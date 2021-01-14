Robot Vacuums Don’t Need a Lot of Frills. Try This Powerful Budget Model, Now on Sale.

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Why you want this: As robot vacuums have become increasingly popular, we’ve had to accept that they are not wholly autonomous. Even the “smartest” models may need to be redirected, emptied, or carried upstairs. That being said, rather than spending an exorbitant amount of money and expecting a little machine to do it all, your money is better spent on a budget model that possesses all the essential features of a robot vacuum: small to store, thorough cleaning, and good at navigating hard-to-reach spaces.

What the experts say: PCMag calls the Eufy RoboVac 11s “an affordable, frills-free robot vacuum.” Victoria Song writes, “the RoboVac 11s is one of the quietest vacuums we’ve tested, and small enough to clean under just about everything in your home.” In terms of performance, Song says, “The RoboVac 11s busts dust just as well as robot vacuums that cost twice as much. In testing, it easily picked up a full bin of dirt, hair, and plenty of other odds and ends from the floor of PC Labs.”

What the people say: It sucks (literally)! “The Eufy 11s’s price, suction power, running time, and its super-thin design (easily slips under my kitchen chair legs, coffee table, etc.) met my major criteria. I’ve had it for three days now, and I love it! It easily moves from tile, wood, to carpet floors, and it’s quiet. Each time I clean out its dustbin, I’m pleasantly surprised by how much dog hair and dirt it collects.”

The Eufy RoboVac11s is now $170, or 23 percent off the regular price.