Holiday Shopping Is Going to Be Weird This Year. Prime Day Can Help You Get an Early Start.

Holiday shopping, as with everything else this year, will not be normal. It may feel difficult to justify lavish spending when the unemployment rate remains over 7 percent, and many people won’t be able to travel to see their families because of the ongoing pandemic. However, if you are planning on doing presents in spite of 2020, it’s a good idea to get started going early. Retail industry analysts are guessing that online sales will grow up to 35 percent at the holidays compared to last year. Since the uptick in online orders has already taxed the mail system, we can assume that things may slow down even further with the increased demand. And there’s also the chance that more online shopping will cause popular items to go out of stock sooner than you’d expect.

So if you’re ready to get going with your gifting, Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale is the place to begin. Slate is here to help you sort through the full two-days of deals, whether you’re looking for gifts for family, a gadget upgrade for yourself, or new gear for your newly all-season pandemic patio setup.

Kindle (2019)

Wired says that when it comes to ebook readers, this Kindle model “this has all the essentials,” adding that it’s practically indistinguishable from the higher-priced Paperwhite.

Garden Treasures 48000-BTU Liquid Propane Patio Heater

It’s become difficult to find in-stock patio heaters since they became the most in-demand item of the fall, but we spotted this one in-stock today. A reviewer writes of this model: “The manual included had very concise directions to assemble and explanations of use and care. It was easy to put together. Easier with two people but doable with one. Everything is top quality and it looks very nice and works well.”

Bose SoundLink Revolve

PCMag writes of the Revolve’s sound: “There are rich lows and sculpted, well-defined highs here. For its size, the SoundLink Revolve delivers laudable audio performance.”

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

One reviewer who bought the LifeStraw for a camping trip in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula writes: “It is an advantage to carry this around with you instead of bottles of water or a hydration pack. I was not afraid for one second to stick this into a random creek we came across and start to drink.”

Epson Home Cinema

If you miss the movie theater, a projector is a great way to get your big screen fix or even to hold a viewing outside with friends. This was the top pick in The Verge’s list of best home projectors. Alix Diaconis writes: “The image is great: it’s big, it’s bright, and the color reproduction is pretty. The 2150 is an LCD projector, which gives it a crisp image even when projecting a 130-inch image, and it can project up to 300 inches.”

DJI Mavic Mini

Wired calls the Mavic Mini the best drone for most people, writing that it “packs nearly all of what’s great about the company’s larger, more expensive drones into a palm-sized package.”

Braun Series 9

Wirecutter names the Braun Series 9 their upgrade pick, writing that it exceeded the performance of every other razor they tester—though at a higher price. However, the model is currently discounted to 31 percent off the regular price.

Eero Mesh WiFi System

We are featuring the deal on this mesh WiFi system as the most important one to snag this Prime Day, as a reliable home network is more essential than ever. Reviewers have praised this version for its easy set-up, reasonable price, and reliable coverage.