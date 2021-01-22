Prepare to Shake Off Dryuary With This Cocktail Guide, Now at a Perfectly Chilled Price

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Why you want this: As we ready ourselves to emerge from Dry January (if you’ve made it this far!), why not return to the world of cocktails with a few dashes more sophistication? In Cocktail Codex, co-owners of popular craft cocktail bar Death & Co. present their thesis that all drinks stem from six “root cocktails.” They explain the classic templates—the old-fashioned, martini, daiquiri, sidecar, whiskey highball, and flip—before delving into the details and demonstrating how to improvise on them.

What the experts say: Dan Q. Dao of Food & Wine writes: “The trio of star-tenders behind New York City’s pioneering Death & Co. have released this gorgeous and geeky cocktail tome that doubles as an excellent coffee table conversation piece.”

What the people say: It educates as well as instructs. “Reading this book is like going to four years of College for Cocktails, then acquiring your Masters in Mixology, and finally getting your Doctorate of Daiquiris. Most cocktail books (and cookbooks for that matter) are simply just recipes that you can follow like a robot to make a halfway decent concoction but not really understand WHY the drink is good. Cocktail Codex breaks the science of mixology down into such an easy to understand concept, it will crack your head wide open and fill it with liquid genius. … After reading this book and practicing daily cocktail concoction for about six months, I can say without embarrassment that I make better cocktails than 95 percent of all bars.”

Cocktail Codex is now $25, or 36 percent off the list price. (Note: This has been Amazon’s average price for the book, but it is lower than most other book retailers.)