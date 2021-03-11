Dear Prudence,

I married my partner in a quiet online ceremony due to COVID. I’m a man, she’s a woman, and we had decided beforehand that I would take her last name. We had a few reasons for this decision, one of them being that her name would sound like a famous comic book character (think “Lois Lane”) if she had taken mine. We didn’t mention this except to a few friends, since it didn’t seem like big news. My family never asked, and I never thought to mention it, so they heard about it for the first time on our wedding day when the officiant announced our names. They seemed shocked but were quiet at the time.

Since then, they have raised the subject well over a hundred times. My mom actually phoned me in tears asking why I had “rejected our family name,” while my dad constantly implies that my lovely wife (whom he previously really liked) is a monstrous control freak. My mom and brother are both horrified that I didn’t “insist” our future children “carry on my name,” and when I’ve tried to remind them that we are not actually a monarchical dynasty, they switch tactics and claim that we must simply prefer my wife’s family to mine. Honestly, right now, that’s true, because her family have responded perfectly reasonably, while mine are behaving like this. I’ve taken to ending conversations with my parents and brother when they raise the issue, which has been every single conversation. My wife was very upset the last time we spoke because they shouted at her for “emasculating” me. I’m anxious that they not get a chance to yell at her again. Can you advise me on a way to firmly shut down this topic once and for all? It’s been six months now. I feel like I’ve told them repeatedly, “We’re not discussing this,” in every call, and I’m at my wits’ end. We were close before, but they seem willing to die on this hill and are actually begging me to change my name back if I won’t “reason” with my wife.

—Ivanhoe the Disinherited

I don’t mean to make light of your situation, because it sounds absolutely demoralizing, but there’s something a little funny about the image of three adults throwing a six-months-long temper tantrum about emasculation and the innate wickedness of women and generally acting like Lancastrians who’ve just seen the Red Rose removed from their bannermen and country houses after the Battle of Northampton, all over a grown man changing his name from Derek Prince to Derek Swafford. It would be tempting (but probably counterproductive) to send them all a link to Oprah’s recent interview with Harry (last name pending) and Meghan Markle. The circumstances are unfortunate, but the road ahead is clear: There’s nothing to do but stop taking their calls entirely, I’m afraid. If they were going to listen to reason or catch themselves after the first few prematurely ended conversations, they would have done so. You’ve given them countless opportunities to behave reasonably and treat you like an adult capable of making his own decisions, and they’ve declined.

I realize this may feel painful and bewildering if you considered your relationship to be close before this, but don’t let that bewilderment confuse you into another six months of putting up with cruel nonsense. It may be out of character for them, or it may be entirely in character and you’ve simply never seen this side of them before because you never displeased them before. Protect your wife from continued harassment, and safeguard your own peace of mind by not answering their calls, deleting their voicemails, and ignoring their emails. If at some point they’re able to say, “We’re very sorry for how we’ve behaved. We won’t ever bring your name change up again, and we’d like to try to re-establish a relationship with you, if you’re open to it,” you can revisit the possibility of a conversation. But don’t settle for less.

Dear Prudence,

I have been friends with “Ann” for more than a decade. We’ve supported each other through divorces, new relationships, childbirth, and childrearing. We have a group text thread with another friend. Our topics of conversation run the gamut from very serious to very silly and sometimes very crass. Nothing has ever seemed off-limits. During early lockdown, Ann started engaging in what seemed like risky behavior. She was going on multiple Tinder dates with strangers and not social distancing, going out in her town, etc.

I never commented on it until she’d been avoiding our group text for several days. I texted her, “You fucked ‘Mr. Third Tinder Date Guy,’ didn’t you?” I was using it as a teasing opener to why she’d gone dark on the group thread. She replied “I’m done with you,” and then didn’t reply to any further texts or phone calls. (I sent many in quick succession trying to figure out what the hell just happened.) It’s one thing to have a problem and be angry and want to talk something out, but to drop a bomb and leave no opening for communication is awful and unfair.

I tried calling at least 15 times. After radio silence, I texted her that she owed me an explanation and that I found her behavior “disgusting.” I texted her that I’m not disposable and deserve the respect of an explanation. I told her that she made me feel like actual garbage and that I thought it was despicable to treat a friend of 12 years like that. Days later she only replied to chastise my reaction to her awful behavior, and said that me calling her behavior disgusting made her more resolute in her decision to be done with me.

She still never offered an explanation to why she was done with me in the first place! I don’t feel safe in a relationship of any kind that can be destroyed by one joke or crass comment (even though there’s a history of both in our conversations). The other option is that Ann had been accumulating grievances and never addressing them with me, then dumped me after some last straw in a pile of straw I never knew existed. That also feels like an emotionally unsafe relationship. In an effort not to be a hypocrite, I wrote her a letter explaining that I had no interest in reconciling and explained why, citing the reasons above.

I’ve mostly moved on, but every once in a while, the sting of being treated as disposable creeps back in. Am I crazy for taking this so personally? Did I mishandle things by seconding against ever reconciling? I want to work through issues, but I don’t want to accept being treated like trash.

—Dumped by a Friend

I’m not going to make a ruling on whether anyone is “crazy” or not, although it’s a question I’m often asked. (I don’t think it’s useful or kind to categorize someone as either “crazy” or “not crazy,” especially not for the purposes of determining whether a relationship is salvageable.) But I do think you mishandled things with Ann, quite seriously, and in a way that sheds light on why she may not have felt prepared to discuss her frustrations with you before.

Let’s go back to early lockdown. You had a close friend whose COVID risks struck you as dangerous, you were concerned about said risks, and you also knew she was avoiding conversations in the group chat. You didn’t give her a call or ask how she was doing. You didn’t say, “Is everything all right? I noticed you haven’t been responding to the group thread—let me know if it’s been getting too overwhelming to keep up with it, or if you’d rather stay in touch some other way.” You joked about something that bothered you instead of addressing it straightforwardly, and that joke was very much at Ann’s expense. That was not straightforward, kind, or helpful, and I think you know that, which is why you’ve tried in your letter to characterize it as affectionate chiding that Ann ought to have taken good-naturedly. Then, when she responded angrily, you bombarded her with numerous texts and 15 calls, which is a wildly inappropriate way to try to force someone else to give you what you want.

You knew perfectly well that Ann didn’t want to talk. You could have said something like, “This is really unexpected. I’ve obviously hurt your feelings. I’m sorry; I didn’t want to do that. Let me know if you want to talk about this later.” Ann continued to make it clear that she didn’t want to discuss it, at which point you wrote her an angry letter detailing something she already knew, which is that the two of you are no longer friends. I doubt at this point that it would be possible for the two of you to “work through issues”—that letter was a pretty definitive way of ensuring reconciliation remains impossible—but I do think you can act differently in the future so that other friends don’t find the prospect of telling you that you’ve hurt their feelings quite so daunting.

None of this means that you are an awful friend, that everything must have been entirely your fault, or that Ann acted blamelessly during this fight. But you missed an opportunity to grant an angry, hurt friend the time and space she might have needed in order to revisit the conversation once you had both calmed down. As a result, you seem to have lost that friendship for good. Since you believe you could never feel safe with her again, that may be for the best. But emotional safety is a two-way street. You can’t control how Ann feels about you or what she does in the future. You can’t force her to listen to you yell at her again. What you can control is how you treat your other friends, whether you continue to make “crass jokes” about serious issues that require direct and caring conversation, whether you apologize when you’ve hurt someone’s feelings or immediately demand that they explain exactly why they’re hurt, whether you take “No” or “Not right now” for a valid answer or respond by blowing up someone else’s phone. Finding healthier, slower ways to respond to your own feelings of hurt and anger will go a long way toward ensuring you don’t lose another friendship the way you lost this one.

Dear Prudence,

I’m a woman. More than 20 years ago, as a freshman in college, I briefly dated a guy in my dorm. He was actually my first kiss. I broke it off because I wasn’t really into him, and he took it pretty hard. He later started dating my roommate. They were together for several years and lived together after we graduated, until she broke up with him. He then fell off the map, but I occasionally search his name online just to see if he’s resurfaced. Well, he did! He was arrested for child pornography in a dramatic FBI raid. I feel really weird about the whole thing, and I want to talk to someone about it. But the only person who knew him that I’m still in touch with is my old roommate. It is entirely possible she doesn’t know this happened. Should I bring it up to her? Should I leave things alone? I don’t want to bring up any trauma for her (she’s very happily married). We obviously didn’t know this about him at the time.

—Arrested Ex

Approaching a conversation like this one is often tricky, because asking a friend, “Would you want to hear some upsetting news about our mutual ex, or would you rather not?” is often so intriguing and anxiety-inducing that the answer might very well be, “Well, I wouldn’t have sought it out, but now that I’m aware there’s something upsetting to know about him, I won’t feel at peace until I’ve heard it.” But it does at least give her the opportunity to decide whether she wants to know, and makes it clear that you won’t press her if she doesn’t want to discuss it beyond simply exchanging information. If she’s not interested and you still feel a need to talk things over, you can turn to another friend. They may not know this man personally, but they’ll still be able to commiserate and console you as you process a distressing update about a long-ago ex.

Dear Prudence,

What can I do about my partner no longer being attracted to me? I’m 27 and nonbinary, and I’ve been on masculinizing HRT for about a year now. This has led to pretty bad acne. I also started eating disorder treatment about six months ago, which has led to weight gain. My partner, “Tammy,” is 28, nonbinary, and has been on feminizing HRT for about a year now, which has lowered their libido. They’ve also been diagnosed with ADHD and are on the autism spectrum. We’ve been together for about three years, living together for two. Tammy has another partner in a different city; I don’t have any other partners.

I’d noticed a lot of behaviors over the last several months that seemed to suggest that Tammy wasn’t as attracted to me as they used to be, but I have certain deeper insecurities around my appearance because of the eating disorder. I asked them straight-out a few times, and they always responded that they didn’t want to feed my insecurities by giving a “yes or no” answer. Then I started asking if they could at least do the stuff they used to to show their attraction, like telling me I’m cute, touching me, etc. They would agree in the moment but never actually follow through, even though I made it clear that I wanted something to assuage my anxieties. The other night (after probably a dozen conversations about this), they admitted that I am right. They’re not attracted to me anymore.

Advertisement

I feel totally devastated. Tammy still wants to get married (soon, even), raise kids, and all the other things we’d planned for our future. They love me so much, and I could tell it was a very painful admission. But I feel like my only options to get them to be attracted to me again are to detransition and go back to restricting my food, which basically aren’t really options for me. I don’t know how I can have a marriage to someone who I know doesn’t see me as sexy or appealing in that way. Even if they did start to become attracted to me again, I don’t know how I could ever trust or believe them again. I just don’t see my self-esteem coming back from this.

—Ugly After All

I don’t think you should enter into a marriage with someone who’s not attracted to you. I don’t think you should marry Tammy, or raise children, or continue planning a future together. I think you should break up, and be very sad about that for a while, and mourn the loss of that relationship. And then I think you should date someone else. I agree that your other options (forcing yourself back into disordered and restrictive eating, stopping HRT, or continuing to beg your partner to touch you or display affection that you desperately want) are untenable, and I share your belief that you would not feel relaxed or desired even if tomorrow Tammy said, “It’s back, I’m attracted to you again, get over here.” Tammy might be prepared to get married and live together forever even without mutual attraction, but such an arrangement would be unbearable for you, so there’s only one remaining option. I’m so sorry that all I can offer you right now is the gift of clarity. You know what you need to do next. I wish you didn’t have to do it, especially when you’re still receiving treatment for something as distressing and all-encompassing as an eating disorder, but it’s the only way you can prioritize your own well-being and contentment.

Dear Prudence,

I’ve known this particular man for two years. He’s broken things off with me twice. He is still married. I met him on a dating site, and since the beginning he has maintained that he is separated from his wife, but they still live together. He says they established a “separation agreement” last year and that he moved into the basement apartment of their house. I’ve never been there.

The first time we dated, he canceled on me to be with his wife because she was upset because he recently told her he was “done” with the marriage. He has continued to do things for his wife the past two years, but he says he doesn’t do as much for her now and that they live separate lives. The second time we broke up because he felt like he was depressed, told me he needed time to sort his mind out, and said he needed to go back to therapy.

Advertisement

It’s now several months later. We’ve texted, and he says he thinks about me every day, and when he feels ready for a relationship I “will naturally come to mind.” He wants to regain my trust and to show me that he has changed before ultimately letting me decide if I want to be with him or not. I find his proposal preposterous, like he is selling a product. The two times he was the one who broke things off, and now he is trying to make it seem as if he is giving me the final say. We had a recent argument relating to his being there for his wife (again). This time it’s because she is upset about their aging family dog. I was not pleased. I told him that we should stop communicating for now until he sort things out in his head and life. Am I overreacting? Why is it so difficult to get over him?

—Relationship Roller Coaster

I don’t think you’re overreacting, although I’m not sure why it’s so difficult to get over him. Is he great in bed or something? He sounds flaky and like a fairly unconvincing liar, and I share your disdain for his “Thanks for your application to be my girlfriend. Currently all positions have been filled. Should a position open up in the future, you will certainly be at the top of the list” approach to trying to keep you on the hook. Is the inconsistent attention and the appeal of possibly “winning him away” from his wife thrilling? Is there something about the nature of a one-sided, on-and-off relationship that feels exciting, that protects you from something you’re afraid of, that helps you avoid something you don’t want to confront if you contemplated dating someone who might be actually available? Whatever other elements may be at play here, you don’t have to perfectly psychoanalyze yourself in order to figure out exactly “why” you haven’t been able to delete his number yet. You can just delete his number and stop listening to a bunch of empty promises whenever you’re ready to be done.

Dear Prudence,

When the vaccine rollout started, my state opened a site where you could “pre-register” for a shot. Qualifying pre-existing conditions included cancer, sickle-cell anemia, Down syndrome, and “obese and overweight BMI.” They were all lumped together in a single yes-or-no question. My BMI is in the overweight range, and several months ago would have been in the obese range. While I do want to lose weight, I also have a very large chest, which makes my weight higher than most women of my height and other dimensions. I felt a little uncomfortable selecting yes, but figured this was only a first step and eventually down the line, I’d be asked which condition on the list I actually had.

Advertisement

A month later, I received an email telling me I was now eligible. Two days later I was able to get an appointment. I’m feeling very guilty. I’m lucky enough to be able to work from home. I know there are other people with serious health conditions who can’t work from home, and still others who are eligible but struggling to find appointments (I didn’t do anything special outside of logging on to the website early in the morning). To make matters more complicated, while the state’s site still lists “overweight BMI” as a qualifying condition, I only see “obesity” listed elsewhere. I called our state’s vaccine hotline to clarify whether I should really have an appointment. The very well-meaning person told me if I got an email saying I’m eligible, then I’m eligible. I’m convinced she didn’t understand my question. Is it wrong of me to take this appointment when I know there are others who need it more than me? I am constantly cycling between being overwhelmed with guilt and feeling OK with this because I didn’t do anything wrong, and at the end of the day, they need to put shots in arms.

—Vaccine Conundrum

There are relatively few moments in life where one can make medicalized fatphobia work in one’s favor. Take that opportunity. You asked for confirmation that you qualify for the vaccine, and you heard from state officials that you do. The reason you’ve convinced yourself that the hotline worker did not actually understand your question is not because you were unclear, or because you’ve secretly gotten away with something due to a loophole no one else has been able to recognize. You feel guilty and undeserving, and you want someone to tell you that you shouldn’t actually receive it. But you qualify, you answered the questions asked of you, and there is no medical or public safety–related reason the state government should ask “Before you click ‘submit,’ please describe your bustline so we can determine the exact distribution of fat on your body” before scheduling vaccine appointments. Get your shot. If you would like to help high-risk members of your community make their own appointments, look for ways to volunteer. But don’t put off your own appointment once you qualify.

