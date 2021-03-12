Prepare for Warmer Days With This Universally Beloved Sundress, Now on Sale

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Why you want this: As the weather heats up, it can be a relief to throw on a garment with minimal fuss. This Old Navy sundress has a simple but flattering cut, and with almost 1,500 reviews and a five-star average, it seems to work for a wide variety of people.

What the experts say: Maja Jaye, a fashion YouTuber, reviewed this dress, saying, “It is not a stretchy material, so to speak. It’s very fitted on the front, but the back, by the bra area on top, has that smocking … that just helps this piece lie so nicely on you. It has adjustable straps, which I love. I’m digging the sweetheart neckline, and it’s just really, really comfortable. I think this is a piece that would fit almost any body type. If you do have a bigger chest, you’d probably fill it in a little more, but overall: cute dress.”

What the people say: A flattering fit. (“I ordered my normal size (XL) and the dress fit perfectly! I was worried that since I’m heavier-chested that the dress wasn’t going to fit—but it did! The dress is designed to stretch in the top, and the midsection flows out nicely. The length of the dress is good, and the floral design is cute too. Can’t wait to wear this dress in the summer!”)

Suitable for different occasions. (“I love this dress. I have the grey floral, and it is so cute and comfy. I can wear it in the summer or in the fall with a jacket/sweater and booties. I have this style of dress in many different patterns, and I always get complimented when I wear these dresses. Comfortable and flowing, perfect for dressing up for work or down for casual events.”)

The Old Navy Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress is now $24, or 25 percent off the regular price.