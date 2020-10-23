A Speaker That Can Travel From the Shower to the Trail, Now on Sale

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Why you want this: Portable Bluetooth speakers are a crowded category, but the ideal model balances size with sound. Reviews of the JBL Clip 3 report that this speaker is not only compact but sturdily built. It’s also able to get loud, with good sound quality for a speaker of its size.

What the critics say: Adam Molina at SoundGuys writes: “Whether you’re the outdoorsy type who goes on hikes or just want to hang this in your shower, the Clip 3 nails almost every aspect of being a Bluetooth speaker.” He says that the lightness of the speaker (about half a pound), makes it easy to bring with you on outdoor trips or to hang from various surfaces.

What the people say: A good accessory for the bathroom. (“I bought this speaker to have in my bathroom so I can listen to music, podcasts, and YouTube videos while I take showers. It does the job perfectly. The sound is loud enough to fill the entire bathroom, and the quality is surprisingly clear. It does not sound tinny and distorted even on the higher volumes. The waterproofing is also very good, as I have used this speaker for a few months in the shower without incident.”)

Convenient for the outdoors. (“For years, I would carry a large portable radio to the Volleyball Court on the beach. It was heavy and took up a lot of room … THIS year, I bought the Clip 3, with 1000 mAh, and had it cranked on high for over three hours. Great sound out of such a small package, and it clips right to the bottom of the net or a beach umbrella. I couldn’t be more pleased.”)

The JBL Clip 3 is now $40, or 43 percent off the regular price.