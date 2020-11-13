Prepare for Dry Winter Skin by Stocking Up on This Ointment, Now on Sale

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Why you want this: By this point, we’re all used to more frequent hand-washing. The summer may have been a temporary respite from dry and cracked skin, but it’s time to move back into a moisturizing state of mind. As the weather becomes cooler and drier, it’s useful to have the products you’ll need at the ready, and nothing’s more practical than a dermatologist-recommended ointment.

What the experts say: When we spoke with dermatologist Evan Rieder back in March about how to protect dry skin, he explained that there is a hierarchy of moisturizers. “Ointments like Vaseline, Aquaphor, and things like that are really greasy but are the mother of all moisturizers and emollients because they lock everything in,” he said. Though Aquaphor may make your hands too slippery for practical daytime use, they are the most effective moisturizers at night.

What the people say: Effective in cold climates. (“This ointment was the only one that solved my dry skin problem. I live in Massachusetts, and here it is very dry in winter because of the heater. My husband had his hands cracked from carpentry work, and this ointment also healed his hands.”)

This pack of Aquphor Healing Ointment is now $9, or 45 percent off the regular price.