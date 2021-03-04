Keep Your Locks Nourished Between Cuts With This Popular Hair Mask, Now on Sale

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Why you want this: Many people still aren’t visiting the salon as often as they did before the pandemic, so it’s nice to be able to achieve that silky hair feeling at home. Hair masks are deep conditioning treatments made up of oils and proteins to protect the hair’s cuticle, which you leave on longer than a regular conditioner. This Briogeo mask is designed for all hair types, and is simple to use: They recommend weekly applications, leaving the product in for 5-10 minutes.

Advertisement

What the experts say: This mask is an Allure Reader’s Choice Award winner—Allure contributor Elizabeth Denton writes, “Briogeo is one of the best-selling hair-care lines at Sephora, and this mask in particular packs a powerful punch with ingredients like rosehip, sweet almond, avocado oils, biotin, and algae extract — all of which help to moisturize, repair, and strengthen weak, damaged hair.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What the people say: An effective revitalizer between haircuts. (“I’ve been putting off getting a hair cut because of Covid, but my dry, split ends were becoming unbearable so I decided to find a conditioner that would help. Wow. This product really delivered. My split end are still there and I still need a haircut, but this has made my hair feel so soft and much healthier than before.”)

Advertisement

The Brigeo “Don’t Despair, Repair!” Deep Conditioning Mask is now $29, or 20 percent off the regular price.