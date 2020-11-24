Thank God for Taylor Swift’s Well-Timed Quarantine Treats

Just in time for this sad Thanksgiving weekend, Taylor Swift will be releasing a concert, of sorts. Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions will premiere on Disney Plus Tuesday at midnight pacific time.

The announcement is very Swift-tian. On Sunday she teased the fact that something would be happening on her Instagram, with a photo of her in a cabin captioned “not a lot going on at the moment.” (Everything in Swift-world is a clue). When she tweeted the trailer today, she made a reference to 13—another in-reference for fans, as it’s her birthday, favorite number, and coy reference to unluckiness—despite the fact that the number 13 appears nowhere in the actual numbers involved in the release date (or time) of this film. It’s shot at her collaborator Aaron Dessner’s Hudson Valley retreat, where she appears to have bubbled with Dessner and Jack Antonoff to make this thing (lotta bubbling going on for Swift), which, with its wood-paneling and strings of fairy lights, presents the same modest-but-highly-considered aesthetic as the sepia-toned visual rollout of the Folklore album itself.

Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020

Swift’s overthought marketing plans have long tasted like the cheese powder on Doritos to me. I can tell that it’s engineered by experts to light up all the right receptors in my brain. But also, like eating cheese powder, it feels great. Swift album rollouts have increasingly centered around a giant, easy theme—revenge, love, red (as in the color)—and this time, by god, the theme is quarantine. “There’s something about the complete and total uncertainty of life,” she says in the trailer, before explaining that she and her collaborators made this album in physical isolation from each other. So relatable. Sort of.

The three of them, now carefully united, toast on a patio, the way you might be this weekend with your pandemic pod. They sing songs in the studio that bear a much more stripped down aesthetic compared to Swift’s earlier work (I do not know anything technical about music and this is legible even to me). She explains that “this album was a real flotation device,” giving her something to keep her from losing her mind. She must know it was a floatation device for fans, too. Giving us all this film—calling it a film is also so Swiftian—now, as coronavirus cases across America surge, and we are all staying home, very stressed, might be a little calculated. But it’s also a kindness.