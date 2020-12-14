Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have different ideas about how many gifts to buy for our kids for Christmas. I’d prefer to keep things small; he wants to go big. I’d be happy to compromise, except that his entire extended family—his numerous sisters, parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles—also give our kids a ton of presents, and we just don’t have the room in our small house for so much stuff. Since I can’t really ask the relatives to scale back, I think we need to be more conservative. I like to get most of my shopping done right after Thanksgiving so I don’t have to worry about it leading up to Christmas. I’ll have everything purchased, wrapped, and hidden in the attic, and then my husband will come home with more toys for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve tried planning for this by buying fewer gifts and assuming that he’s going to find stuff that he wants them to have, but the number of gifts he brings home has been creeping up over the years. He has implied that he sees the gifts that I bought in the attic and imagines how disappointing that little pile is going to look under the tree on Christmas. I see a big pile of presents and imagine how much time I’m going to spend picking them up off the floor every day after Christmas. (It’s worth mentioning that we’re fortunate, especially now, to be financially secure, so we’re not going into debt over a few extra presents.) I know there’s no “correct” number of gifts, but that’s the problem. We both have strong, conflicting feelings and no objective measure to look to. How do we compromise on this?

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Father Christmas, Mother Scrooge

Dear F.C.M.S,.

Your husband is giving you the gift of picking an excess of tiny toy parts off the floor all year long. How generous of him!

His need to create a lavish pile under the tree seems like a deeply ingrained part of his family’s traditions and their way of showing love. While I do think you need to be up front with him about how his refusal to budget, plan, and collaborate with you on gift-giving makes you feel, I don’t know if he’s going to be able to stop himself. I’m hoping you can institute a compromise that can preserve his joy in being generous and maybe even redirect it towards those who aren’t as financially secure as your family. Let him shop his heart out, wrap the presents, then donate them to a local charity. If the size of your own pile on Christmas morning still bothers him, it’s the opposite of Scroogelike for you to remind him that many children have no pile at all.

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

My younger daughter, Lilly, is 3 years old. She’s strong-minded and quirky. She loves playing “monster” by surprising her older siblings and chasing them down the hall. She’s loud and giggly and tries to be “in-charge” as much as she can because she wants to keep up with her older (twins) brother and sister. She’s a delight and keeps us all on our toes. Because I work from home and later because of COVID, she only recently started daycare. We were lucky enough to find a program that takes COVID precautions very seriously. Daycare is a necessity because I can’t manage my two oldest with distance learning and my own work with her home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lilly loves daycare and loves her teachers, but me, not so much. The headteacher strikes me as rigid and disapproving. She cemented it last week when, at pick-up, she pulled me aside to tell me that my daughter is “too bossy and the other kids don’t like her.” After further probing, I uncovered that my daughter likes to play “little manager” and tries to help the teacher hand out the toys to the other kids. This doesn’t surprise me, she’s like that at home too. However, one of the kids took offense to that and pushed her out of the way, so Lilly responded by kicking him in the shin. I’m really annoyed. If the teacher had simply informed me of what had happened (“altercation over toys, kid pushed her, she kicked back”) then it would be something we can deal with.

In fact, it is something we are dealing with. She does have a hard time sharing and not getting her own way. My husband and I literally have “Operation Sharing is Caring” going on at home, where we encourage the twins to play together with Lilly and praise her when she shares nicely. We’re noticing definite improvements since we started it in the summer. We can also work on her responding with violence when provoked. She is both the younger sister of two larger-than-life twins and a 3-year-old (historically kids that age aren’t great with impulse control), but it’s something we can work with. However, with the way the teacher put it, she labeled and cast judgment on my child, and also put the blame for her being pushed firmly on her tiny 3-year-old shoulders. I know I’m unreasonably angry about this, but I watched my teachers do this over and over to my own quirky, fun-loving, and strong-minded twin sister as we were growing up. She’s thriving now, but her elementary school years were not fun. I want to know how to advocate for my delightful little “girl-boss” and make sure that what happened to my sister doesn’t happen to Lilly. How do I address this?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Don’t Knock my Little Monster

Dear Little Monster,

Since Lily loves her teachers and loves daycare, you’re ok for right now, but I can’t see you staying there long-term. Giving the head teacher as much benefit of the doubt as possible, my sense is that this incident was primarily a failure of communication—bad bedside manner with you in the aftermath, rather than a failure to handle the situation appropriately as it happened. Still, telling a parent that other kids don’t like their kid is not a great look, and pretty hard to come back from. I’d still be stewing, for sure. If there are other options that are also convenient and meet your safety standards, this is the time to look into them and begin to plan your escape, as soon as you can make a graceful transition.

Advertisement

• If you missed Sunday’s Care and Feeding column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My first grader has achieved the goal I desperately hoped for in this pandemic year after the disaster of remote K last spring: She’s learned how to read. Woo hoo! Yay! Of course, this means she is in the delightful phase where she realizes she can read so many things all around her. I recall with her older brother this translated into frequent questions about signs out in the world. With my daughter this is now focusing on nutritional info. Most of the food we eat doesn’t come in a package, but of course some does—cereal and Pirate Booty and milk and so forth. She has instantly and immediately become calorie obsessed. I have tried to deflect this: “Calories measure energy, we all need them! What’s important is that we eat a healthy mix of things, and more vegetables than sugar. That’s why we try to give you balanced meals with colorful food and have rules about candy.” But she’s still all in on calories—not just reading the packages but asking about them in her salmon or whatever. We mostly try to be factual and then deflect, but it comes back around the next time she reads nutritional info.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s the thing: I was bulimic as a teen, and I have struggled with weight and body image my whole life. My mother ruined my ability to ever enjoy food as either fuel or pleasure. I am and basically always have been overweight (size 14-16). I was never in my life, even as a small child, as thin as my daughter is now (she’s very normal). I have a huge wall around all these things. I have always known there would be a moment when my daughter triggered Some Stuff, but I thought I had longer. I thought she would be older, and I could have a more nuanced conversation. I thought I could say “I want you to make healthy choices and love your body. I didn’t do that, and still have a hard time with all of this, including talking about it. Some people find counting calories helpful! I find it destructive, please talk about this with other people but not me, you are beautiful no matter what, I want you to be healthy.” Or whatever version.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No one has yet said “too many calories make you fat” or stigmatized bodies of any kind. But that is clearly on the way. What can I do? I hear her ask the question, and I feel myself turning into someone I don’t want to be. Don’t tell me to be in therapy. Therapy and I have given each other what we can, in 40 years of near constant therapy and various medication regimens. My body nurtured 2 children through pregnancy and breast feeding, and I am proud of my body for what it can do, but will never be happy with how it looks no matter how healthy doctors say I am. I don’t want this journey for my daughter, but I Cannot have her talking about calories. I can’t.

Advertisement

— Calorie Obsessed Kid

Dear C.O.K.,

The moment when a kid learns how to read, as you know, is a lot like the moment when a kid learns how to walk—so exciting and awe-inspiring at first, and then … a vault of nightmares opens beneath your feet, and you have to learn how to parent all over again. I think there’s some chance that your daughter has sensed that her calorie talk has struck a nerve, and that’s why what could have been a passing curiosity has persisted into a habit. Do your best to just keep doing what you’re doing: Make all your interactions around nutritional information as boring as humanly possible. I know that’s asking a lot of you. But if you and the rest of your family keep being factual and deflecting, she will stop. Then, later on, you’ll get to have the version of the weight and body image conversation that you outlined above, or whatever alternate version of it feels right in the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I won’t tell you to go to therapy! But I will mention that at the moment it’s never been easier—in terms of logistics, commitment, and true anonymity—to attend a support group meeting for any kind of recovery. Totally your call as to whether this seems like something that would be at all helpful, but it may be something to try once, if only to have tangible proof of something you probably already suspect, which is that you’re not alone.

For more of Slate’s parenting coverage, listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Dear Care and Feeding,

I see countless articles and advice columns about how to help kids during the pandemic, especially when it comes to school. The problem is that they all seem to be about, well, kids! I have two teenagers (8th grade and 10th grade) who have been remote learning since last March. They are both failing multiple classes and I am drowning. I work in a hospital supervising physicians who treat all admitted patients, including patients with COVID. Although I had a baby less than three months ago, I am back to work. I go into the hospital (on the COVID floor) for at least a few hours each day and then I do the rest of my work from home. I can barely keep up with my work. My fiancé (not the father of my teens) is a physician, so he works out of the house every day. My ex-husband isn’t close with our children and he lives with a sister undergoing chemo so the kids can’t safely stay with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I warned the school last spring that my kids were largely on their own when it came to remote learning. They had no advice to give. I’ve always been the opposite of a helicopter parent, believing that it’s better for my kids to learn to be responsible for their own school work, even if that meant they sometimes missed something. Although I was always available to help (and often did), I wasn’t logging on to see what assignments were due and when. This is biting me in the butt now, but with two kids each with seven teachers posting on multiple platforms, I can’t begin to stay on top of it now. I have asked my kids to just do their darn work, for my sake, but nothing gets done. I’ve instituted two hours of supervised study time each day, without much results so far. My oldest teen is being treated for depression, maybe that will help. When I talk to the school now, they just ask me what else I am going to do to solve the problem. Did I mention that I’m breastfeeding? How do I help my teenagers get through this? They are smart kids, but they cannot go on like this. What do I do? I can’t take away devices until they do homework when the homework is on the devices. Please, show me a way forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Beyond Overwhelmed

Dear Beyond,

Hire a tutor to oversee at least some of the older kids’ distance learning; at the very least, this will make them more accountable and maybe the increased social contact will help with your oldest son’s emotional well-being. This situation doesn’t sound tenable for any member of your family without more outside help.

I’m also curious about whether your fiancé is eligible for any kind of parental leave, or if there’s any leeway in either of your jobs to take more time off to attend to your family’s caretaking responsibilities. If not, you will need to weigh the long-term career consequences of one or both of you taking a leave of absence, cutting back on hours, or even quitting. You have a newborn and an older kid in crisis, and you also need to take care of yourself in order to keep being there for them, and in order to succeed in your work in the future. It shouldn’t be this difficult for families to balance these needs, but here we are (America.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Emily

More Advice From Slate

My husband and I were able to both take early retirement and build our dream home on several heavily wooded acres with a pool in the back. It has been a godsend and given a certain spice to our marriage. Some wine, music, and skinny-dipping in our pool is one of our favorite activities—or it was. Recently, our neighbor knocked on our door to scold us for being naked around her children! Apparently, her boys decided to trespass on our property to build a tree house and spied on us! There is no way to see anything in our backyard unless you cross the woods on our property. I was struck speechless, and when I told my husband later, he was livid. He went out, bought no trespassing signs, put them on our trees, and then destroyed the tree house. He talks about calling the police if he sees any of our neighbors on our property. I don’t know what to do. This has put a pall over what has been a joyous time for us. I don’t want a feud, but I can’t see a way out of this.