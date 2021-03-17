Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

We held a small gathering for my youngest child’s birthday, just us and four grandparents. It was held with the understanding that all of us were following COVID protocols and not taking unnecessary risks. Well, my dad showed up sick. He and my mom claimed that it was bronchitis and that he was on antibiotics. Two days later, my dad was hospitalized with pneumonia and COVID. At the hospital, my mom learned he had lost his sense of smell and taste the day before the party. He decided he still needed to be at the party, exposing myself, husband, our children, and my in-laws.

I’m so angry. Since he became sick, I’ve learned that he and my mom lied to me about following COVID protocols, going to meet with friends and attend Bible study in people’s homes without wearing masks. I’m at a loss about how to hold Dad accountable for exposing us, because I would have been understanding if he’d said he was sick and felt better staying home. I know I can’t control my parents’ behavior, but as a result we’re paying for their choices. I’m dealing with angry teens who can’t go to school or extracurricular activities, upset in-laws, a husband who can’t get much done at his job because the kids are home quarantining, and my own feelings. I’ve tried talking to my mom about this, but get yelled at for being selfish, even though I’m calling to check up on them, getting groceries delivered, and handling all the family business functions I can away from the main office (yes, I work for the family business). How do I hold my parents accountable for their behavior, even though I will be met with anger and pushback?

—Stressed Out in PA

Dear Stressed,

I fully understand your feelings, and I’m sure if I were in your position, I’d be upset and freely venting to all of my group chats. I’m not completely sure what you mean by holding your parents “accountable,” though, as they aren’t going to be able to further justify or atone for their poor choices at this point, and they themselves are already dealing with the consequences in a serious and frightening way. The most they can do is acknowledge your feelings, apologize for being dishonest and putting your family at risk, and promise to be more cautious from now on—and if that’s what you want, you can ask for as much. But if I were you, I might wait until your dad is home and fully recovered, because they may not be at all receptive to that discussion until he is.

I’m not sure if the birthday party was outdoors or indoors, masked or not, etc., but of course an indoor get-together with four grandparents and three households would technically be an unnecessary risk in and of itself. I don’t say this to be judgmental or preachy; it’s just a fact—the more people and households there are in the mix, the more likely it is that someone has not been as responsible as you wish, or as careful as they claim. And now, in your words, you (and your kids, and your husband, and your in-laws) are paying for those choices.

You can think about what the goal of further discussion would be, for you, and whether there’s anything your parents could actually say that would make you feel better at this point. Understandably, your dad’s health is probably all that they are able to focus on at the moment. Once he’s well again, you can try to talk with them about this if you still want to, although you may need to brace yourself for the possibility that they will still be defensive and not respond the way you hope. (Plenty of parents really don’t like to be corrected or challenged by their adult kids, even if the kids happen to be right.) I also wouldn’t get together with extended family again until you’ve all gotten vaccinated, as recent events point to the fact that it is risky, and you can neither control nor fully trust your parents’ judgment or behavior. If one of your goals is to get them to take the COVID risk more seriously, though, they might well do so from now on—I’d imagine that your father’s unfortunate illness and hospitalization will do more to convince them than any talking-to could.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My kids go to a large, diverse public school that organizes announcements and presentations during Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. I think this is great—my husband is Black and I am Indian, and our kids love showing us what they learned about Black American writers, athletes, scientists, and other important people.

In the four years they’ve been going to school here, though, the only South Asian historical figure they’re told about during AAPI Heritage Month is Gandhi. I wish they were told about more people from their culture, not just the most famous one. I want to say something before this May (AAPI Heritage Month), but I feel like it might come across as saying the school isn’t doing enough, or that other cultures aren’t as important. My husband thinks I’m making this too big a deal and says it’s really not that important for kids to learn about, because I already go to their classes to talk about Diwali and Holi. But I’m not sure. Is this worth talking about? What could I say to avoid sounding rude?

—Wondering in WA

Dear Wondering,

It is absolutely worth talking about and not rude in the slightest if you want to suggest some other South Asian people for students at your kids’ school to learn about. They should get to hear stories about Americans of South Asian descent. While it is of course fine and good for students to learn about Gandhi, the point of AAPI Heritage Month is to bring attention to the important histories and experiences of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans, and recognize how many have contributed in different ways to this country.

In an ideal world, of course, this wouldn’t have fallen to you to address, because the school would already be on it. But if you’re so moved, I think it would be not only fine but generous of you to take the time to offer some recommendations. You can probably start by just sending an email to your children’s teachers: “I know AAPI Heritage Month is coming up, and the kids will be learning about the contributions of Asian and Pacific Americans all month long. I thought I’d share some suggestions of notable South Asian Americans to include in the lessons, just in case it’s helpful. Feel free to share this list with other teachers!” If I were an educator at your school, I wouldn’t take any offense at all, and I certainly wouldn’t assume you were reaching out because you don’t think other cultures are important; I’d just be grateful to receive your suggestions.

Dear Care and Feeding,

We are very close with my husband’s sister, who lives in the same town as us. Last summer she got a puppy, and now she refuses to leave the dog by itself at her house. My husband doesn’t want the dog to come over to our house, which I respect, but she guilts the rest of the family into having every family gathering at her house so she doesn’t have to leave the dog. We have small children, and sometimes it’s helpful for gatherings to be at our house. She is also giving up work hours just so she doesn’t have to leave the dog, which seems like a bad financial decision given that she still has student loans to pay off. I am getting increasingly frustrated that all our family scheduling is revolving around a dog. Do I just deal with this since she is an adult and it’s her dog? She knows that I am frustrated that the dog can’t be left at home, but that hasn’t changed her behavior.

—Not a Dog Lover in Minneapolis

Dear NaDLiM,

I understand your irritation. I’m just not sure you have many options other than to accept that your husband’s sister is currently very anxious about leaving her dog alone, while your husband is firmly opposed to letting the dog visit your house. Maybe one or both these things will change at some point in the future—one can hope! But at the moment, your sister-in-law and (I assume) your husband are already aware that the situation frustrates you, and they’re not budging.

Of course, your SIL will eventually have to leave her dog home alone (I say this as someone whose own pandemic pup has rarely been alone—believe me, I’m taking your letter as a cautionary tale!). But in the meantime, I don’t believe you need to say anything to her about her sacrificed work shifts or student loan payments, nor do I think you can effectively tell her what to do regarding her dog; as you say, she’s an adult. I do think it’s perfectly acceptable to opt out of get-togethers when it’s genuinely inconvenient for you and/or your kids. Just because your SIL is choosing to organize her entire calendar around the dog doesn’t mean you have to go along with it every time.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 4-year-old daughter has discovered the older Disney princess movies. I thought it would happen at preschool, but she’s been home for a year because of COVID, so I can’t blame her peers. I can only really blame us, because we have not kept her from watching The Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, and—she’s gotten fixated on this one now—Beauty and the Beast. The songs, unfortunately, are very good, and at first we thought we preferred her watching these movies to some of the algorithmically generated content that’s out there for her age group—at least there’s some artistry involved. But I also feel like these movies are too old, and too regressive, for her. The other day a trusted colleague mentioned that she wouldn’t let her similar-aged children see The Little Mermaid, and it gave me a pang.

My child really seems to be working through something in analyzing the romantic pairings in Beauty and the Beast, particularly. She is obsessed with talking about Gaston: Why is Gaston so mean? Why does he think Belle will like him? etc. We’ve actually had some good conversations about bullying, about people who never use their power to be kind, and so on. But at the same time, there are a lot of gender politics that I don’t like. And now she has a “crush” on a family friend’s 7-year-old and talks a lot about wanting to wear a pretty dress so that he will think she’s pretty. And this, obviously, makes me feel like I’ve fundamentally failed. How old are non-Disneyfied preschoolers when they start talking about “crushes”? How do I balance the good and the potential harm of these movies? And have you ever withdrawn a beloved cultural product from circulation, once it’s gotten into a child’s bones like this?

—Wilting Rose

Dear Wilting Rose,

When I had kids, I swore that princess fever would never take hold in our house. Then one day, while attempting to work without child care, I rented Frozen out of sheer desperation. Within days, my kids were dancing around the living room in Anna and Elsa costumes (who bought them the costumes? I suppose I must have), singing the entire soundtrack from memory. Life comes at you fast.

Balancing the potential good and harm of different types of kid media is a constant negotiation. Everyone’s mileage—and tolerance for fairy-tale storylines that include teenage heroines getting engaged—will vary! I get why it’s tempting to attribute your 4-year-old’s “crush” to some of the more problematic princess movies. They might well be a factor, and they also have other dynamics and plot elements that aren’t great, even if your kid totally misses them at her age (I haven’t encouraged The Little Mermaid at our house; we’re more of a Mulan/Moana family). But I also think there are children of all genders and ages who develop “crushes” or who want to dress up and/or be found pretty or cute, etc., who really don’t care much about Disney movies at all. And even if you phased most of these movies out of your kid’s pop culture diet—which is a fine decision, if you want to make it!—there’d still be … all the other pop culture and societal pressure to deal with, you know?

If you feel like your daughter is definitely picking up stuff you’d rather she didn’t from the movies, you can certainly try to introduce other ones instead. (You may also wish to do this for your own sake—Snow White’s voice really grates.) The most important thing is to talk often with your kid about the things you actually want her to care about, encourage her to think and ask good questions about the movies and books she consumes, and honestly point out when you think something is off or harmful—all of which you’re already doing! And remember: No matter what you do, most phases, like all princess movies, eventually, thankfully, come to an end.

—Nicole

