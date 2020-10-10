Weather the Winter Nights Ahead With This Wearable Blanket, Now on Sale

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Why you want this: Many people in the northern parts of the country are already trying to extend the outdoor socializing season by huddling under patio heaters, crowding around fire pits, and clutching hot drinks. Another option is to wrap yourself in a giant swath of fleece and sherpa. The Comfy is an oversized wearable blanket that made its debut on Shark Tank in 2017 and, since then, has cozied its way into the hearts of consumers. It currently has a 5-star rating with over 13,000 reviews on Amazon.

What the experts say: Megan Foster, writing for Today, says that The Comfy has the appeal of an extremely soft blanket that you don’t have to continuously pull on and off: “While The Comfy comes with a large hood and sleeves, it quickly shifts into a soft blanket when you sit down. The high-low design and spacious opening on the bottom allowed me to tuck my knees under it to ensure that literally nothing — feet and all — was exposed to the chilly air.”

What the people say: An upgrade to the humble blanket. (“Ok, so this thing is better than a blanket. I still snicker when I see it, but I’m being honest. A blanket might be as soft, but no blanket will ever have so many different simultaneous connection points to the body. [My son’s] legs, stomach, neck, back, arms and head are all wrapped at the same time…same softness, warmth, weight…all at once! And then, there are front pockets! I have no stake in this product, but if you have a child that is always walking around in a blanket—this is for you. Don’t research or impose your mindset on this…if you can afford it, buy it.”)

The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket in plaid is now $40, or 20 percent off the regular price. (Price varies by color and size.)