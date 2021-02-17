Give Your Pup a Prehistorically Good Time With This Dino Chew Toy, Now on Sale

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Why you want this: If your pup is in need of a fresh chew, this Nylabone dinosaur toy has a reputation for keeping dogs entertained throughout the day. It is designed for tough chewers, and reviewers comment that it has persevered through ferocious gnaws to which other toys have succumbed.

What the experts say: Insider writes, “The Nylabone Dental Dinosaur Chew is designed to satisfy a dog’s natural desire to chew while also providing dental benefits. … Covered with gently rounded nubs and bristles, this toy helps scrape plaque and tartar off the surface of your dog’s teeth as he chews, reducing his risk for periodontal disease.”

What the people say: An appealing chew. (“From the moment I gave this toy to Paco, he has chewed for HOURS and HOURS. He’s a small dog, but he chews BIG! I don’t know what it is about this one, but its little nubs just fill his needs. I hate to think what he’d be destroying otherwise.”)

The Nylabone DuraChew Dinosaur Dog Toy is now $6, or 35 percent off the regular price.