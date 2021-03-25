Prepare for a Perfect Spring Day With This Cooler, Now at a Chilled-Out Price

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Why you want this: Though indoor entertaining is now finally on the pandemic horizon, we still face a period of time where gathering outside will be safer, or simply more pleasant! Whether you’re having folks over to your backyard or just taking your lunch to the park, this 5-Quart Coleman cooler is small enough to be easily portable, but large enough to pack a personal picnic or store drinks for a small get-together.

What the experts say: Good Housekeeping writes, “Coleman is a ubiquitous brand that has been making coolers since the 1950s. The Coleman 5 Quart FlipLid weighs in less than two pounds and it can keep six cans with ice cold for over one day. It features a sliding lid that doubles as a serving tray with two cupholders when flipped over and a pail-style plastic handle that makes it easy to carry.”

What the people say: Everyman-sized. “This is a great little cooler that bucks the current trend towards massively over-insulated coolers. I’m not a complete indoorsman, but at the same time, I don’t need something that’ll keep ice from melting over a three day fishing trip. This cooler fits my needs perfectly, whether they be keeping a couple of beers cold when “porch drinkin’” with my neighbors, or a couple of sodas to keep handy on a road trip. This is a cooler that is well tailored to real-world food and drink storage needs.”

The Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler is now $13, or 33 percent off the regular price.

(Note: The Amazon pricing for this cooler fluctuates often, but we believe $13 is overall a good value for this item.)