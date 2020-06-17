Want to Elevate Your Morning Coffee? This Milk Frother Is Now on Sale.

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Why you want this: As visiting a local coffee shop has become more complicated of late, you may have attempted to make your usual order at home. Shopping for barista-quality items online, you could easily spend hundreds of dollars on one device. But there are also some items that will improve your coffee experience at a very reasonable price.

What the experts say: Food & Wine says that the Zulay Milk Frother can whip up a fine froth in 15 seconds and points out that beyond its use in espresso drinks, it can be used for powder-based drinks (e.g., protein shakes) or even egg whites. They add that the frother doesn’t take up much counter space, and “it’s as easy to clean as it is to use: Excess froth can be rinsed off with warm water or inside a glass of hot water.”

What the people say: Pays for itself. (“One of my favorite things I’ve ever purchased from Amazon! I have been purchasing chai tea lattes from a coffee chain for some time now. The price tag of $4.45 adds up (as well as the waste!). I decided I’d try to make them at home and started researching frothers. I hit the gold mine on this one! This little thing can froth up milk in seconds and get milk to a rich, beautiful foam in under a minute! I’ve made a few lattes and this thing has already paid for itself!”)

The Zulay Original Milk Frother is now $16, or 33 percent off the normal price.