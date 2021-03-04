Now Streaming: Wild and Wise, the New Show With Jamilah Lemieux

History has proved that the darker the berry, the more extreme the discrimination. Yaba Blay, author of One Drop: Shifting the Lens on Race, joins William Bryant Miles and Jamilah Lemieux for a colorful conversation about complexion. Use the player above or tune in on Facebook or YouTube to add your own questions and comments on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern.
