Help! My Sister Thinks I’m a Bougie Landlord Who’s Taking Advantage of the Pandemic.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Danny Lavery: Good afternoon, and congratulations to the city of Minneapolis for pledging to dismantle the police! Let’s chat.

Q. Ethics of a scholarship application: My husband and I are fortunate to own a second home near a popular tourist destination. We rent it out through Airbnb 11 months out of the year; we spend about a month in the home ourselves yearly. We are careful to be extremely conscientious and have received no complaints from the neighbors in the three years we’ve had this arrangement. However, the pandemic upended our finances. Without any guests, we’ve lost that income stream, and it’s thrown us for a loop.

We recently applied for our daughter to get a scholarship that would send her to an expensive academic program next spring. Without our Airbnb income we definitely meet the income criteria for the scholarship. However, my sister is saying we’re “taking advantage of the pandemic” and that we aren’t truly deserving of the scholarship. She’s rallied several other family members to join her side. In addition to offering pointed barbs during family calls, she’s been sending me article after article profiling families living at or near the poverty line because of the pandemic, saying, “These are the kinds of people who deserve the scholarship—do you see yourself in this article?”

I understand her point, but it’s exhausting. All I want is for my daughter to get the same opportunities she would have had there not been a pandemic. I’m not trying to start a class war or pretend we are poorer than we are. I’m sick of this behavior from my sister. Do I have ground to stand on? How do I handle the fact that she’s recruiting other family members to berate us as well?

A: I don’t think I quite understand what an “expensive academic program” is. Is it college? Is it private school? Is it a supplemental program? Are there other ways your daughter can learn, or pursue her interests, or get a higher education, without applying for this particular scholarship? As for this conflict with your sister, what ground do you think you stand on right now? What foundational premises or arguments make you feel secure in your decision? What is the housing market like in the city where you’re an ersatz landlord? What’s the average monthly rent there, and what was your monthly average profit before the pandemic?

I notice that you say you “meet the income criteria” for the scholarship without your secondary income, but you don’t mention whether you actually need the financial assistance. I’d encourage you to stop thinking of this situation as what you’re technically “allowed” to do and think instead of what values you’d like to prioritize. You can, of course, tell your sister you don’t want to keep fighting about this; you don’t have to read every article she sends you and you’re under no obligation to endlessly litigate a single decision with the rest of your family. But the more important questions, I think, are: “Do we need this money? Is our daughter actually short on academic opportunities? Is Airbnb a sustainable, ethical secondary ‘job’ my husband and I can be proud of?”

Q. Leaving early: I am a gay guy and I met “Kira” through a friend of a friend. I had just gotten out of a breakup and needed a roommate. Kira seemed fun and had a job. The lockdown pretty much put us in a pressure cooker. Kira lost her restaurant job and couldn’t make her share of the bills, no matter how much we pared them down. By April, I was covering 75 percent of everything. Kira got an online grocery delivering gig that never seemed to make her enough money to pay her fair share, but she ordered a ton of takeout. We had a couple of fights over it, and Kira called me “creepy and controlling.” The lease was only through July, so I figured it would be easier to just not rock the boat. Well, Kira is four months pregnant. She has been seeing some guy and he has vanished on her. Her parents have told her she made her bed and she has to lie in it. All this came out while Kira was sobbing on the coach. I tried to comfort her, but Kira immediately jumped to “You are the only one I can trust” and “You won’t abandon me too.”

I told Kira that I was sorry she was in a tough spot and I would even cover June and July in rent but that I was still moving out. She needed to save money or look for another roommate. Kira went from sobbing to spitting mad in less than 10 seconds and I barricaded myself in my room. Since then, any conversation between us has been cold and stilted or a straight-up accusation. I got a new computer delivered. Kira stared at me and told me at least I can give her the empty box to put her baby in. Kira has also gotten a lot of people I considered friends on her side. Apparently because I can afford things I am obligated to spend the money on Kira’s baby. I am pretty sure I have lost one of my oldest friends (the girl who introduced me to Kira) because she told me I was “acting like an asshole” for not “stepping up” to help Kira since she is all alone now. Another friend has basically offered me a free spare room in his house, and I would have to put most of my furniture and other items in storage until I got on my feet. I really don’t want to live here anymore, but the entire kitchen, dining room, and living room set are mine. Kira would be left with her bedroom and the TV. I want out of this, but I still feel guilt. Can I leave early and just pay until July and be a good person?

A: Let’s look at this through a slightly different lens: You agreed to be Kira’s roommate and pay your share of the rent through the end of July, and you’re asking if paying your share of the rent through the end of July would keep you from being “a good person.” You already gave her advance notice that you wouldn’t be renewing your lease this summer. Just because she’s making unreasonable demands of you, and some of your friends are going along with it, does not mean you are cold, or controlling, or abandoning her. You’re her roommate, not a close friend of long standing, nor her partner, nor the father of her child. She wants you to feel guilty so you’ll do what she wants, not because you made a promise you’re now backing out of.

Yes, Kira’s in a vulnerable position right now, and the father of her child has abandoned her. She needs and deserves help and support; she can petition for child support and reach out to her friends and family and anyone else who’s willing and able to help her right now. But declaring that her roommate is “abandoning” her or saying things like “At least give me your empty box to put my baby in” is manipulative and hardly the foundation for a mutually trusting relationship. I think you should take your friend’s offer, put your notice in writing, send a copy to both your landlord and to Kira, and minimize your contact with her.

Q. My mom is a mask demander! When COVID hit, I was one of the first of my friends and family to make cloth masks, mostly because I knew I had very few pieces of PPE and I wanted to ensure that I gave them to my parents, as they’re both over 65 and my father had been scheduled to have minor heart surgery in March (which was moved to later this summer). I didn’t have elastic, but I was able to make bias tape ties for the masks. When I offered to make masks for my parents, I clearly explained the situation. My mother was delighted, declaring she needed no more than two masks total for the two of them, and suggested I ask my brother if he needed them as well, as he was still required to go into work. (He lives on his own, as do I.) All in all, I made a dozen masks for my brother and six masks for my parents. My mother had no requests for fabric, so I picked a fabric that I was planning on using to make a quilt for my mom later this year. I delivered the masks with all of the PPE I had in my house, along with the majority of my germ-killing cleaning products and Clorox wipes.

Two weeks later, my mom called me up to complain about the masks—she hated the color, she hated the ties, she hated the design, and she hated that there was no nose wire like one she saw online. She asked me to make some more for my dad, as he had apparently hated the ties on sight and was reusing a paper mask. She’d found a small amount of elastic for the ears. I quickly churned out six masks, gave instructions on how to tighten the elastic if it was too loose, and delivered them. My mother called later that week to complain—”Dad” apparently hated the color (again, they’d had “no preference” when asked), didn’t love that I hadn’t sized the nose wire to him, and thought the elastic was too loose and somehow forgot they could tighten it. When I made the trip over to adjust the masks, my mother bragged about how she’d handed out a mask to a total stranger and that she always took two with her for this purpose. Then she requested I make masks for a bunch of people she knew. I declined, as making masks was burning me out. She then called me again to tell me my brother apparently hated all of his and basically dumped them in a drawer, and she asked if I could make her more masks in the new style and also put elastic on the old ones, since she wanted to give those away. I quietly took the masks home, and they’ve been here ever since.

That was three weeks ago. My mother has texted me once to ask if I could get the masks done but has done nothing else. No calls, no texts. I now find out that she’s been begging my sister to make her masks, as I apparently “stole” hers and refuse to speak to her. My mother never thanked me for the masks, for my time, for the initial quick turnaround. I’m terribly inclined to just keep the masks and ignore my mom until everything’s open again. Or should I fix them up and just drop them off on the porch one night? I’m so frustrated by her actions, and she’s complaining to my sister every day about not having the masks I took. I’m not some factory.

A: Given that none of the masks you’ve made for your family have been used (maybe the strangers your mother’s been handing them out to have been using them, but who knows), I think it’s best to resign from mask-making for them. If I believed making a final batch and dropping them off on your mother’s porch would solve the issue, I might argue it’s worth the hassle, but given precedent, I think those would end up in a drawer too.

You can encourage your mother to speak to her doctor about this, or send her a list of local organizations offering free PPE to high-risk populations, but I think it’s best that she get masks from someone other than you. It may very well be that two things are true at the same time: first, that your mother has genuine difficulty with masks that don’t fit and needs multiple options, and second, that she’s using this mask project to try to work some sort of issue out with you. The best answer to both is for her to look to someone who isn’t her child for masks; there are other options available and you should point her to those.

Q. Won’t work: I own my own business. A decade ago, my nephew spent two years working for me—he was ambitious, efficient, and professional. I loved him as an employee and was happy to see him off to better, brighter things. “Kenzie” is my sister-in-law’s “oops” baby. She has never heard the word no in her life and is nothing compared with her siblings. Kenzie wanted to drop out of high school; my sister-in-law begged us to give her a chance. Kenzie showed up in pajama bottoms, and on her phone. The only time she paid attention to anyone was a failed attempt at flirting with our stock boy. She got fired after a week. I had a conversation every day with her over her behavior—at the end she threw a fit and actually stomped her feet. Kenzie then threatened me that I couldn’t “do this” to her. I told her I wasn’t her mama; if I hadn’t been her aunt, she would have been gone the first day. My sister-in-law is out for blood because her “baby” can’t be expected to show up dressed and not on her phone without a written warning. I do actually want Kenzie to have a good life. She and her mother are not going to achieve it with coddling. Is there anything I can do?

A: You should leave the circumstances of Kenzie’s conception out of this, I think, rather than try to hold it against her as further “evidence” of her volatility. And, I suppose, it would be better to say “I fired her” than employ the passive voice, since it sounds like it was your decision and one you have a right to stand by. But beyond that, you shouldn’t apologize for firing an employee who refused to work, especially after daily conversations made it clear she had no interest in working, and it’s not your responsibility to ensure what kind of life Kenzie has. Your sister-in-law does not have hiring-and-firing authority at your company and no right to interfere with her daughter’s employers; if she’s angry that you’ve told her to back off, let her be angry, but don’t concede the point by letting her draw you into further conversation.

Q. Stinginess is next to … godliness? My husband of four years, “Ben,” grew up fairly middle-class, and his family lost money suddenly due to an unforeseen tragedy. Afterward, they weren’t poor, but they had to be significantly more conscious of their spending. Fast forward to now. Ben earns about $250,000 per year, and I make about $85,000 in my own job. We have the money to spend on what matters to us. Ben refuses. He’s traumatized by the sudden financial change he experienced when he was growing up and has started to get paranoid about all our money disappearing. He insists on saving everything except the smallest amount of money we’d need to get by. I’m sick of living in a small house that can barely fit our family while we have enough money in the bank to buy a much nicer one. But also, I’m not earning the majority of the money in this relationship, so it’s not truly “my” money to spend. Is it wrong that I don’t want my kids to grow up cramped in a small house playing with half-broken toys because of my husband’s past trauma?

A: In the medium to long term, it might help you and your husband to see both a couples counselor (to address his trauma and both of your feelings and fears about money as well as to figure out a shared approach to your finances you can both live with) and a financial planner (to set practical goals and budgets, manage accounts, and so on). In the short term, I think it will help to separate out your frustrations from what your kids actually feel. Owning your own house, even if it’s small, is not an immediate crisis; toys can be repaired or thrown away if they’re no longer working (and plenty of little kids don’t care if a toy is worn or doesn’t work properly). By all means, make the case for treating at least someof your finances as shared, and be honest about your own desires, frustrations, and needs. But you don’t have to argue that your kids will be permanently harmed by sharing a room or playing with stuffed animals with missing legs in order to make that case.

Q. Is it unethical to say no? I used to live in an Eastern European country and have friends there who are very dear to me. They just reached out to ask for my help. A year ago, they decided to buy some land so that their son could build his own house. The total cost is around $15,000, and they’ve already paid $9,000. Due to the pandemic, they’re now all out of work, and if they don’t pay the remaining $6,000 by the end of August, they’ll lose everything they’ve invested.

I’m not in a great financial position myself right now, and while I could dip into my kid’s school fund, I don’t want to! $6,000 is a lot of money. They will never pay me back—it just won’t happen. (They already owe me a few thousand, “borrowed” a few hundred at a time over the years.) If someone needed medical treatment, or if they were going to lose the house they all live in together now, I’d feel more willing to help, but this feels like a tremendous imposition.

I’ve offered to help with $2,000, but they don’t see how they can come up with the rest by the due date. Considering that I could pony up $6,000 (but not without sacrifice) to keep them from losing $9,000, is it unethical of me not to? And why am I so annoyed by this? What’s wrong with me?

A: There’s nothing wrong with feeling annoyed over having to take money out of your kid’s school fund in order to cover someone else’s land purchase, particular when that “someone else” has already borrowed thousands from you in the past without repayment. It’s sad that your friends may lose their investment, but they may be able to petition for pandemic-related relief, and you shouldn’t sacrifice your kid’s college fund over this. Just because you’d still be able to eat and pay your bills doesn’t mean you have to give your friends money whenever they ask. Say no with a clear conscience!

Q. Openly vegan? I am a vegan woman with many nonvegan friends and family members. I’ve been vegan or vegetarian most of my life but never felt it was my place to tell others what they should or should not eat, so I rarely brought up the topic. Recently I’ve been getting more into vegan activism and I find it harder to keep silent. I think it is wrong to kill animals if we do not have to. (This doesn’t apply to situations where eating meat is the only option or best option.) I feel like the privileged people I know should consider reducing or cutting out meat from their diets. I have no problem calling out racism or homophobia when I hear it, but I still don’t know if it’s OK for me to (compassionately) bring up the topic of veganism with nonvegan friends and family. To be clear, I’m not saying that racism and homophobia are on the same level as veganism—addressing the inequalities humans face takes priority. Should I keep my mouth shut about my views on veganism? Or am I justified in bringing up the subject?

A: I agree that it’s unnecessary and unhelpful to try to equate veganism directly with racism and/or homophobia. But you have so many more options than just “equate nonveganism with racism” and “stay silent about your values.” By all means, you should talk to your close friends and families about what veganism means to you and what value it brings to your life, let them know what getting more involved in vegan activism looks like for you and what good you believe it can do for the planet as a whole and nonhuman animals in particular, share recipes and information, and encourage them to do their own research and rethink their relationship to meat and animal products. I think it’s best to focus your energies on people who seem receptive, to not wear yourself out trying to persuade someone who’s made it clear they’re uninterested, and to keep your expectations modest at first. But this is an important value of yours, one that you’re organizing more of your time and energy around, and you don’t have to keep this hidden from your closest friends. Yes, there are other pressing issues to discuss and address in the world, but that doesn’t mean you have to treat veganism as a mere afterthought or an embarrassing secret. Talk about it with pride, with joy, with reverence, and with excitement.

Q. Re: Ethics of a scholarship application: The relatives seem like busybodies to me. Unless one of their children is directly competing for the scholarship in question or the letter writer is actually committing fraud, they ought to butt out and stop meddling in somebody else’s decisions regarding parenting and education. Second … the current situation means that Airbnb income is uncertain now and for the near future, given that people are less likely to travel anytime soon. The scholarship seems absolutely appropriate for them, given their reduced and uncertain economic circumstances. If their situation changes, then they ought to be truthful when the scholarship application comes up for renewal.

A: Relatives can often be very busy; that’s certainly true. My read was that the sister in particular had a sense of the letter writer being generally pretty well-off and not in difficult financial straits, but it’s also true that she’s really belabored the point, and needs to be able to let this go after she’s made her case. Another reader wrote in on the subject of Airbnb uncertainties and suggested the letter writer consider selling the second home at some point in the next year or two and use that money toward the daughter’s academics, which I think is worth considering too.

Q. Re: Ethics of a scholarship application: You might be overthinking this. Because a family qualifies to apply for a scholarship doesn’t mean the student will actually get it. My youngest graduated from university this year. As an incoming freshman, she applied for scholarships at the well-regarded state school at which she had been accepted—we were well within the income guidelines. (I was her sole support and living off a pension.) Despite our income, despite her interesting backstory, despite having all the recommended “experience” (volunteering, leadership, great academics, a sport, etc.) she didn’t get a scholarship (nor did she get scholarships from any of the dozen other organizations that boast of giving out scholarship money). She didn’t even get a work-study job. There were just too many people who were even worse-off. Apply for the scholarship, and realize that you probably won’t get it. This isn’t a problem just with you—this is a problem with an economic structure that makes it increasingly difficult for the average citizen to live in what is the richest country in the world. Our job isn’t to avoid applying for what’s available—our job is to demand change from the system.

A: That is helpful context, of course; I think most of the people who’ve weighed in on this letter, myself included, have treated applying for the scholarship as a guarantee that they’ll get it, and it’s helpful to remember that’s not necessarily the case. I do want to encourage the letter writer to think less about “what can we technically get out of this situation” right now and more about their actual need and values, but it’s certainly true that the scholarship committee won’t simply give it to the letter writer’s daughter out of hand.

