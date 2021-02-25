Serve Up Your Crispiest Fantasies With This Air Fryer, Now on Sale

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Why you want this: Though people have attempted all sorts of culinary concoctions during quarantine, one thing you may miss is a good fried indulgence—who has the patience for all that oil and splatter at home? Air fryers make pub-style treats simple (and much lighter, employing convection heat instead of bubbling fat to cook), but enthusiasts say that that they are also great for everything from cookies to salmon. At the current price of $59, the Ultrean is one of the least expensive models available.

What the experts say: Glamour’s Erin Parker explains that this little air fryer was her solution to a broken oven and limited counter space. She writes, “As soon as I saw how quickly and thoroughly it cooked pretty much anything, I was hooked. It became my new culinary obsession, and I found a million ways to utilize the appliance. Within a week I’d made everything from cauliflower-crust pizza to baked eggs to crispy kimchi fried rice that actually measured up to my go-to Korean spot.”

What the people say: A tidier way to fry. (“I love fried food (I use various healthy oils; grape seed, olive, avocado) but I hate the mess. This contains everything so no splashing. Very easy to clean. I put the basket in the sink to soak while we eat and then lightly scrub afterward. So easy to make chicken wings, fried shrimp, and lots of vegetables. We got it for Christmas and my wife commented that I seem to use have used it every day since. Very happy.”)

The Ultrean Air Fryer is now $59, or 38 percent off the regular price.