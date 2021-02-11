How to Do It

Live With How to Do It Columnists Rich and Stoya

By

Join our How to Do It columnists Rich Juzwiak and Stoya for a special Valentine’s Day show, as they give us something extra to look forward to during the season of love, lust, and everything in between. Use the player above or tune in on Facebook or YouTube to add your own questions and comments on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

