A Gothamist reporter noted on Tuesday that there are currently “two ongoing rat lawsuits” in New York City, each offering its own unique horrors: In one case, a man plunged into sidewalk sinkhole filled with rats; he was reportedly afraid to scream, lest the rats travel into his mouth. In another, a handyman sued after a rat-filled ceiling collapsed on him. As the reporter, Jake Offenhartz, wrote, this raises “an interesting philosophical question about the relative merits of falling into a nest of rats compared to having a nest of rats fall onto you.” As often happens on the topic of rodents, Slate’s Slack wasted the better part of the afternoon discussing this, so we’re now posting our debate for you so it seems like we did some work.

Lizzie O’Leary

Would you rather?

There are two ongoing rat lawsuits in NYC, filed almost a year apart. In the first, a "ceiling full of rats" collapsed on a man's head. In the second, a man plunged thru a sinkhole into a pit of rats.



Let us now consider: Would you rather fall on rats, or have rats fall on you? https://t.co/RB30nK3F7s — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) December 1, 2020

Daniel Schroeder

fall on rats

Davis Land

definitely fall on rats

Lizzie O’Leary

But then they are MAD

Jon Fischer

rat rain definitely better

you don’t know how deep the rat pit goes

Daniel Schroeder

you don’t know what else is in the rat rain

Salomone Baquis

the falling rat situation implies that they are then in your house, though

scattered everywhere

Madeline Ducharme

you can escape the rat rain after it falls!! you can’t get out of the rat pit though!!

Dan Check

if you fall on rats, is it better if you crush them to death with your fall, or that they get angry and scamper around?

Salomone Baquis

they’re gonna be mad, dan

Daniel Schroeder

they cushion the fall

Lizzie O’Leary

Squeaking, wounded.

Gabriel Roth

crushing the rats is a win-win

comfortable landing + no more rats

i guess it’s not a win for the rats

Jared Hohlt

Given rats’ ability to squeeze through very tight spaces, I am worried about how crushable they are



Lizzie O’Leary

I don’t think it’s no more rats. It’s a gyrating mass of furious rats.

Holly Allen

rats would be on you longer in a rat pit though. and wouldn’t they bite?

Madeline Ducharme

IIRC the guy in the rat pit literally had to specify that he did not scream after falling because he was worried the rats would climb into his MOUTH

he simply did not kill them when he fell!

Danielle Hewitt

Rat rain is obviously the answer

Holly Allen

i am definitely having nightmares tonight.

Susan Matthews

It just seems better to end up standing above the rats than to be lying amongst the rats, definitely rat rain.

Danielle Hewitt

Also if you fall in the rat pit you might get injured, further hindering your escape from the rats

Emily Mulholland

also if you struggle in the pit you might sink down into the rats more

Davis Land

how deep is this rat pit? is it a single layer of rats or are we talking, like, ball pit depth?

Cleo Levin

this conversation is v rude

Daniel Schroeder

was waiting for slate’s rat defender to arrive

Salomone Baquis

this article describes it as a “chasm” “brimming with rats”

so it sounds about ball-pit-ish

Marissa Martinelli

This song but replace “eels” with “rats”

Emily Mulholland

cleo, what would the replacement be here for you, as a rat defender?

Cleo Levin

I mean, as a human, you get what, some psychological distress, a few bites, which may or may not get infected, and mayyybe an outside chance of getting the plague or something

But for a rat, there’s no coming back from having a human land on you

just putting this in perspective

Danielle Hewitt

“Okay so maybe you’ll get the plague. Big whoop” - @cleo.levin

Tom Scocca

Well are we arguing about the full specific experiences or just the general principle?

I’d rather fall through a sidewalk vault into a pit of rats than have the ceiling of my own home give way under the weight of the rat infestation there

But if both are on a neutral site, with no implied continuation of a larger rat problem and no personal duty to clean up the results, I think I’d have to take the quick shower of debris and rats over the prolonged immersion in the rat pit.

Interestingly enough the CDC does NOT list the Norway rat as a carrier of hantavirus, so the chance of catching a lethal disease in the debris cloud from above is not so bad.

Benjamin Frisch

don’t forget about asbestos, Tom!

Tom Scocca

Seems like an extrinsic factor to the rat question

And you could stir up asbestos insulation from the pipes down below

Seth Maxon

set the channel topic: rat rain vs. rat pit

Sofie Werthan

one of my friend’s friends witnessed the guy fall into the rat sinkhole

she was very freaked out

Evan Chung

If you ever get a chance to see it, I highly recommend a 1933 Cecil B. DeMille film called This Day and Age. To defeat the local mob, teenagers round up every rat in town into a barn, kidnap the boss, and dangle him over the rat pit until he confesses

Then they parade his strung-up body through the streets

Margaret Kelley

All I can think of is Charlie from Always Sunny and his prized rat stick.