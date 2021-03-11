This Uncommon Le Creuset Pan, Now on Sale, Could Be Your New Kitchen Workhorse

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Why you want this: A sauteuse may not be the most discussed kitchen tool, but owners of this Le Creuset model praise it for its versatility. A sauteuse is like a shallower Dutch oven with sloped sides, which are designed to make stirring easier. This version is made from enameled cast iron, and—like a Dutch oven—can either go on the stove top or in the oven. It can be used for everything from making casseroles, stews, and noodles to braising meat.

What the critics say: The Kitchn writes, “This pretty cast iron pan is an all-in-one kitchen rock star. The wide, shallow base is perfect for sauteing veggies and searing or braising meats — all the stuff you’d do in your regular kitchen pan. But the sloping sides give you plenty of room to simmer soups, reduce sauces, and bake pasta dishes like you would in a heavy-duty pot.”

What the people say: A kitchen workhorse. (“I keep this pot sitting on my cooktop not only because it’s pretty and decorative, but I use it several times a week and it’s always handy. I generally am cooking for just two, and this is a perfect size for that to make enough for one night and plenty of leftovers for another night. I use it for just about everything … sautéing vegetables, browning meat, cooking chicken, making casseroles, making soup, small roasts. It’s just a great size … not too big and not too small. And it’s so easy to clean. I’ve never had to put much effort into getting baked-on food washed off. Highly recommend!”)

The Le Creuset Sauteuse is now $180, or 39 percent off the regular price.