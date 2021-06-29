Help! My Co-Worker Is Threatening to Tell My Boss About My Sex Work.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Q. Exposed for being exposed: I have been appearing in adult videos and on a cam site under a pseudonym for several years to make additional income. Recently, a co-worker from my day job came to me and revealed she has seen my adult work online. She said she would expose me to our boss unless I started doing sexual favors for her. I don’t want to lose my day job. What should I do?

A: Option 1: Lie and tell her you panicked and came clean to the boss, and that you both laughed at her for being a prude and are deeply concerned that she’s a sexual predator, but are going to give her a chance to turn her life around before taking action.

Option 2: I’m not a practicing lawyer (so this isn’t legal advice) but I am pretty good at Googling and I came across this FBI website that defines “sextortion” as “a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide them images of a sexual nature, sexual favors, or money.” There’s a number there to call. Use it. Then send the link to your co-worker and tell her you’ve contacted the authorities and she’s in dangerous territory, and let her know you won’t be the only one without a job if she goes to the boss.

Q. Tiny space: I own a two-bedroom, one-bath condo in the heart of a great city. The second bedroom is my office and I have a sleeper sofa there. I will sleep on it and give up my own bed when my parents visit since they have health conditions, but that isn’t comfortable for more than a night.

My sister “Kay” is engaged to a guy with three kids. She is struggling with her role as a future stepmom and went ahead and bribed the kids with a holiday trip to my city. I told Kay she could stay for a four-day weekend, but not to expect me to play tour guide or cook, and to bring two blow-up mattresses.

Kay told me I needed to sleep in my office so she and her boyfriend could have “privacy,” or to let them sleep in my office while the kids camp out. That doesn’t work because my work has security measures, I sometimes have 3 a.m. meetings, and I am not giving up my bed. What do I do?

A: “Hi Kay. You’re still welcome to come visit but just a reminder to please bring the blow-up mattresses because I’m going to be sleeping in my room, and the office isn’t available for guests. If that doesn’t work, maybe you can get a hotel and we can meet up a couple of times over the weekend. Let me know.”

Q. Confused about the person I married: I married someone who I knew for only six months. He works on a ship and I am a flight attendant. I am very attached to my mom and sister, and I speak to them every day a couple of times on video. My husband argues with me every week, saying I don’t give him time. It will take me time to accept this whole change and he does not understand this. I am getting tired of arguing every day and explaining why I was on calls with my mother or sister. I even started lying about speaking with them. What should I do? I feel this behavior is very toxic and it is draining my energy.

A: It is toxic, and I’m not surprised that it’s draining your energy. He’s acting as if you’re spending every weekend in Vegas with your friends, when you’re simply keeping in touch with your family. The idea that he wants to isolate you from your loved ones is very concerning.

I think you mentioned that you only knew him for six months before getting married because part of you knows you moved too fast, and made a commitment without getting to know him. You can undo this mistake. You don’t have to stay married. Be honest with your mom and sister about what’s happening and see what they think.

If you’re really committed to working on things, there’s always counseling. And while you give that your best effort, I’d advise not to have kids—you’ll just end up feeling more stuck and likely be easier to control. And under no circumstances should you let him keep you from talking to the people in your life who have known you for longer than half a year and actually care about your happiness.

Q. Feel naive and stupid: My partner and I have been together for eight years. I have a 21-year-old stepson, who, when recently drunk, revealed some information I can’t get over: His mother, “Vineeta,” apparently catfished my partner by using a photo of a beautiful young lady. They connected and my partner told her over the text how he is unhappy in the relationship, and how he felt an instant connection that he never felt before. He invited this woman to a hotel room. Nothing happened, as my partner eventually found out the truth about being catfished by his ex-wife.

The fact that he was ready to cheat has shaken me; I thought I had a faithful partner to build my future with. I am devastated. I can’t trust him, and I don’t know who he is anymore. I think I am in denial and afraid to accept the truth.

Please help with your perspective. I know my partner is not going to change, and will only become defensive and blame me for being in a “loveless” relationship. I had hinted to him before that it is inappropriate to flirt, but he says he likes to joke. He never took me seriously and avoided the conversation altogether.

A: None of the details about Vineeta catfishing or your stepson getting drunk matter. This sentence—which you wrote—has all the answers you need: He “is not going to change, and will only become defensive and blame me for being in a ‘loveless’ relationship.”

You said it, I didn’t: He is stubborn, defensive, and considers your relationship “loveless.” And now he’s been unfaithful, too!

The second time you gave yourself good advice was when you said, “I think I am in denial and afraid to accept and face the truth.” Read that again.

Even the worst relationships are hard to let go of, so I won’t pretend this will be easy. But there’s not much here to fight for here, and you should listen to the part of yourself that already knows that.

Q: Introverted and annoyed: I got engaged more than five years ago. I did not tell anyone I was planning to get engaged except for my best friend, as I don’t like drawing attention to myself and figured people would find out after it happened anyway. My dad asked if he could post a picture from the engagement dinner on social media and I said OK, since it wasn’t that big of a deal to me. However, one of my cousins was upset that I did not tell her about the engagement before it happened and that she had to find out about it online. It has been years but she is still angry about it. I don’t feel bad about the decision I made nor do I feel I did anything I should have to apologize for. I wish she would just let this go. What would be an appropriate response when she brings it up yet again?

A: “[Cousin’s name], I love you and I hate that you’re hurt, but I’m shocked that you’re still dwelling on the way my engagement was announced years later. I made the best decision for me, it had nothing to do with you, and I’m not going to apologize for it. I’m going to give you three minutes right now to share all your feelings about what happened and I will listen so you can get everything off your chest, but after that, I won’t discuss it again. Ready, set, go…”

Q. Re: Exposed for being exposed: I’m baffled that someone thinks there’s anything private on the internet. The letter writer should have had a plan for when the side gig was discovered. Maybe the boss and the rest of the office already knows. The letter writer should also review their company policies for outside employment clauses. Many employers require employees to disclose outside employment to head off conflict-of-interest situations.

A: Good point. The letter writer should definitely check into that and keep it in mind when and if they get another day job.

Q. Re: Confused about the person I married: It’s not toxic. The letter writer is a flight attendant, husband works on a ship—it means they have less time at home together than a 9-5 office couple, and the letter writer calls different family members a couple times a day, every day, enough that he notices. The letter writer is not present. It’s fine to call your family, but it’s not OK to ignore your marriage to have a third call with your sister in one day.

A: I think being allowed to speak to your loved ones, as much as you want, in peace, is a key thing to consider when it comes to compatibility. For some people it might be three times a day, and for others it might be three times a year. But people who are married should be on the same page, or close, or at least refrain from antagonizing and guilt-tripping each other! Labeling this situation—which is clearly making the letter writer deeply unhappy—“not toxic” is not going to help them to have a happy life with their husband.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: That’s all for today! Thanks for your questions. Remember, don’t demand money from your siblings and don’t demand sexual favors from your co-workers. Have a great week!

There are two children that live across the street from us—aged 6 and 9ish—who have serious boundary issues and we don’t quite know how to deal with them. They walk into our house without knocking, ring the doorbell during the day when my husband is sleeping, ask us for food and drinks (or just help themselves without asking), and ask my kids to give them their toys or money. We are very firm with them, always telling them, “This is not your house; you have to knock,” or “You can’t have our dinner,” or “No, you absolutely cannot have my son’s bike.” We are firm, but they are willful and resistant, often ignoring us when we tell them to leave, trying to grab food from the counter, rooting through my son’s toy box while my son is telling them to stop, trying to grab coins out of our change tray, etc. It’s a constant battle.