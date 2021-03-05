Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

How do I convince my mom to feed me dinner early? For context, we try to have a family dinner every night, but it always goes horrendously wrong. Everybody in my family has very distinctive personalities that don’t really mesh well together, and the meal usually ends with at least 80 percent of my family feeling positively awful. I’m sorry I couldn’t provide an example, but it simply doesn’t sound right written out! You kinda have to experience dinner at my house to understand it. I know this is an awkward question position, as I am basically asking you to provide me with one ultimate excuse to why I can’t eat dinner with everybody else, but I am all out of ideas! Also, it is probably worth noting that dinner has started to cause me anxiety and stress on top of the typical quarantine emotions. I have tried addressing this with individual family members. Thank you for your time!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Please Feed Me First

Dear P.F.M.F.,

I am sorry that dinnertime is such a nightmare for you. Explain that the chaos of dinner is causing you great stress and anxiety; in other words, tell them the truth. Let your parent or guardian(s) know that as it stands now, you are unable to enjoy the meal and to feel the peace that you need to relax, to eat, and to recharge for the next day. Offer to either eat before everyone (this may at times require you to consider last night’s leftovers if dinner is still being prepared), after the table clears, or by yourself during the family meal if they will allow it.

There are some families that are so pressed about the ideal of family dinner that they may refuse to let anyone opt out for any reason. Hopefully, your loved ones will be more reasonable; if they aren’t able to understand your feelings with just your words, consider speaking to a teacher or another trusted adult at school who may be able to help you express yourself to them. I am wishing you all the best, and I truly hope that your family will give you a break soon!

Advertisement

Help! How can I support Slate so I can keep reading all the advice from Dear Prudence, Care and Feeding, Ask a Teacher, and How to Do It? Answer: Join Slate Plus.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Our town has a local library where a lot of kids hang out. They have a very popular “teen club.” Over the years, multiple older teens have been arrested for sexually abusing younger kids there. It’s been an ongoing issue since about 2004 and hasn’t improved—there’s at least one new arrest per year, if not more. As a result, we don’t go to the library anymore. We try to go to the library in the next town over, although it’s tough with traffic and schedules. Now all of my 14-year-old daughter’s friends hang out at the local library, and she wants to go too but I’ve forbidden it. She claims I’m being unfair and that she knows better than to get into a bad situation. My older kids, who are in their 20s now, warned me not to let her go. I also know there’s one guy who my daughter’s friend said “not to go near.” Am I being unreasonable?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—The Party Pooper

Dear T.P.P.,

You are not being unreasonable. Your children are not entitled to trips to the local teen den of sin. Less conscientious parents or those who simply haven’t gotten the tea on the shenanigans at the library yet may operate otherwise, but you know entirely too much about what is going on at this place for you to allow your daughter to go in good conscience. She’ll be disappointed, but she’ll get over it.

Try to spend less time yelling and saying, “That’s final!” and instead, focus on explaining to her why a place like that can be so dangerous and how the sort of incident that she may not think to be terribly serious now could cause her a lifetime of pain. Also, call your local alderperson, school board president … whoever might be able to do something to break up Club Library, because it sounds like a nightmare and like it might also make things difficult for those kids who do need and want to study there, especially anyone who doesn’t have computer access at home. Don’t become the face of the anti–Club Library movement if you can avoid it, but your voice on the matter should be heard. Good luck to you!

Advertisement

• If you missed Thursday’s Care and Feeding column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My boyfriend is going through a brutal and protracted custody battle. He has not been allowed his visitation with his youngest two children (ages 4 and 6) for over a year. His ex is using COVID-19 as the reason, since he is an essential worker and must work outside of the house, though she allows those she deems acceptable (i.e., her family) to come to her home for visits. This is, of course, devastating to him. I have done my absolute best to be supportive and understanding.

The issue I am running into now is that my health is suffering due to stress. I have bipolar disorder and a couple of chronic physical health conditions that flair up with high levels of stress. Between my demanding job and the level of stress at home, I am in a bad position. I am taking part in a partial hospitalization program and am making changes to my medications—basically trying to get back on track. I have asked for extra support from my boyfriend, who initially said, “Of course” but seems to be having trouble with the practical application of this, even going so far as to say, “You picked a really bad time to have one of your episodes.” I’ll let that speak for itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I know I’ll get through this and come out the other end. I always have. I guess my concern is, if he’s unable to support me, should I just leave and just take care of myself? Or should I appreciate the things he can and does do for me? Also, should I worry that if his ex finds out he’s dating someone with a mental health disorder, she will use it against him?

—Truly Torn

Dear T.T.,

I am so sorry that you are not receiving the care and support you desire.

Let’s start from the end and work backward. Your partner’s ex could use literally anything to try and make a case against him, from your model of car to your sheer existence, if she is inclined to do so. That does not mean that she would be successful, nor does it mean that your health issues are a threat to his custody battle or that you are inherently less capable than anyone else of being a good caregiver to children. I would advise you not to trouble yourself worrying over this.

What is more urgent, in my opinion, is that you are not getting what you would like to get from this guy at a time where you are vulnerable and the timing of his own personal crisis. He can’t give, but it sure seems like he can receive, and like you are more than willing to have his back. But while it’s one thing to be the sort of partner who can’t provide as much as he takes, it’s another to become a source of further pain for the person who is doing her best to be a helpful mate.

He threw your issues back in your face. I don’t know if this was on a particularly rough day, or if he’s typically that kind of nasty with you, but his remark was unnecessary and hurtful. It looks to me like you are faced with a dude who is at best, a little piece of something good that doesn’t go far enough, and at worst, a whole lot of something threatening to your emotional well-being.

Advertisement

I’d like to tell you to choose yourself, and to focus on your own healing and self-care. In fact, I will tell you to do that. However, I understand that it is very difficult to decide to be alone when there is someone in your life that you care for. If you do decide to push to work things out with this man, I urge you to insist on a version of this relationship that works for you. I’m glad that you know that no matter what, you can and will get through this! Sending you strength and the resolve to make the right choice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more of Slate’s parenting coverage, listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

Growing up, I attended a private religious school, where we received religious education half the day and secular teachings during the other half. I gained a ton of knowledge about my religion (which was important to my parents, as we are a tiny minority in the U.S.), but my secular education was lacking. I didn’t realize this until I transferred to a large public high school. I wound up being underprepared for college and, quite honestly, have not gotten as far in my career as peers who got a stronger secular education throughout. My daughter is now 4 years old, and we’re deciding whether to send her to a religious private school or a public school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On one hand, it’s important to us that she understand her religion/heritage and becoming bilingual at an early age (in the religion’s language) is helpful! On the other hand, the school is not diverse at all, and I’m concerned she will be as underprepared for a secular high school/college experience as I was. Do you have any advice for how we should navigate this decision?

—Secular or Nah

Dear S.o.N.,

You are faced with a decision that so many of us who are considered minorities of some sort grapple with when it comes time to enroll our children in school. Unfortunately, finding a school that offers everything we want for our children is often an elusive task. Your child should have a solid foundation in her culture, as her sense of self will undoubtably inform how she shows up in any setting. However, you cannot let her academic experience go by the wayside to focus only on that.

Advertisement

I think the best way forward is to consider what your child needs culturally, what she needs academically, and where you all are best equipped to fill in the gaps that any institution might have in terms of ensuring that they have both. If you choose the religious school, can you invest in outside tutoring and enrichment programs to help ensure that she’s a strong candidate for academic success? If she’s at the secular school, are there any programs that you can enroll her in after school and on weekends where she can experience some needed cultural immersion?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Balance is key, but it won’t be perfect, and it may be easier to solve for one need than the other. However, that doesn’t mean your daughter won’t thrive in the future. It’s possible that your parents were not focused on these dual needs in the way that you are and consequently, they weren’t able to make certain choices in order to help ready you for your post-religious school career. You, however, are being conscientious and proactive, and your child will benefit accordingly.

Advertisement

— Jamilah

More Advice From Slate

My mother-in-law hates me and makes no bones about it when she and I are alone. My husband doesn’t believe me, and she even gloats about that. We have to attend family functions at her home about once a month. (It used to be more frequent, but after I put my foot down, my husband agreed that monthly would be sufficient.) The problem is that after each visit, I wind up with a bad case of diarrhea; my husband does not. I don’t know if the other in-laws are affected, because if I asked, it would get back to her. I suspect that my mother-in-law is putting something in my food or drink. Last time, I barely made it home before being struck down. Now I am considering getting some “adult undergarments” to make sure I don’t ruin the car’s upholstery on the ride home from her place. Do you have any other advice?