Beef Up Your Home Workouts With These Resistance Bands, Now on Sale

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Why you want this: If you’re looking to get a little more serious about working out at home, but aren’t interested in investing in a full gym set-up, resistance bands are a cheap and simple way to introduce a whole new set of exercises into your routine. Scanning the internet, you can find resistance band workouts that target pretty much every single muscle group. The Letsfit resistance band set accommodates a wide variety of moves and intensity levels with five bands, marked with strength levels from X-light to X-heavy.

Advertisement

What the experts say: Victoria Moorhouse, writing for Popsugar, says that the Letsfit bands were a great solution for her at-home workouts— they’re effective but small enough to stow away in a drawer. She writes, “The brand notes that they can be used for anything from stretching and recovery to Pilates and strength training. I have been using the bands to boost my squats and hip raises, to up the intensity of squat jacks and planks, and during Pilates workouts.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What the people say: Portable and versatile. (“I wanted something that was low cost and easy to use …This set is ideal for stretching (to warm up and cool down) and for a complete full-body workout. Also ideal to use for stretching just to stay limber and to help improve flexibility. I love the convenient and portable carrying bag—all bands and the user manual fit neatly inside the bag, which is about 3” by 6”, or small enough to fit in my pocket or backpack if needed, which means I can use them at home while I watch TV to get a good stretch, or take them to the gym to stretch and add in some lightweight exercises, or take them to the park or beach and do the same.”)

Advertisement

The Letsfit resistance bands are now $8, or 33 percent off the regular price.