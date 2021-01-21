Downtime

Biden’s Nieces! Bernie’s Mittens! All of Michelle Obama!

The altogether thrilling fashion of the inauguration, reviewed.

By
Lady Gaga in front of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with Lady Gaga. Photo by Andrew Harnik/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden’s inauguration isn’t just a relief in terms of politics. It’s also a relief in terms of style: After four years of Scotch-taped ties and generally upsetting aesthetics, we can finally expect some more appealing visuals. At Biden’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, he, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, their families, and other attendees, gave us our first official glimpse at what the fashion of the Biden years might have in store. And it was pretty spectacular, honestly.

Advertisement
US President-elect Joe Biden flanked by wife Dr. Jill Biden arriving for his inauguration as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden Patrick Semansky/AFP via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

President Biden wore an understated navy suit and overcoat, both by Ralph Lauren, but no surprises here: The women’s outfits were far more worthy of discussion. First lady Jill Biden, in a turquoise-y blue coat and matching dress by Markarian, an up-and-coming American label, partook in one of the big trends of the day, dressing monochromatically. As notable as all the head-to-toe looks in one color were, each woman was able to put her own spin on it, and Jill’s, with her textured wool and darker collar and cuffs, had a touch of fairy-godmother-from-Sleeping Beauty whimsy to it. Both the president and the first lady wore masks as well, a choice that seems like a no-brainer in the pandemic but that certainly has never before been a common sight at an inauguration. In contrast to the super-spreader events of the Trump White House, the sea of masked faces were some kind of relief. The question of how to pair masks with formalwear also introduced a novel challenge here—the first lady led the way by opting for a shade similar to the rest of her outfit.

Advertisement
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, incoming Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Harris answered the question of what the first-ever female vice president wears to be sworn in: a purple suit by Christopher John Rogers, an American designer who is Black and queer, with darker gloves and a black mask. The emphasis on uplifting American designers represents a return to the Obama era, when first lady Michelle Obama was known for championing American, and often Black American, labels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Though pantsuits are normally Kamala’s thing, for the inauguration, she went a bit more feminine and formal. (She also skipped the Chucks.) Vogue and other outlets speculated that the purple, though it looked royal blue in some lights á la The Dress, may have been a reference to both the women’s suffrage movement and the idea of bipartisanship, purple being the result of mixing red and blue; others said it called back to her campaign colors and Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to run for president. Kamala also wore a set of pearls—by an American designer of Puerto Rican heritage, Wilfredo Rosado—that have special significance to members of the sorority she was part of at Howard University, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Advertisement
Former US President Barack Obama and Former US First Lady Michelle Obama arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama Jonathan Ernst/AFP via Getty Images

But the undisputed showstopper of the day, to judge by the rapture online, was Michelle Obama in another monochromatic standout in a maroon look by Sergio Hudson, a Black American designer. The outfit’s floor-length coat, funky belt, and high-waisted, bell-bottomed pants added some serious swagger to the day’s proceedings, as befitting a post-presidency first lady who can dress like she has Netflix money and no more campaigns or approval ratings to worry about ever again.

Naomi Biden and Natalie Biden, granddaughters of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, arrive to his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
Natalie, Naomi, and Finnegan Biden Alex Wong/Getty Images
Ashley Biden carries her nephew alongside half brother Hunter Biden during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
Baby Beau Biden Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Some more ecstatic favorites from the day included the Biden granddaughters, who wore pantsuits and matching jackets (and masks) in pink, white, and tan, leading more than one Twitter user to joke that they were serving Neapolitan-ice-cream chic. Their only real in-family competition? Hunter Biden’s baby son Beau, having a plaid/bonnet moment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
Nancy Pelosi Alex Wong/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton arrive for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)
Hillary Clinton Pool/Getty Images

More monochromatic queens included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in blue and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton—remember her?—who opted for a similar shade of purple as Kamala with her pantsuit selection, but her choice of a darker jacket gave the look decidedly less drama.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Doug Emhoff (from left), Vice President Elect Kamala Harris, Cole Emhoff, Ella Emhoff, and Vice President Mike Pence stand as Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
Ella Emhoff Win McNamee/Getty Images

Meanwhile, it’s safe to say that the ceremony was a big coming out moment for the extended Harris-Emhoff clan. Ella Emhoff, the vice president’s stepdaughter, turned heads with her quirky sparkle-laden Miu Miu coat—which turns out to be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her Ella’s art-school-kid style, as evidenced by her Instagram page, which is full of her modeling unique clothes she’s made herself. Guessing her follower count is gonna see a bump.

Advertisement
Meena Harris, niece of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, arrives the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
Meena Harris Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Another one of Kamala’s most stylish relatives might be her niece Meena Harris, who rocked a green dress and silver boots to the inauguration, but whose husband, Nikolas Ajagu, may have outshone her with his Air Jordan Dior 1s … if it weren’t for both of them being outdone by their daughters, wearing furry animal-print coats inspired by a coat Kamala wore in a childhood photo Meena shared on Twitter.

Advertisement
Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman Alex Wong/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Elsewhere in new faces, inaugural poet Amanda Gorman proved that she is just as good at putting together outfits as she is at putting together words, wearing a bright yellow Prada coat, a red satin headband, and a red bejeweled mask that was probably the best face covering of the day.

Lady Gaga talks with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
Lady Gaga Win McNamee/Getty Images
Advertisement

No fashion roundup of the inauguration would be complete without an overview of the pop stars in attendance. National anthem singer Lady Gaga, whose most recent album title, Chromatica, preordained that she would not be limited to one color, wore a custom Schiaparelli Couture ball gown, featuring a navy long-sleeve top and low-waisted red bell skirt. With milkmaid-style braids and an oversize gold dove pin, Gaga did a nice job of integrating “inauguration-appropriate” with the ongoing performance art piece that is being Lady Gaga.

US singer Jennifer Lopez arrives to sing during the 59th Presidential Inauguration on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Jennifer Lopez Patrick Semansky/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Our other present pop star was Jennifer Lopez, who graced the inauguration crowd with a “This Land Is Your Land”/”America the Beautiful” medley. (She threw in a little bit of “Let’s Get Loud,” which was … a moment.) Lopez wore classic all white, but she did some texture-mixing in there too, pairing a ruffled shirt with sequined pants and a Chanel coat.

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Sen. Bernie Sanders Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Advertisement

Despite lacking the glamour of a J. Lo or a Gaga, social media was as enthralled with Sen. Bernie Sanders as ever, praising his coat—the same one he’s wearing in an image that’s become a meme, and thus confirming that he is a frugal king—as well as his mittens, which were made from repurposed wool sweaters and, according to his admirers, provide undeniable proof of his competence, because of the extremely low odds of owning a pair of mittens for two years without losing them.

Janet Yellen, nominee for Treasury secretary, and Gen. Lloyd Austin, nominee to be Defense secretary, attend the inauguration before Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
Janet Yellen Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ladies don’t have the privilege of going full unkempt Bernie in their looks, but it was nice to see some kind words for Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen’s more casual vibe as well: She had on a black puffer coat and was sensibly keeping warm under a blanket.

Advertisement
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was also in a no-frills puffer coat, but her pink blanket scarf with a prominent Planned Parenthood logo on it was a nice touch. Being practical and sticking to your principles: hopefully that will never go out of style.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bernie Sanders Elizabeth Warren Fashion Inauguration Joe Biden Michelle Obama Kamala Harris Lady Gaga
Advertisement