Looking for a Low Stakes Summer Lawn Game? Grab This Horseshoe Set, Now on Sale.

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Why you want this: These days, there is no shortage of outdoor games. The trouble is finding one engaging enough to occupy you, but not so complicated that you give up before you start. Horseshoes is a classic lawn game for a reason—it’s simple enough to get started quickly, but tricky enough to keep you tossing for hours.

What the experts say: BestReviews calls the Champion Sports Rubber Horseshoe Set an “affordable entry-level set that’s suitable for players who don’t want to use heavy, metal horseshoes.” They add that the horseshoes are easy to throw, and the set also includes pieces enabling indoor use as well.

What the people say: Good for all ages. (“I was throwing a going away party for friends and some of us have young children. It was so fun to play ourselves as well not having to worry when the kids wanted to have their turn. Super easy to set up and take down, and it helped to provide entertainment for both kids and adults. I can’t wait to take it on our next camping adventure!”)

The Champion Sports Rubber Horseshoe Set is now $16, or 23 percent off the normal price.