Streaming Live: The Kids Are Asleep

On this week’s episode of the Kids Are Asleep, Jamilah Lemieux speaks with Alicia Montgomery, executive producer of Slate podcasts, on meeting your own needs and the emotional needs of your children during a time where home is the office, the classroom, the gym, and more.

Use the player above to stream this conversation live on YouTube at 10 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Pacific. You can also stream it on Facebook.

See more of Slate’s parenting coverage, or join Slate Plus to support our work.