t Get Her Out of My Mind,

I’ll answer the question you should have asked, which is not “How convince my brother’s wife I’m better for her?” but “Should I try to steal my brother’s wife, who’s given no indication that she’s interested in me, even if she may be over him?”: No.

Classic Prudie

I asked a familiar-looking, elegant woman at the gym if her name was Maria, an old and well-liked acquaintance I had not seen for years. I am a white woman, the person I asked was Hispanic. She replied, “No, my name is Vangie. We all look alike.” I was PO’d, and I want to challenge her regarding all the assumptions she engaged in when making that reply next time I see her. Should I just let it drop?