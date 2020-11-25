Black Friday Deals Are Already Here

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

This post will be periodically updated to include new deals.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday will look pretty different this year. For one thing, holiday shopping season has already begun in earnest. It took off in October with a delayed Amazon Prime Day and an accompanying wave of sales from other retailers that lead to $2.9 billion in incremental spending over the same month last year. At the same time, the pandemic has made impossible (and dangerous) the usual massive in-store doorbusters, leading stores like Walmart and Best Buy to lean further into online sales. Steep discounts have already started rolling in, so we might as well get shopping.

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus debuted back in 2017, but it remains a favorite media streaming device, as it supports high-quality video and sound with a simple interface and set-up. And with movie theaters empty, people are turning to their TVs. CNET writes that the Roku “streams 4K and HDR video from Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Vudu, Apple TV and others, comes with worthwhile features like a voice remote with buttons that can control your TV, and runs Roku’s best-in-class streaming system. It has all of the stuff you need and none of the fluff.”

TechRadar named the DJI Mavic Mini their favorite starter drone, saying, “it weighs no more than five golf balls, lasts a solid 30 minutes in the air, and fits into a large jacket pocket when folded down.”

The Instant Pot Duo has long been the darling of the beleaguered home cook, allowing users to do everything—from pressure cooking, to steaming, to making yogurt—with one appliance. Wirecutter calls the new model, the Duo Evo Plus, their upgrade pick, stating that it “comes with a number of small but impressive upgrades that make it more enjoyable to use.” These include handles on the inner pot, a big, bright LCD screen, and a sous vide function.

At the current price of $150, the Eufy RoboVac 11s is one of the cheaper robot vacuums you will find. PCMag says this model “delivers powerful, efficient cleaning performance in a more compact form … is one of the quietest vacuums we’ve tested, and small enough to clean under just about everything in your home.”

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer is a universal favorite, popping up again and again in gift guides and lifestyles sections across the Internet (including here). Slate’s Shannon Palus writes, “The achievement of this thing is glaringly obvious: It combines the hot-air element of a blowout and the brush element of a blowout into one sleek tool.”

The Theragun is a chiropractor-designed massage device that uses something called percussive therapy, delivering 2,400 pulses per minute, to aid sore muscles. If larger massage guns aren’t quite right for you, CNN suggests the Theragun Mini might be, writing that it “solves a lot of the accessibility problems that seem to come with massage guns. The narrative is usually that they’re bulky and loud and cost way more than what you’d ideally like to spend. That’s been changed with the mini’s tiny size and low price.”